By J. McCarthy

Washington is 10-4 in Max Scherzer’s last 14 Friday starts. The Nationals are 12-5 their last 17 games overall. Arizona is only 9-23 the last 33 games in this series. Take Washington over Arizona for another Best Bet winner.

CFL

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

Week 1

EDMONTON;10 (50);Montreal

Saturday, June 15

CALGARY;8½ (51);Ottawa

B.C. LIONS;2 (52);Winnipeg

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

WASHINGTON;8½-9½ (7.5);Arizona

NY METS;EVEN-6 (8.5);St. Louis

MIAMI;EVEN-6 (8);Pittsburgh

ATLANTA;5½-6½ (9.5);Philadelphia

COLORADO;EVEN-6 (12.5);San Diego

LA DODGERS;5½-6½ (8);Chicago Cubs

Milwaukee;6-7 (8.5);SAN FRANCISCO

American League

Boston;9-10 (9.5);BALTIMORE

TAMPA BAY 8-9  (7.5) LA Angels

Cleveland;6½-7½ (9.5);DETROIT

MINNESOTA;9-10 (9.5);Kansas City

CHI WHITE SOX;EVEN-6 (9);NY Yankees

HOUSTON;11-12 (8);Toronto

OAKLAND;8-9 (9);Seattle

Interleague

CINCINNATI;5½-6½ (9.5);Texas

Home Team in CAPS

