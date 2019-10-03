By J. McCarthy
Central Florida is 14-6 against the spread its last 20 games. The Knights are 8-3 against the spread their last 11 Friday games. Cincinnati is 5-16 against the spread its last 21 games versus a team with a winning record. The Bearcats are 2-5 against the spread their last 7 games in October. Take Central Florida -3 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.
NFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Sunday
Baltimore;3 (44.5);PITTSBURGH
z-Chicago;5 1/2 (40.5);Oakland
CINCINNATI;3 (47);Arizona
CAROLINA;3 1/2 (41);Jacksonville
Minnesota;5 (43.5);NY GIANTS
New England;15 1/2 (42.5);WASHINGTON
PHILADELPHIA;13 1/2 (44);NY Jets
NEW ORLEANS;3 1/2 (46.5);Tampa Bay
HOUSTON;5 (49);Atlanta
TENNESSEE;3 (38.5);Buffalo
LA CHARGERS;6 1/2 (44.5);Denver
DALLAS;3 1/2 (47);Green Bay
KANSAS CITY;11 (56);Indianapolis
Monday
SAN FRANCISCO;3 1/2 (46.5);Cleveland
z-at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium-London, England.
Bye Week: Detroit, Miami.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Central Florida;3 1/2 (60.5);CINCINNATI
SAN JOSE ST;6 1/2 (67);New Mexico
Saturday
South Florida;11 (48.5);CONNECTICUT
LOUISVILLE;5 1/2 (60.5);Boston College
North Carolina;10 1/2 (48.5);GEORGIA TECH
Texas;11 (61.5);WEST VIRGINIA
PENN ST;28 1/2 (56);Purdue
NORTHERN ILLINOIS;5 (55);Ball St
Tulane;2 1/2 (43.5);ARMY
DUKE;5 (48);Pittsburgh
KANSAS ST;1 1/2 (49);Baylor
Maryland;12 1/2 (56);RUTGERS
Oklahoma St;10 (63.5);TEXAS TECH
WISCONSIN;35 1/2 (59);Kent St
Eastern Michigan;6 (53);CENT. MICHIGAN
MIAMI-FLORIDA;14 (46.5);Virginia Tech
MISSOURI;25 (66);Troy
Liberty;4 1/2 (62);NEW MEXICO ST
COLORADO;4 1/2 (62.5);Arizona
San Diego St;7 1/2 (51);COLORADO ST
UCLA;6 (65.5);Oregon St
OREGON;18 (46.5);California
Washington;16 (52);STANFORD
SMU;12 1/2 (63.5);Tulsa
MICHIGAN;3 1/2 (47);Iowa
MINNESOTA;14 (57);Illinois
ALA-BIRMINGHAM;9 1/2 (45);Rice
NEBRASKA;7 1/2 (49);Northwestern
Georgia;24 1/2 (51.5);TENNESSEE
Air Force;3 1/2 (45);NAVY
TOLEDO;1 1/2 (72);Western Michigan
Oklahoma;32 1/2 (67.5);KANSAS
Ohio;3 (51);BUFFALO
IOWA ST;3 1/2 (43.5);Tcu
MISSISSIPPI;7 1/2 (62.5);Vanderbilt
Marshall;3 1/2 (54);MIDDLE TENN ST
NOTRE DAME;46 (61.5);Bowling Green
Arkansas St;7 (70);GEORGIA ST
Western Kentucky;3 1/2 (43);OLD DOMINION
Auburn;2 1/2 (48.5);FLORIDA
FLORIDA INTL;26 1/2 (67);Massachusetts
Memphis;14 1/2 (63.5);UL-MONROE
OHIO ST;20 (49.5);Michigan St
LSU;27 1/2 (73);Utah St
UTEP;1 1/2 (45.5);Utsa
Boise St;23 (57);UNLV
CFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
HAMILTON;6 1/2 (46.5);Edmonton
Saturday
Calgary;2 1/2 (51);MONTREAL
SASKATCHEWAN;4 1/2 (46.5);Winnipeg
B.C. LIONS;9 (51);Toronto
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League Division Series
ATLANTA;5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5);St. Louis
LA DODGERS;7 1/2-8 1/2 (7);Washington
American League Division Series
NY YANKEES;8 1/2-9 1/2 (8.5);Minnesota
HOUSTON;9-11 (7);Tampa Bay
NHL
Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog
x-Philadelphia;Even-1/2 (6.5);Chicago
Toronto;Even-1/2 (6.5);COLUMBUS
NY ISLANDERS;Even-1/2 (5.5);Washington
NEW JERSEY;Even-1/2 (6);Winnipeg
SAN JOSE;Pick'em (6);Vegas
x-NHL Global Series at O2 Arena-Prague, CZ.
WNBA
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Sunday
WNBA Finals
CONNECTICUT;2 (175);Washington
Home Team in CAPS
