By J. McCarthy
Oakland is 37-14 its last 51 home games versus a team with a losing record. The Athletics are 11-4 their last 15 Monday games. Los Angeles is 19-43 its last 62 games versus a team with a winning record. The Angels are 1-5 their last 6 road games in this series. Take Oakland over LA Angels for another Best Bet winner.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
WASHINGTON;11½-12½ (7.5);Miami
CINCINNATI (1);10-11 (9);Pittsburgh
CINCINNATI (2);6½-7½ (9);Pittsburgh
COLORADO;EVEN-6 (10);Arizona
LA DODGERS;7-8 (7);NY Mets
American League
BALTMORE;Pick’em (9.5);Detroit
TAMPA BAY;7½-8½ (8);Toronto
CHI WHITE SOX;EVEN-6 (10);Kansas City
BOSTON;8½-9½ (9.5);Cleveland
OAKLAND;6-7 (8.5);LA Angels
Texas;EVEN-6 (9.5);SEATTLE
Interleague
NY YANKEES;6½-7½ (8.5);San Diego
HOUSTON;8-9 (8.5);Chicago Cubs
MINNESOTA;EVEN-6 (10);Milwaukee
NBA FINALS
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Thursday
TORONTO;1 (215);Golden State
STANLEY CUP FINAL
Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog
BOSTON;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);St. Louis
Home Team in CAPS
(c) Tribune Content Agency
