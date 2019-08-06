By J. McCarthy

Miami is 25-60 its last 85 road games. The Marlins are 14-31 their last 45 games versus a left-handed starter. New York is 16-5 its last 21 games versus a right-handed starter. The Mets are 8-2 in Steven Matz's last 10 home starts. Take the NY Mets over Miami for another Best Bet winner.

NFL PRESEASON

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Thursday

NY Jets;1 1/2 (33);NY GIANTS

Indianapolis;2 1/2 (34.5);BUFFALO

New England;1 (36);DETROIT

Washington;2 (35);CLEVELAND

MIAMI;3 1/2 (35.5);Atlanta

PHILADELPHIA;3 (36.5);Tennessee

BALTIMORE;4 1/2 (32);Jacksonville

GREEN BAY;2 (36);Houston

CHICAGO;3 (36);Carolina

ARIZONA;2 (36);LA Chargers

SEATTLE;1 (36);Denver

Friday

PITTSBURGH;2 1/2 (37);Tampa Bay

NEW ORLEANS;2 1/2 (37.5);Minnesota

Saturday

KANSAS CITY;3 1/2 (36);Cincinnati

OAKLAND;5 1/2 (35);LA Rams

SAN FRANCISCO;4 (36);Dallas

CFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Thursday

WINNIPEG;8 (48.5);Calgary

Friday

Saskatchewan;2 (51);MONTREAL

EDMONTON;8 (47.5);Ottawa

Saturday

HAMILTON;12 (51.5);B.C. Lions

ARENA FOOTBALL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Sunday

ArenaBowl 32

Albany;9 1/2 (95.5);Philadelphia

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

NY METS;9-10 (8.5);Miami

LA DODGERS;6 1/2-7 1/2 (8.5);St. Louis

SAN FRANCISCO;Even-6 (9);Washington

Milwaukee;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9.5);PITTSBURGH

ARIZONA;6-7 (9);Philadelphia

American League

TAMPA BAY;10-11 (8.5);Toronto

CLEVELAND;7 1/2-8 1/2 (8);Texas

Chi White Sox;Even-6 (9);DETROIT

NY Yankees;9-10 (10);BALTIMORE

BOSTON;12-14 (10.5);Kansas City

Interleague

MINNESOTA;Even-6 (10);Atlanta

HOUSTON;15 1/2-17 1/2 (8.5);Colorado

CHICAGO CUBS;6 1/2-7 1/2 (9.5);Oakland

San Diego;6 1/2-7 1/2 (9.5);SEATTLE

Home Team in CAPS

