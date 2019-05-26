By J. McCarthy

Oakland is 37-14 its last 51 home games versus a team with a losing record. The Athletics are 11-4 their last 15 Monday games. Los Angeles is 19-43 its last 62 games versus a team with a winning record. The Angels are 1-5 their last 6 road games in this series. Take Oakland over LA Angels for another Best Bet winner.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

WASHINGTON;11½-12½ (7.5);Miami

CINCINNATI (1);10-11 (9);Pittsburgh

CINCINNATI (2);6½-7½ (9);Pittsburgh

COLORADO;EVEN-6 (10);Arizona

LA DODGERS;7-8 (7);NY Mets

American League

BALTMORE;Pick’em (9.5);Detroit

TAMPA BAY;7½-8½ (8);Toronto

CHI WHITE SOX;EVEN-6 (10);Kansas City

BOSTON;8½-9½ (9.5);Cleveland

OAKLAND;6-7 (8.5);LA Angels

Texas;EVEN-6 (9.5);SEATTLE

Interleague

NY YANKEES;6½-7½ (8.5);San Diego

HOUSTON;8-9 (8.5);Chicago Cubs

MINNESOTA;EVEN-6 (10);Milwaukee

NBA FINALS

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Thursday

TORONTO;1 (215);Golden State

STANLEY CUP FINAL

Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog

BOSTON;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);St. Louis

Home Team in CAPS

(c) Tribune Content Agency

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

Load comments