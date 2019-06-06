By J. McCarthy
Toronto is 13-3 to the Over its last 16 games versus a team with a winning record. Golden State is 9-3 to the Over its last 11 NBA Championship games. The Over is 5-1 the last 6 games in this rivalry. Take Golden State/Toronto Over 216 for another Best Bet winner.
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
CHICAGO CUBS;5½-6½ (8.5);St. Louis
PHILADELPHIA;5½-6½ (9);Cincinnati
Atlanta;7½-8½ (7.5);MIAMI
NY METS;8-9 (7.5);Colorado
MILWAUKEE;11-12 (9);Pittsburgh
SAN DIEGO;Pick’em (8.5);Washington
LA Dodgers;10½-11½ (7.5);SAN FRAN
American League
BOSTON;5½-6½ (9);Tampa Bay
Minnesota;6-7 (8.5);DETROIT
NY Yankees;EVEN-6 (9);CLEVELAND
TEXAS;EVEN-6 (10.5);Oakland
HOUSTON;14½-16½ (8.5);Baltimore
KANSAS CITY;EVEN-6; (10.5)Chi White Sox
LA ANGELS;6½-7½ (9);Seattle
Interleague
TORONTO;5½-6½ (9);Arizona
NBA PLAYOFFS
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
NBA Finals
GOLDEN STATE;5 (216);Toronto
Home Team in CAPS
