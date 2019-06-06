By J. McCarthy

Toronto is 13-3 to the Over its last 16 games versus a team with a winning record. Golden State is 9-3 to the Over its last 11 NBA Championship games. The Over is 5-1 the last 6 games in this rivalry. Take Golden State/Toronto Over 216 for another Best Bet winner.

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

CHICAGO CUBS;5½-6½ (8.5);St. Louis

PHILADELPHIA;5½-6½ (9);Cincinnati

Atlanta;7½-8½ (7.5);MIAMI

NY METS;8-9 (7.5);Colorado

MILWAUKEE;11-12 (9);Pittsburgh

SAN DIEGO;Pick’em (8.5);Washington

LA Dodgers;10½-11½ (7.5);SAN FRAN

American League

BOSTON;5½-6½ (9);Tampa Bay

Minnesota;6-7 (8.5);DETROIT

NY Yankees;EVEN-6 (9);CLEVELAND

TEXAS;EVEN-6 (10.5);Oakland

HOUSTON;14½-16½ (8.5);Baltimore

KANSAS CITY;EVEN-6; (10.5)Chi White Sox

LA ANGELS;6½-7½ (9);Seattle

Interleague

TORONTO;5½-6½ (9);Arizona

NBA PLAYOFFS

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

NBA Finals

GOLDEN STATE;5 (216);Toronto

Home Team in CAPS

(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments