Houston starter Justin Verlander is a solid 24-5 his last 29 road starts. The Astros are 35-16 their last 51 road games versus a left-handed starter. Seattle is 9-23 its last 32 games versus a right-handed starter. The Mariners are just 17-39 their last 56 home games in this series. Take Houston over Seattle for another Best Bet winner.

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

NY METS;6 1/2-7 1/2 (7.5);San Francisco

Atlanta;Even-6 (9);PITTSBURGH

ST. LOUIS;6-7 (9);Cincinnati

MILWAUKEE;9-10 (8.5);Miami

CHICAGO CUBS;6-7 (10.5);Colorado

SAN DIEGO;Even-6 (7.5);Washington

American League

Tampa Bay;9-10 (8.5);DETROIT

Boston;7 1/2-8 1/2 (10);KANSAS CITY

Houston;10-11 (8);SEATTLE

NY Yankees;9-10 (10);TORONTO

CLEVELAND;Even-6 (8.5);Minnesota

TEXAS;6 1/2-7 1/2 (10.5);Baltimore

LA ANGELS;Even-6 (9);Oakland

NHL

Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog

Stanley Cup Final

BOSTON;Even-1/2 (5.5);St. Louis

Home Team in CAPS

