Tampa Bay is 2-6 its last 8 Divisional Playoff home games. The Rays are 2-4 their last 6 games overall. Houston is 8-2 its last 10 road games. The Astros are 6-1 their last 7 Divisional Playoff games. Take Houston over Tampa Bay for another Best Bet winner.
NFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Thursday
NEW ENGLAND;17 1/2 (42.5);NY Giants
Sunday
x-Carolina;2 1/2 (48.5);Tampa Bay
BALTIMORE;11 (48);Cincinnati
CLEVELAND;2 1/2 (47);Seattle
KANSAS CITY;5 1/2 (55.5);Houston
JACKSONVILLE;1 (44);New Orleans
MINNESOTA;3 (43.5);Philadelphia
Washington;3 1/2 (41);MIAMI
LA RAMS;5 (49);San Francisco
Atlanta;1 1/2 (52);ARIZONA
Dallas;9 (43.5);NY JETS
DENVER;2 1/2 (38.5);Tennessee
LA CHARGERS;6 1/2 (41);Pittsburgh
Monday
GREEN BAY;5 (47);Detroit
x-at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium-London, England.
Bye Week: Buffalo, Chicago, Indianapolis, Oakland
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Wednesday
UL-LAFAYETTE;1 1/2 (68);Appalachian St
Thursday
UL-Monroe;3 (62);TEXAS ST
NORTH CAROLINA ST;4 1/2 (57.5);Syracuse
Friday
MIAMI-FLORIDA;1 (46);Virginia
Colorado St;3 1/2 (66.5);NEW MEXICO
OREGON;20 1/2 (58);Colorado
Saturday
INDIANA;27 1/2 (51);Rutgers
Toledo;26 (64);BOWLING GREEN
Michigan;21 1/2 (51);ILLINOIS
WAKE FOREST;6 1/2 (66);Louisville
TULSA;1 (54);Navy
z-Oklahoma;11 1/2 (75.5);TEXAS
Memphis;4 (51);TEMPLE
MINNESOTA;8 1/2 (52.5);Nebraska
DUKE;17 (48);Georgia Tech
COASTAL CAROLINA;6 (66.5);Georgia St
Maryland;5 1/2 (56.5);PURDUE
Iowa St;10 1/2 (57);WEST VIRGINIA
BOISE ST;12 (59);Hawaii
Ball St;2 1/2 (58);EASTERN MICHIGAN
MARSHALL;15 (44.5);Old Dominion
CENTRAL MICHIGAN;11 1/2 (57);New Mexico St
ARIZONA ST;2 1/2 (57.5);Washington St
Utah;13 1/2 (61);OREGON ST
Washington;6 1/2 (58.5);ARIZONA
MISSOURI;12 (55.5);Mississippi
GEORGIA;24 1/2 (54);South Carolina
Mississippi St;6 1/2 (53);TENNESSEE
Kent St;12 (56);AKRON
OHIO;6 1/2 (49.5);No. Illinois
KENTUCKY;6 (53.5);Arkansas
BAYLOR;10 (58);Texas Tech
WESTERN MICHIGAN;13 1/2 (58);Miami-Ohio
Byu;5 (51);SOUTH FLORIDA
Cincinnati;7 (55);HOUSTON
TULANE;34 (59.5);Connecticut
VANDERBILT;14 1/2 (59);Unlv
WISCONSIN;10 (40.5);Michigan St
LSU;13 1/2 (55);Florida
NEVADA;1 1/2 (57.5);San Jose St
Alabama;17 (61);TEXAS A&M
FLORIDA ATLANTIC;11 1/2 (63);Middle Tenn St
Ala-Birmingham;11 (45);UTSA
SOUTHERN MISS;4 (58.5);North Texas
Army;4 (42);WESTERN KENTUCKY
FLORIDA INTL;5 (64.5);Charlotte
LOUISIANA TECH;31 1/2 (60.5);Massachusetts
AIR FORCE;3 1/2 (51.5);Fresno St
NOTRE DAME;11 (56.5);Southern Cal
CLEMSON;26 (61);Florida St
Penn St;4 1/2 (43.5);IOWA
SAN DIEGO ST;4 (40);Wyoming
z-at Cotton Bowl Stadium-Dallas, TX.
CFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Friday
TORONTO;1 1/2 (49);Ottawa
CALGARY;3 (47);Saskatchewan
Saturday
WINNIPEG;4 (48);Montreal
B.C. Lions;2 1/2 (45);EDMONTON
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
American League Division Series
Houston;10-12 (7.5);TAMPA BAY
NY Yankees;6 1/2-7 1/2 (9.5);MINNESOTA
NHL
Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog
PITTSBURGH;Even-1/2 (6.5);Winnipeg
WASHINGTON;Even-1/2 (5.5);Dallas
NY ISLANDERS;Even-1/2 (5.5);Edmonton
FLORIDA;Even-1/2 (6);Carolina
DETROIT;Even-1/2 (5.5);Anaheim
NASHVILLE;Even-1/2 (6);San Jose
CALGARY;1/2-1 (6);Los Angeles
VEGAS;Even-1/2 (5.5);Boston
WNBA
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
WNBA Finals
CONNECTICUT;1 (173);Washington
Home Team in CAPS
