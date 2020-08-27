Latest Line

Oklahoma City is 7-2 against the spread the last 9 meetings. The Thunder are 35-17 against the spread their last 55 games as an underdog. Houston is 2-8 against the spread its last 10 games following a point spread loss. The Rockets are 1-4 against the spread their last 5 games as the betting favorite. Take Oklahoma City +3 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.