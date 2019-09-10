By J. McCarthy

St. Louis is 9-0 its last 9 during game 3 of a series. The Cardinals are 13-0 in Dakota Hudson’s last 13 starts versus a team with a losing record. Colorado is 14-39 its last 53 during game 3 of a series. The Rockies are 17-43 the last 60 games in this series. Take St. Louis over Colorado for another Best Bet winner.

NFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Week 2

Thursday, Sept 12

CAROLINA;6½ (49.5);Tampa Bay

Sunday, Sept 15

TENNESSEE;3 (44.5);Indianapolis

LA Chargers;2½ (48);DETROIT

Buffalo;2 (43.5);NY GIANTS

BALTIMORE;13½ (47);Arizona

New England;18½ (47.5);MIAMI

Dallas;5 (46.5);WASHINGTON

HOUSTON;8 (43.5);Jacksonville

PITTSBURGH;4 (46.5);Seattle

CINCINNATI;1½ (45);San Francisco

GREEN BAY;2½ (44);Minnesota

Kansas City;8 (52.5);OAKLAND

LA RAMS;3 (53);New Orleans

Chicago;2½ (40.5);DENVER

Philadelphia;1½ (51);ATLANTA

Monday, Sept 16

Cleveland;3 (45);NY JETS

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Friday, Sept 13

WAKE FOREST;3 (67);North Carolina

BOSTON COLLEGE;21 (53);Kansas

Washington St;9 (75.5);HOUSTON

Saturday, Sept 14

Ohio St;15½ (60.5);INDIANA

MISSISSIPPI ST;7½ (52.5);Kansas St

North Carolina St;6½ (47);WEST VIRGINIA

Maryland;7 (64);TEMPLE

CINCINNATI;17 (49);Miami-Ohio

PENN ST;17 (53.5);Pittsburgh

ILLINOIS;7½ (55);Eastern Michigan

GEORGIA;33½ (57.5);Arkansas St

COLORADO;4 (58.5);Air Force

San Diego St;16½ (50);NEW MEXICO ST

Florida Atlantic;2½ (67);BALL ST

NOTRE DAME;35 (63.5);New Mexico

CENT. MICHIGAN;3 (46.5);Akron

CENT. FLORIDA;7½ (59.5);Stanford

Alabama;25½ (60);S. CAROLINA

NAVY;7 (52.5);East Carolina

Army;17 (45);UTSA

Southern Cal;4 (55.5);BYU

MINNESOTA;15½ (46);Georgia So.

NORTHWESTERN;18½ (54);Unlv

Oklahoma St;14 (65);TULSA

Memphis;19 (57.5);SOUTH ALABAMA

Iowa;1½ (44.5);IOWA ST

ARKANSAS;9½ (60);Colorado St

x-Louisville;10 (52);W. Kentucky

MICHIGAN ST;13 (42);Arizona St

CALIFORNIA;14 (50.5);North Texas

Louisiana Tech;10½ (58);BOWLING GREEN

Buffalo;5 (57.5);LIBERTY

TROY;3 (49);Southern Miss

CHARLOTTE;19 (68.5);Massachusetts

MARSHALL;5 (50.5);Ohio

AUBURN;34½ (52.5);Kent St

Florida;8 (50.5);KENTUCKY

W. MICHIGAN;9½ (69.5);Georgia St

SMU;17½ (59.5);Texas St

Duke;6½ (50.5);MIDDLE TENN ST

WASHINGTON;20½ (58.5);Hawaii

Tcu;2½ (51);PURDUE

Clemson;27½ (61);SYRACUSE

VIRGINIA;7 (57);Florida St

Oklahoma;23 (73);UCLA

NEBRASKA;14 (54);Northern Illinois

y-Texas;32 (56.5);Rice

Texas Tech;2½ (76);ARIZONA

x-at Nissan Stadium-Nashville

y-at NRG Stadium-Houston

CFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Week 14

Friday, Sept 13

B.C. LIONS;5½ (50);Ottawa

Saturday, Sept 14

CALGARY;6½ (51.5);Hamilton

SASKATCHEWAN;6½ (49.5);Montreal

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

Atlanta;5½-6½ (10);PHILADELPHIA

Milwaukee;7-8 (8.5);MIAMI

NY METS;EVEN-6 (8);Arizona

St. Louis;6½-7½ (13.5);COLORADO

SAN FRANCISCO;EVEN-6 (8.5);Pittsburgh

SAN DIEGO;EVEN-6 (8);Chicago Cubs

American League

NY Yankees;10-11 (9.5);DETROIT

Boston;6½-7½ (10.5);TORONTO

Tampa Bay;6-7 (9);TEXAS

Cleveland;6-7 (10);LA ANGELS

CHI WHITE SOX;7-8 (10.5);Kansas City

HOUSTON;7½-8½ (10);Oakland

Interleague

LA Dodgers;9-10 (10);BALTIMORE

Washington;6-7 (10);MINNESOTA

Cincinnati;6-7 (8);SEATTLE

WNBA

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Playoffs First Round

Single Game Elimination

CHICAGO;6 (167);Phoenix

SEATTLE;3½ (147);Minnesota

Home Team in CAPS

