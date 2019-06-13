By J. McCarthy
Washington is 10-4 in Max Scherzer’s last 14 Friday starts. The Nationals are 12-5 their last 17 games overall. Arizona is only 9-23 the last 33 games in this series. Take Washington over Arizona for another Best Bet winner.
CFL
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
Week 1
EDMONTON;10 (50);Montreal
Saturday, June 15
CALGARY;8½ (51);Ottawa
B.C. LIONS;2 (52);Winnipeg
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
WASHINGTON;8½-9½ (7.5);Arizona
NY METS;EVEN-6 (8.5);St. Louis
MIAMI;EVEN-6 (8);Pittsburgh
ATLANTA;5½-6½ (9.5);Philadelphia
COLORADO;EVEN-6 (12.5);San Diego
LA DODGERS;5½-6½ (8);Chicago Cubs
Milwaukee;6-7 (8.5);SAN FRANCISCO
American League
Boston;9-10 (9.5);BALTIMORE
TAMPA BAY 8-9 (7.5) LA Angels
Cleveland;6½-7½ (9.5);DETROIT
MINNESOTA;9-10 (9.5);Kansas City
CHI WHITE SOX;EVEN-6 (9);NY Yankees
HOUSTON;11-12 (8);Toronto
OAKLAND;8-9 (9);Seattle
Interleague
CINCINNATI;5½-6½ (9.5);Texas
Home Team in CAPS
(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.