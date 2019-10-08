By J. McCarthy
Appalachian State is 8-1 against the spread its last 9 road games. UL-Lafayette is 2-5 against the spread its last 7 games following a bye week. The road team is 5-1 against the spread the last 6 games in this series. Take Appalachian State +1 for another Best Bet winner.
NFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Thursday, Oct 10
Week 6
NEW ENGLAND;16½ (42.5);NY Giants
Sunday, Oct 13
x-Carolina;2½ (48.5);Tampa Bay
BALTIMORE;11 (48);Cincinnati
CLEVELAND;2½ (47);Seattle
KANSAS CITY;5½ (55.5);Houston
JACKSONVILLE;1 (44);New Orleans
MINNESOTA;3 (43.5);Philadelphia
Washington;3½ (41);MIAMI
LA RAMS;5 (49);San Francisco
Atlanta;2½ (52);ARIZONA
Dallas;7½ (43.5);NY JETS
DENVER;2½ (38.5);Tennessee
LA CHARGERS;6½ (41);Pittsburgh
Monday, Oct 14
GREEN BAY;5 (47);Detroit
x-at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England.
Bye Week: Buffalo, Chicago, Indianapolis, Oakland
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
UL-LAFAYETTE;1 (70);Appalachian St
Thursday, Oct 10
UL-Monroe;3 (62);TEXAS ST
N. CAROLINA ST;4½ (57.5);Syracuse
Friday, Oct 11
MIAMI-FLORIDA;1½ (45);Virginia
Colorado St;3½ (66.5);NEW MEXICO
OREGON;20½ (58);Colorado
Saturday, Oct 12
INDIANA;28 (51);Rutgers
Toledo;26 (64);BOWLING GREEN
Michigan;21½ (51);ILLINOIS
WAKE FOREST;6½ (66);Louisville
TULSA;1 (54);Navy
z-Oklahoma;11½ (75.5);TEXAS
Memphis;4 (51);TEMPLE
MINNESOTA;8½ (52.5);Nebraska
DUKE;17 (48);Georgia Tech
COASTAL CAROLINA;6 (66.5);Georgia St
Maryland;5½ (56.5);PURDUE
Iowa St;10½ (57);WEST VIRGINIA
BOISE ST;12 (59);Hawaii
Ball St;2½ (58);EASTERN MICHIGAN
MARSHALL;15 (44.5);Old Dominion
C. MICHIGAN;11½ (57);New Mexico St
ARIZONA ST;2½ (57.5);Washington St
Utah;13½ (61);OREGON ST
Washington;6½ (58.5);ARIZONA
MISSOURI;12 (55.5);Mississippi
GEORGIA;24½ (54);South Carolina
Mississippi St;6½ (53);TENNESSEE
Kent St;12 (56);AKRON
OHIO;6½ (49.5);No. Illinois
KENTUCKY;6 (53.5);Arkansas
BAYLOR;10 (58);Texas Tech
W. MICHIGAN;13½ (58);Miami-Ohio
Byu;5 (51);SOUTH FLORIDA
Cincinnati;7 (55);HOUSTON
TULANE;34 (59.5);Connecticut
VANDERBILT;14½ (59);Unlv
WISCONSIN;10 (40.5);Michigan St
LSU;13½ (55);Florida
NEVADA;1½ (57.5);San Jose St
Alabama;17 (61);TEXAS A&M
FLA ATLANTIC;11½ (63);Middle Tenn St
Ala-Birmingham;11 (45);UTSA
SOUTHERN MISS;4 (58.5);North Texas
Army;4 (42);W. KENTUCKY
FLORIDA INTL;5 (64.5);Charlotte
LOUISIANA TECH;31½ (60.5);Massachusetts
AIR FORCE;3½ (51.5);Fresno St
NOTRE DAME;11 (56.5);Southern Cal
CLEMSON;26 (61);Florida St
Penn St;4½ (43.5);IOWA
SAN DIEGO ST;4 (40);Wyoming
z-at Cotton Bowl Stadium-Dallas
CFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Friday, Oct 11
Week 18
TORONTO;1½ (48);Ottawa
CALGARY;3 (47);Saskatchewan
Saturday, Oct 12
WINNIPEG;4 (48);Montreal
B.C. Lions;2½ (45);EDMONTON
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League Division Series
ATLANTA;Pick’em (8);St. Louis
LA DODGERS;6½-7½ (7);Washington
NHL
Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog
BUFFALO;EVEN-1/2 (6);Montreal
PHILADELPHIA;EVEN-1/2 (6);New Jersey
VANCOUVER;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);Los Angeles
Home Team in CAPS
