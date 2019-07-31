By J. McCarthy
San Diego is 1-7 its last 8 series openers. The Padres are 1-5 in Joey Lucchesi's last 6 starts. Los Angeles is 4-0 its last 4 games versus a left-handed starter. The Dodgers are 42-10 in Clayton Kershaw's last 52 home starts. Take the LA Dodgers over San Diego for another Best Bet winner.
NFL PRESEASON
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Hall of Fame Game
Denver;2 1/2 (34);Atlanta
CFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Winnipeg;14 1/2 (48.5);TORONTO
SASKATCHEWAN;3 (48.5);Hamilton
Friday
MONTREAL;7 (53);Ottawa
Saturday
Edmonton;1 (46.5);CALGARY
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
PHILADELPHIA;6 1/2-7 1/2 (9);San Francisco
ST. LOUIS;Even-6 (8.5);Chicago Cubs
ATLANTA;6-7 (9.5);Cincinnati
LA DODGERS;8 1/2-9 1/2 (7.5);San Diego
American League
BALTIMORE;Even-6 (10);Toronto
BOSTON;Even-6 (10.5);Tampa Bay
Houston;8 1/2-9 1/2 (8.5);CLEVELAND
Interleague
Minnesota;6 1/2-7 1/2 (8);MIAMI
NY Mets;7-8 (9.5);CHI WHITE SOX
OAKLAND;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9);Milwaukee
Home Team in CAPS
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.