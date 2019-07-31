By J. McCarthy

San Diego is 1-7 its last 8 series openers. The Padres are 1-5 in Joey Lucchesi's last 6 starts. Los Angeles is 4-0 its last 4 games versus a left-handed starter. The Dodgers are 42-10 in Clayton Kershaw's last 52 home starts. Take the LA Dodgers over San Diego for another Best Bet winner.

NFL PRESEASON

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Hall of Fame Game

Denver;2 1/2 (34);Atlanta

CFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Winnipeg;14 1/2 (48.5);TORONTO

SASKATCHEWAN;3 (48.5);Hamilton

Friday

MONTREAL;7 (53);Ottawa

Saturday

Edmonton;1 (46.5);CALGARY

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

PHILADELPHIA;6 1/2-7 1/2 (9);San Francisco

ST. LOUIS;Even-6 (8.5);Chicago Cubs

ATLANTA;6-7 (9.5);Cincinnati

LA DODGERS;8 1/2-9 1/2 (7.5);San Diego

American League

BALTIMORE;Even-6 (10);Toronto

BOSTON;Even-6 (10.5);Tampa Bay

Houston;8 1/2-9 1/2 (8.5);CLEVELAND

Interleague

Minnesota;6 1/2-7 1/2 (8);MIAMI

NY Mets;7-8 (9.5);CHI WHITE SOX

OAKLAND;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9);Milwaukee

Home Team in CAPS

