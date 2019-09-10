By J. McCarthy
St. Louis is 9-0 its last 9 during game 3 of a series. The Cardinals are 13-0 in Dakota Hudson’s last 13 starts versus a team with a losing record. Colorado is 14-39 its last 53 during game 3 of a series. The Rockies are 17-43 the last 60 games in this series. Take St. Louis over Colorado for another Best Bet winner.
NFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Week 2
Thursday, Sept 12
CAROLINA;6½ (49.5);Tampa Bay
Sunday, Sept 15
TENNESSEE;3 (44.5);Indianapolis
LA Chargers;2½ (48);DETROIT
Buffalo;2 (43.5);NY GIANTS
BALTIMORE;13½ (47);Arizona
New England;18½ (47.5);MIAMI
Dallas;5 (46.5);WASHINGTON
HOUSTON;8 (43.5);Jacksonville
PITTSBURGH;4 (46.5);Seattle
CINCINNATI;1½ (45);San Francisco
GREEN BAY;2½ (44);Minnesota
Kansas City;8 (52.5);OAKLAND
LA RAMS;3 (53);New Orleans
Chicago;2½ (40.5);DENVER
Philadelphia;1½ (51);ATLANTA
Monday, Sept 16
Cleveland;3 (45);NY JETS
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Friday, Sept 13
WAKE FOREST;3 (67);North Carolina
BOSTON COLLEGE;21 (53);Kansas
Washington St;9 (75.5);HOUSTON
Saturday, Sept 14
Ohio St;15½ (60.5);INDIANA
MISSISSIPPI ST;7½ (52.5);Kansas St
North Carolina St;6½ (47);WEST VIRGINIA
Maryland;7 (64);TEMPLE
CINCINNATI;17 (49);Miami-Ohio
PENN ST;17 (53.5);Pittsburgh
ILLINOIS;7½ (55);Eastern Michigan
GEORGIA;33½ (57.5);Arkansas St
COLORADO;4 (58.5);Air Force
San Diego St;16½ (50);NEW MEXICO ST
Florida Atlantic;2½ (67);BALL ST
NOTRE DAME;35 (63.5);New Mexico
CENT. MICHIGAN;3 (46.5);Akron
CENT. FLORIDA;7½ (59.5);Stanford
Alabama;25½ (60);S. CAROLINA
NAVY;7 (52.5);East Carolina
Army;17 (45);UTSA
Southern Cal;4 (55.5);BYU
MINNESOTA;15½ (46);Georgia So.
NORTHWESTERN;18½ (54);Unlv
Oklahoma St;14 (65);TULSA
Memphis;19 (57.5);SOUTH ALABAMA
Iowa;1½ (44.5);IOWA ST
ARKANSAS;9½ (60);Colorado St
x-Louisville;10 (52);W. Kentucky
MICHIGAN ST;13 (42);Arizona St
CALIFORNIA;14 (50.5);North Texas
Louisiana Tech;10½ (58);BOWLING GREEN
Buffalo;5 (57.5);LIBERTY
TROY;3 (49);Southern Miss
CHARLOTTE;19 (68.5);Massachusetts
MARSHALL;5 (50.5);Ohio
AUBURN;34½ (52.5);Kent St
Florida;8 (50.5);KENTUCKY
W. MICHIGAN;9½ (69.5);Georgia St
SMU;17½ (59.5);Texas St
Duke;6½ (50.5);MIDDLE TENN ST
WASHINGTON;20½ (58.5);Hawaii
Tcu;2½ (51);PURDUE
Clemson;27½ (61);SYRACUSE
VIRGINIA;7 (57);Florida St
Oklahoma;23 (73);UCLA
NEBRASKA;14 (54);Northern Illinois
y-Texas;32 (56.5);Rice
Texas Tech;2½ (76);ARIZONA
x-at Nissan Stadium-Nashville
y-at NRG Stadium-Houston
CFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Week 14
Friday, Sept 13
B.C. LIONS;5½ (50);Ottawa
Saturday, Sept 14
CALGARY;6½ (51.5);Hamilton
SASKATCHEWAN;6½ (49.5);Montreal
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
Atlanta;5½-6½ (10);PHILADELPHIA
Milwaukee;7-8 (8.5);MIAMI
NY METS;EVEN-6 (8);Arizona
St. Louis;6½-7½ (13.5);COLORADO
SAN FRANCISCO;EVEN-6 (8.5);Pittsburgh
SAN DIEGO;EVEN-6 (8);Chicago Cubs
American League
NY Yankees;10-11 (9.5);DETROIT
Boston;6½-7½ (10.5);TORONTO
Tampa Bay;6-7 (9);TEXAS
Cleveland;6-7 (10);LA ANGELS
CHI WHITE SOX;7-8 (10.5);Kansas City
HOUSTON;7½-8½ (10);Oakland
Interleague
LA Dodgers;9-10 (10);BALTIMORE
Washington;6-7 (10);MINNESOTA
Cincinnati;6-7 (8);SEATTLE
WNBA
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Playoffs First Round
Single Game Elimination
CHICAGO;6 (167);Phoenix
SEATTLE;3½ (147);Minnesota
Home Team in CAPS
