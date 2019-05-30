By J. McCarthy

Miami is 12-26 its last 38 series openers. The Marlins are 3-8 their last 11 road games versus a left-handed starter. San Diego is 13-4 its last 17 games following an off day. The Padres are 5-1 in Joey Lucchesi's last 6 starts with 6 days of rest. Take San Diego over Miami for another Best Bet winner.

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

Milwaukee;Even-6 (9);PITTSBURGH

Washington;5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5);CINCINNATI

ST. LOUIS;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9.5);Chicago Cubs

ARIZONA;6 1/2-7 1/2 (9.5);NY Mets

LA DODGERS;7-8 (8.5);Philadelphia

SAN DIEGO;7-8 (7);Miami

American League

NY YANKEES;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9.5);Boston

TAMPA BAY;5 1/2-6 1/2 (8);Minnesota

TEXAS;Even-6 (10.5);Kansas City

Cleveland;7 1/2-8 1/2 (9);CHI WHITE SOX

Houston;Even-6 (8);OAKLAND

SEATTLE;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9);LA Angels

Interleague

BALTIMORE;Pick'em (9);San Francisco

ATLANTA;7 1/2-8 1/2 (9);Detroit

COLORADO;12 1/2-13 1/2 (11.5);Toronto

NHL

Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog

Saturday

Stanley Cup Final

ST. LOUIS;Even-1/2 (5);Boston

Home Team in CAPS

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments