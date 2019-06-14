By J. McCarthy
Chicago is just 1-7 its last 8 road games versus a right-handed starter. The Cubs are 2-5 in Yu Darvish’s last 7 road starts. Los Angeles is 17-4 its last 21 games versus a National League Central opponent. The Dodgers are 7-0 in Walker Buehler’s last 7 starts with 5 days of rest. Take the LA Dodgers over Chicago Cubs for another Best Bet winner.
CFL
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
Week 1
CALGARY;8½ (51);Ottawa
B.C. LIONS;1 (51);Winnipeg
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
SAN FRANCISCO;EVEN-6 (8);Milwaukee
WASHINGTON;9-10 (9.5);Arizona
MIAMI;EVEN-6 (8);Pittsburgh
NY METS;6-7 (8.5);St. Louis
ATLANTA;EVEN-6 (9);Philadelphia
COLORADO;7½-8½ (11);San Diego
LA DODGERS;7½-8½ (8);Chicago Cubs
American League
TAMPA BAY;9-10 (8);LA Angels
Boston;12-13 (8.5);BALTIMORE
HOUSTON;10-11 (8.5);Toronto
Cleveland;5½-6½ (8.5);DETROIT
MINNESOTA;11-12 (9.5);Kansas City
NY Yankees;6½-7½ (9.5);CHI WHITE SOX
OAKLAND;6-7 (9.5);Seattle
Interleague
CINCINNATI;EVEN-6 (9);Texas
Home Team in CAPS
(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC
