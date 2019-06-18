By J. McCarthy

Boston is 58-15 its last 73 during game 3 of a series. The Red Sox are 7-0 in Eduardo Rodriguez's last 7 Wednesday starts. Minnesota is just 1-4 in Kyle Gibson's last 5 home starts versus a team with a winning record. Take Boston over Minnesota for another Best Bet winner.

CFL

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

Thursday

OTTAWA;5 1/2 (44);Saskatchewan

Friday

EDMONTON;4 (55.5);B.C. Lions

Saturday

Hamilton;3 1/2 (52);TORONTO

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

Milwaukee;Pick'em (8.5);SAN DIEGO

WASHINGTON (1);Even-6 (8.5);Philadelphia

WASHINGTON;(2) 7 1/2-8 1/2 (7.5);Philadelphia

ATLANTA;6 1/2-7 1/2 (9.5);NY Mets

ST. LOUIS;7 1/2-8 1/2 (8.5);Miami

ARIZONA;5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5);Colorado

LA DODGERS;11-12 (8);San Francisco

American League

Tampa Bay;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9);NY YANKEES

OAKLAND;12-13 (9.5);Baltimore

SEATTLE;Even-6 (9);Kansas City

LA Angels;6 1/2-7 1/2 (10);TORONTO

Cleveland;Even-6 (9.5);TEXAS

MINNESOTA;Even-6 (10);Boston

Interleague

Houston;7 1/2-8 1/2 (8.5);CINCINNATI

PITTSBURGH;Even-6 (8);Detroit

CHICAGO CUBS;5 1/2-6 1/2 (8);Chi White Sox

Home Team in CAPS

