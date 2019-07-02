By J. McCarthy
Chicago is only 3-10 its last 13 road games versus a right-handed starter. The Cubs are 1-4 in Yu Darvish's last 5 Wednesday starts. Pittsburgh is 4-1 its last 5 Wednesday games. The Pirates are 5-1 in Chris Archer's last 6 starts. Take Pittsburgh over Chicago for another Best Bet winner.
CFL
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
Thursday
Hamilton;12 1/2 (56.5);MONTREAL
Friday
OTTAWA;4 (54.5);Winnipeg
Saturday
B.C. Lions;7 (56.5);TORONTO
SASKATCHEWAN;3 1/2 (51);Calgary
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
WASHINGTON;12-13 (9);Miami
Chicago Cubs;Even-6 (9.5);PITTSBURGH
CINCINNATI;5 1/2-6 1/2 (10.5);Milwaukee
ATLANTA;5 1/2-6 1/2 (10.5);Philadelphia
SAN DIEGO;6-7 (8.5);San Francisco
LA DODGERS;12-13 (8);Arizona
American League
Boston;12-13 (9);TORONTO
TAMPA BAY;13-15 (8.5);Baltimore
LA Angels;5 1/2-6 1/2 (11);TEXAS
CHI WHITE SOX (1);6-7 (10);Detroit
CHI WHITE SOX (2);6-7 (9.5);Detroit
Cleveland;6 1/2-7 1/2 (9);KANSAS CITY
Minnesota;Even-6 (9.5);OAKLAND
Interleague
NY Yankees;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9);NY METS
Houston;6-7 (13.5);COLORADO
St. Louis;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9.5);SEATTLE
Home Team in CAPS
