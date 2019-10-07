By J. McCarthy

Tampa Bay is 2-6 its last 8 Divisional Playoff home games. The Rays are 2-4 their last 6 games overall. Houston is 8-2 its last 10 road games. The Astros are 6-1 their last 7 Divisional Playoff games. Take Houston over Tampa Bay for another Best Bet winner.

NFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Thursday

NEW ENGLAND;17 1/2 (42.5);NY Giants

Sunday

x-Carolina;2 1/2 (48.5);Tampa Bay

BALTIMORE;11 (48);Cincinnati

CLEVELAND;2 1/2 (47);Seattle

KANSAS CITY;5 1/2 (55.5);Houston

JACKSONVILLE;1 (44);New Orleans

MINNESOTA;3 (43.5);Philadelphia

Washington;3 1/2 (41);MIAMI

LA RAMS;5 (49);San Francisco

Atlanta;1 1/2 (52);ARIZONA

Dallas;9 (43.5);NY JETS

DENVER;2 1/2 (38.5);Tennessee

LA CHARGERS;6 1/2 (41);Pittsburgh

Monday

GREEN BAY;5 (47);Detroit

x-at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium-London, England.

Bye Week: Buffalo, Chicago, Indianapolis, Oakland

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Wednesday

UL-LAFAYETTE;1 1/2 (68);Appalachian St

Thursday

UL-Monroe;3 (62);TEXAS ST

NORTH CAROLINA ST;4 1/2 (57.5);Syracuse

Friday

MIAMI-FLORIDA;1 (46);Virginia

Colorado St;3 1/2 (66.5);NEW MEXICO

OREGON;20 1/2 (58);Colorado

Saturday

INDIANA;27 1/2 (51);Rutgers

Toledo;26 (64);BOWLING GREEN

Michigan;21 1/2 (51);ILLINOIS

WAKE FOREST;6 1/2 (66);Louisville

TULSA;1 (54);Navy

z-Oklahoma;11 1/2 (75.5);TEXAS

Memphis;4 (51);TEMPLE

MINNESOTA;8 1/2 (52.5);Nebraska

DUKE;17 (48);Georgia Tech

COASTAL CAROLINA;6 (66.5);Georgia St

Maryland;5 1/2 (56.5);PURDUE

Iowa St;10 1/2 (57);WEST VIRGINIA

BOISE ST;12 (59);Hawaii

Ball St;2 1/2 (58);EASTERN MICHIGAN

MARSHALL;15 (44.5);Old Dominion

CENTRAL MICHIGAN;11 1/2 (57);New Mexico St

ARIZONA ST;2 1/2 (57.5);Washington St

Utah;13 1/2 (61);OREGON ST

Washington;6 1/2 (58.5);ARIZONA

MISSOURI;12 (55.5);Mississippi

GEORGIA;24 1/2 (54);South Carolina

Mississippi St;6 1/2 (53);TENNESSEE

Kent St;12 (56);AKRON

OHIO;6 1/2 (49.5);No. Illinois

KENTUCKY;6 (53.5);Arkansas

BAYLOR;10 (58);Texas Tech

WESTERN MICHIGAN;13 1/2 (58);Miami-Ohio

Byu;5 (51);SOUTH FLORIDA

Cincinnati;7 (55);HOUSTON

TULANE;34 (59.5);Connecticut

VANDERBILT;14 1/2 (59);Unlv

WISCONSIN;10 (40.5);Michigan St

LSU;13 1/2 (55);Florida

NEVADA;1 1/2 (57.5);San Jose St

Alabama;17 (61);TEXAS A&M

FLORIDA ATLANTIC;11 1/2 (63);Middle Tenn St

Ala-Birmingham;11 (45);UTSA

SOUTHERN MISS;4 (58.5);North Texas

Army;4 (42);WESTERN KENTUCKY

FLORIDA INTL;5 (64.5);Charlotte

LOUISIANA TECH;31 1/2 (60.5);Massachusetts

AIR FORCE;3 1/2 (51.5);Fresno St

NOTRE DAME;11 (56.5);Southern Cal

CLEMSON;26 (61);Florida St

Penn St;4 1/2 (43.5);IOWA

SAN DIEGO ST;4 (40);Wyoming

z-at Cotton Bowl Stadium-Dallas, TX.

CFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Friday

TORONTO;1 1/2 (49);Ottawa

CALGARY;3 (47);Saskatchewan

Saturday

WINNIPEG;4 (48);Montreal

B.C. Lions;2 1/2 (45);EDMONTON

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

American League Division Series

Houston;10-12 (7.5);TAMPA BAY

NY Yankees;6 1/2-7 1/2 (9.5);MINNESOTA

NHL

Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog

PITTSBURGH;Even-1/2 (6.5);Winnipeg

WASHINGTON;Even-1/2 (5.5);Dallas

NY ISLANDERS;Even-1/2 (5.5);Edmonton

FLORIDA;Even-1/2 (6);Carolina

DETROIT;Even-1/2 (5.5);Anaheim

NASHVILLE;Even-1/2 (6);San Jose

CALGARY;1/2-1 (6);Los Angeles

VEGAS;Even-1/2 (5.5);Boston

WNBA

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

WNBA Finals

CONNECTICUT;1 (173);Washington

Home Team in CAPS

