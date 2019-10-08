By J. McCarthy

Appalachian State is 8-1 against the spread its last 9 road games. UL-Lafayette is 2-5 against the spread its last 7 games following a bye week. The road team is 5-1 against the spread the last 6 games in this series. Take Appalachian State +1 for another Best Bet winner.

NFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Thursday, Oct 10

Week 6

NEW ENGLAND;16½ (42.5);NY Giants

Sunday, Oct 13

x-Carolina;2½ (48.5);Tampa Bay

BALTIMORE;11 (48);Cincinnati

CLEVELAND;2½ (47);Seattle

KANSAS CITY;5½ (55.5);Houston

JACKSONVILLE;1  (44);New Orleans

MINNESOTA;3 (43.5);Philadelphia

Washington;3½ (41);MIAMI

LA RAMS;5 (49);San Francisco

Atlanta;2½ (52);ARIZONA

Dallas;7½ (43.5);NY JETS

DENVER;2½ (38.5);Tennessee

LA CHARGERS;6½ (41);Pittsburgh

Monday, Oct 14

GREEN BAY;5 (47);Detroit

x-at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England.

Bye Week: Buffalo, Chicago, Indianapolis, Oakland

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

UL-LAFAYETTE;1  (70);Appalachian St

Thursday, Oct 10

UL-Monroe;3 (62);TEXAS ST

N. CAROLINA ST;4½ (57.5);Syracuse

Friday, Oct 11

MIAMI-FLORIDA;1½ (45);Virginia

Colorado St;3½ (66.5);NEW MEXICO

OREGON;20½ (58);Colorado

Saturday, Oct 12

INDIANA;28  (51);Rutgers

Toledo;26 (64);BOWLING GREEN

Michigan;21½ (51);ILLINOIS

WAKE FOREST;6½ (66);Louisville

TULSA;1  (54);Navy

z-Oklahoma;11½ (75.5);TEXAS

Memphis;4 (51);TEMPLE

MINNESOTA;8½ (52.5);Nebraska

DUKE;17 (48);Georgia Tech

COASTAL CAROLINA;6 (66.5);Georgia St

Maryland;5½ (56.5);PURDUE

Iowa St;10½ (57);WEST VIRGINIA

BOISE ST;12 (59);Hawaii

Ball St;2½ (58);EASTERN MICHIGAN

MARSHALL;15 (44.5);Old Dominion

C. MICHIGAN;11½ (57);New Mexico St

ARIZONA ST;2½ (57.5);Washington St

Utah;13½ (61);OREGON ST

Washington;6½ (58.5);ARIZONA

MISSOURI;12 (55.5);Mississippi

GEORGIA;24½ (54);South Carolina

Mississippi St;6½ (53);TENNESSEE

Kent St;12 (56);AKRON

OHIO;6½ (49.5);No. Illinois

KENTUCKY;6 (53.5);Arkansas

BAYLOR;10 (58);Texas Tech

W. MICHIGAN;13½ (58);Miami-Ohio

Byu;5 (51);SOUTH FLORIDA

Cincinnati;7 (55);HOUSTON

TULANE;34 (59.5);Connecticut

VANDERBILT;14½ (59);Unlv

WISCONSIN;10 (40.5);Michigan St

LSU;13½ (55);Florida

NEVADA;1½ (57.5);San Jose St

Alabama;17 (61);TEXAS A&M

FLA ATLANTIC;11½ (63);Middle Tenn St

Ala-Birmingham;11 (45);UTSA

SOUTHERN MISS;4 (58.5);North Texas

Army;4 (42);W. KENTUCKY

FLORIDA INTL;5  (64.5);Charlotte

LOUISIANA TECH;31½ (60.5);Massachusetts

AIR FORCE;3½ (51.5);Fresno St

NOTRE DAME;11 (56.5);Southern Cal

CLEMSON;26 (61);Florida St

Penn St;4½ (43.5);IOWA

SAN DIEGO ST;4  (40);Wyoming

z-at Cotton Bowl Stadium-Dallas

CFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Friday, Oct 11

Week 18

TORONTO;1½ (48);Ottawa

CALGARY;3 (47);Saskatchewan

Saturday, Oct 12

WINNIPEG;4 (48);Montreal

B.C. Lions;2½ (45);EDMONTON

MLB

Favorite;Odds  (O/U);Underdog

National League Division Series

ATLANTA;Pick’em (8);St. Louis

LA DODGERS;6½-7½  (7);Washington

NHL

Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog

BUFFALO;EVEN-1/2 (6);Montreal

PHILADELPHIA;EVEN-1/2 (6);New Jersey

VANCOUVER;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);Los Angeles

Home Team in CAPS

