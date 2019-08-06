By J. McCarthy
Miami is 25-60 its last 85 road games. The Marlins are 14-31 their last 45 games versus a left-handed starter. New York is 16-5 its last 21 games versus a right-handed starter. The Mets are 8-2 in Steven Matz's last 10 home starts. Take the NY Mets over Miami for another Best Bet winner.
NFL PRESEASON
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Thursday
NY Jets;1 1/2 (33);NY GIANTS
Indianapolis;2 1/2 (34.5);BUFFALO
New England;1 (36);DETROIT
Washington;2 (35);CLEVELAND
MIAMI;3 1/2 (35.5);Atlanta
PHILADELPHIA;3 (36.5);Tennessee
BALTIMORE;4 1/2 (32);Jacksonville
GREEN BAY;2 (36);Houston
CHICAGO;3 (36);Carolina
ARIZONA;2 (36);LA Chargers
SEATTLE;1 (36);Denver
Friday
PITTSBURGH;2 1/2 (37);Tampa Bay
NEW ORLEANS;2 1/2 (37.5);Minnesota
Saturday
KANSAS CITY;3 1/2 (36);Cincinnati
OAKLAND;5 1/2 (35);LA Rams
SAN FRANCISCO;4 (36);Dallas
CFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Thursday
WINNIPEG;8 (48.5);Calgary
Friday
Saskatchewan;2 (51);MONTREAL
EDMONTON;8 (47.5);Ottawa
Saturday
HAMILTON;12 (51.5);B.C. Lions
ARENA FOOTBALL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Sunday
ArenaBowl 32
Albany;9 1/2 (95.5);Philadelphia
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
NY METS;9-10 (8.5);Miami
LA DODGERS;6 1/2-7 1/2 (8.5);St. Louis
SAN FRANCISCO;Even-6 (9);Washington
Milwaukee;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9.5);PITTSBURGH
ARIZONA;6-7 (9);Philadelphia
American League
TAMPA BAY;10-11 (8.5);Toronto
CLEVELAND;7 1/2-8 1/2 (8);Texas
Chi White Sox;Even-6 (9);DETROIT
NY Yankees;9-10 (10);BALTIMORE
BOSTON;12-14 (10.5);Kansas City
Interleague
MINNESOTA;Even-6 (10);Atlanta
HOUSTON;15 1/2-17 1/2 (8.5);Colorado
CHICAGO CUBS;6 1/2-7 1/2 (9.5);Oakland
San Diego;6 1/2-7 1/2 (9.5);SEATTLE
Home Team in CAPS
