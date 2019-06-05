By J. McCarthy
Houston starter Justin Verlander is a solid 24-5 his last 29 road starts. The Astros are 35-16 their last 51 road games versus a left-handed starter. Seattle is 9-23 its last 32 games versus a right-handed starter. The Mariners are just 17-39 their last 56 home games in this series. Take Houston over Seattle for another Best Bet winner.
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
NY METS;6 1/2-7 1/2 (7.5);San Francisco
Atlanta;Even-6 (9);PITTSBURGH
ST. LOUIS;6-7 (9);Cincinnati
MILWAUKEE;9-10 (8.5);Miami
CHICAGO CUBS;6-7 (10.5);Colorado
SAN DIEGO;Even-6 (7.5);Washington
American League
Tampa Bay;9-10 (8.5);DETROIT
Boston;7 1/2-8 1/2 (10);KANSAS CITY
Houston;10-11 (8);SEATTLE
NY Yankees;9-10 (10);TORONTO
CLEVELAND;Even-6 (8.5);Minnesota
TEXAS;6 1/2-7 1/2 (10.5);Baltimore
LA ANGELS;Even-6 (9);Oakland
NHL
Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog
Stanley Cup Final
BOSTON;Even-1/2 (5.5);St. Louis
Home Team in CAPS
