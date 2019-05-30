By J. McCarthy
Miami is 12-26 its last 38 series openers. The Marlins are 3-8 their last 11 road games versus a left-handed starter. San Diego is 13-4 its last 17 games following an off day. The Padres are 5-1 in Joey Lucchesi's last 6 starts with 6 days of rest. Take San Diego over Miami for another Best Bet winner.
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
Milwaukee;Even-6 (9);PITTSBURGH
Washington;5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5);CINCINNATI
ST. LOUIS;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9.5);Chicago Cubs
ARIZONA;6 1/2-7 1/2 (9.5);NY Mets
LA DODGERS;7-8 (8.5);Philadelphia
SAN DIEGO;7-8 (7);Miami
American League
NY YANKEES;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9.5);Boston
TAMPA BAY;5 1/2-6 1/2 (8);Minnesota
TEXAS;Even-6 (10.5);Kansas City
Cleveland;7 1/2-8 1/2 (9);CHI WHITE SOX
Houston;Even-6 (8);OAKLAND
SEATTLE;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9);LA Angels
Interleague
BALTIMORE;Pick'em (9);San Francisco
ATLANTA;7 1/2-8 1/2 (9);Detroit
COLORADO;12 1/2-13 1/2 (11.5);Toronto
NHL
Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog
Saturday
Stanley Cup Final
ST. LOUIS;Even-1/2 (5);Boston
Home Team in CAPS
