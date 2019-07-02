By J. McCarthy

Chicago is only 3-10 its last 13 road games versus a right-handed starter. The Cubs are 1-4 in Yu Darvish's last 5 Wednesday starts. Pittsburgh is 4-1 its last 5 Wednesday games. The Pirates are 5-1 in Chris Archer's last 6 starts. Take Pittsburgh over Chicago for another Best Bet winner.

CFL

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

Thursday

Hamilton;12 1/2 (56.5);MONTREAL

Friday

OTTAWA;4 (54.5);Winnipeg

Saturday

B.C. Lions;7 (56.5);TORONTO

SASKATCHEWAN;3 1/2 (51);Calgary

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

WASHINGTON;12-13 (9);Miami

Chicago Cubs;Even-6 (9.5);PITTSBURGH

CINCINNATI;5 1/2-6 1/2 (10.5);Milwaukee

ATLANTA;5 1/2-6 1/2 (10.5);Philadelphia

SAN DIEGO;6-7 (8.5);San Francisco

LA DODGERS;12-13 (8);Arizona

American League

Boston;12-13 (9);TORONTO

TAMPA BAY;13-15 (8.5);Baltimore

LA Angels;5 1/2-6 1/2 (11);TEXAS

CHI WHITE SOX (1);6-7 (10);Detroit

CHI WHITE SOX (2);6-7 (9.5);Detroit

Cleveland;6 1/2-7 1/2 (9);KANSAS CITY

Minnesota;Even-6 (9.5);OAKLAND

Interleague

NY Yankees;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9);NY METS

Houston;6-7 (13.5);COLORADO

St. Louis;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9.5);SEATTLE

Home Team in CAPS

