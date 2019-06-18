By J. McCarthy
Boston is 58-15 its last 73 during game 3 of a series. The Red Sox are 7-0 in Eduardo Rodriguez's last 7 Wednesday starts. Minnesota is just 1-4 in Kyle Gibson's last 5 home starts versus a team with a winning record. Take Boston over Minnesota for another Best Bet winner.
CFL
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
Thursday
OTTAWA;5 1/2 (44);Saskatchewan
Friday
EDMONTON;4 (55.5);B.C. Lions
Saturday
Hamilton;3 1/2 (52);TORONTO
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
Milwaukee;Pick'em (8.5);SAN DIEGO
WASHINGTON (1);Even-6 (8.5);Philadelphia
WASHINGTON;(2) 7 1/2-8 1/2 (7.5);Philadelphia
ATLANTA;6 1/2-7 1/2 (9.5);NY Mets
ST. LOUIS;7 1/2-8 1/2 (8.5);Miami
ARIZONA;5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5);Colorado
LA DODGERS;11-12 (8);San Francisco
American League
Tampa Bay;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9);NY YANKEES
OAKLAND;12-13 (9.5);Baltimore
SEATTLE;Even-6 (9);Kansas City
LA Angels;6 1/2-7 1/2 (10);TORONTO
Cleveland;Even-6 (9.5);TEXAS
MINNESOTA;Even-6 (10);Boston
Interleague
Houston;7 1/2-8 1/2 (8.5);CINCINNATI
PITTSBURGH;Even-6 (8);Detroit
CHICAGO CUBS;5 1/2-6 1/2 (8);Chi White Sox
Home Team in CAPS
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.