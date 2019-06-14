By J. McCarthy

Chicago is just 1-7 its last 8 road games versus a right-handed starter. The Cubs are 2-5 in Yu Darvish’s last 7 road starts. Los Angeles is 17-4 its last 21 games versus a National League Central opponent. The Dodgers are 7-0 in Walker Buehler’s last 7 starts with 5 days of rest. Take the LA Dodgers over Chicago Cubs for another Best Bet winner.

CFL

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

Week 1

CALGARY;8½ (51);Ottawa

B.C. LIONS;1 (51);Winnipeg

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

SAN FRANCISCO;EVEN-6 (8);Milwaukee

WASHINGTON;9-10 (9.5);Arizona

MIAMI;EVEN-6 (8);Pittsburgh

NY METS;6-7 (8.5);St. Louis

ATLANTA;EVEN-6 (9);Philadelphia

COLORADO;7½-8½ (11);San Diego

LA DODGERS;7½-8½ (8);Chicago Cubs

American League

TAMPA BAY;9-10  (8);LA Angels

Boston;12-13 (8.5);BALTIMORE

HOUSTON;10-11 (8.5);Toronto

Cleveland;5½-6½ (8.5);DETROIT

MINNESOTA;11-12 (9.5);Kansas City

NY Yankees;6½-7½ (9.5);CHI WHITE SOX

OAKLAND;6-7 (9.5);Seattle

Interleague

CINCINNATI;EVEN-6 (9);Texas

Home Team in CAPS

