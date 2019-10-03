By J. McCarthy

Central Florida is 14-6 against the spread its last 20 games. The Knights are 8-3 against the spread their last 11 Friday games. Cincinnati is 5-16 against the spread its last 21 games versus a team with a winning record. The Bearcats are 2-5 against the spread their last 7 games in October. Take Central Florida -3 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.

NFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Sunday

Baltimore;3 (44.5);PITTSBURGH

z-Chicago;5 1/2 (40.5);Oakland

CINCINNATI;3 (47);Arizona

CAROLINA;3 1/2 (41);Jacksonville

Minnesota;5 (43.5);NY GIANTS

New England;15 1/2 (42.5);WASHINGTON

PHILADELPHIA;13 1/2 (44);NY Jets

NEW ORLEANS;3 1/2 (46.5);Tampa Bay

HOUSTON;5 (49);Atlanta

TENNESSEE;3 (38.5);Buffalo

LA CHARGERS;6 1/2 (44.5);Denver

DALLAS;3 1/2 (47);Green Bay

KANSAS CITY;11 (56);Indianapolis

Monday

SAN FRANCISCO;3 1/2 (46.5);Cleveland

z-at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium-London, England.

Bye Week: Detroit, Miami.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Central Florida;3 1/2 (60.5);CINCINNATI

SAN JOSE ST;6 1/2 (67);New Mexico

Saturday

South Florida;11 (48.5);CONNECTICUT

LOUISVILLE;5 1/2 (60.5);Boston College

North Carolina;10 1/2 (48.5);GEORGIA TECH

Texas;11 (61.5);WEST VIRGINIA

PENN ST;28 1/2 (56);Purdue

NORTHERN ILLINOIS;5 (55);Ball St

Tulane;2 1/2 (43.5);ARMY

DUKE;5 (48);Pittsburgh

KANSAS ST;1 1/2 (49);Baylor

Maryland;12 1/2 (56);RUTGERS

Oklahoma St;10 (63.5);TEXAS TECH

WISCONSIN;35 1/2 (59);Kent St

Eastern Michigan;6 (53);CENT. MICHIGAN

MIAMI-FLORIDA;14 (46.5);Virginia Tech

MISSOURI;25 (66);Troy

Liberty;4 1/2 (62);NEW MEXICO ST

COLORADO;4 1/2 (62.5);Arizona

San Diego St;7 1/2 (51);COLORADO ST

UCLA;6 (65.5);Oregon St

OREGON;18 (46.5);California

Washington;16 (52);STANFORD

SMU;12 1/2 (63.5);Tulsa

MICHIGAN;3 1/2 (47);Iowa

MINNESOTA;14 (57);Illinois

ALA-BIRMINGHAM;9 1/2 (45);Rice

NEBRASKA;7 1/2 (49);Northwestern

Georgia;24 1/2 (51.5);TENNESSEE

Air Force;3 1/2 (45);NAVY

TOLEDO;1 1/2 (72);Western Michigan

Oklahoma;32 1/2 (67.5);KANSAS

Ohio;3 (51);BUFFALO

IOWA ST;3 1/2 (43.5);Tcu

MISSISSIPPI;7 1/2 (62.5);Vanderbilt

Marshall;3 1/2 (54);MIDDLE TENN ST

NOTRE DAME;46 (61.5);Bowling Green

Arkansas St;7 (70);GEORGIA ST

Western Kentucky;3 1/2 (43);OLD DOMINION

Auburn;2 1/2 (48.5);FLORIDA

FLORIDA INTL;26 1/2 (67);Massachusetts

Memphis;14 1/2 (63.5);UL-MONROE

OHIO ST;20 (49.5);Michigan St

LSU;27 1/2 (73);Utah St

UTEP;1 1/2 (45.5);Utsa

Boise St;23 (57);UNLV

CFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

HAMILTON;6 1/2 (46.5);Edmonton

Saturday

Calgary;2 1/2 (51);MONTREAL

SASKATCHEWAN;4 1/2 (46.5);Winnipeg

B.C. LIONS;9 (51);Toronto

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League Division Series

ATLANTA;5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5);St. Louis

LA DODGERS;7 1/2-8 1/2 (7);Washington

American League Division Series

NY YANKEES;8 1/2-9 1/2 (8.5);Minnesota

HOUSTON;9-11 (7);Tampa Bay

NHL

Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog

x-Philadelphia;Even-1/2 (6.5);Chicago

Toronto;Even-1/2 (6.5);COLUMBUS

NY ISLANDERS;Even-1/2 (5.5);Washington

NEW JERSEY;Even-1/2 (6);Winnipeg

SAN JOSE;Pick'em (6);Vegas

x-NHL Global Series at O2 Arena-Prague, CZ.

WNBA

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Sunday

WNBA Finals

CONNECTICUT;2 (175);Washington

Home Team in CAPS

