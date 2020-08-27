 Skip to main content
Latest Line
By J. McCarthy

Oklahoma City is 7-2 against the spread the last 9 meetings. The Thunder are 35-17 against the spread their last 55 games as an underdog. Houston is 2-8 against the spread its last 10 games following a point spread loss. The Rockets are 1-4 against the spread their last 5 games as the betting favorite. Take Oklahoma City +3 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

TORONTO;6-7 (9.5);Baltimore

NY YANKEES (1);6 1/2-7 1/2 (9);NY Mets

NY Yankees (2);7-8 (9.5);NY METS

PHILADELPHIA;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9);Atlanta

Minnesota (1);6 1/2-7 1/2 (9.5);DETROIT

Minnesota (2);7 1/2-8 1/2 (8.5);DETROIT

Tampa Bay;7-8 (8.5);MIAMI

CINCINNATI;Even-6 (9.5);Chicago Cubs

Washington;7 1/2-8 1/2 (8.5);BOSTON

CHI WHITE SOX;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9.5);Kansas City

MILWAUKEE;7 1/2-8 1/2 (9.5);Pittsburgh

ST. LOUIS;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9);Cleveland

COLORADO;Even-6 (11.5);San Diego

LA Dodgers;6 1/2-7 1/2 (9);TEXAS

HOUSTON;Even-6 (9);Oakland

LA ANGELS;8-9 (9);Seattle

ARIZONA;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9);San Francisco

NBA PLAYOFFS

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

x-Milwaukee;14 (226.5);ORLANDO

x-Houston;3 1/2 (225);OKLAHOMA CITY

x-LA Lakers;13 1/2 (222.5);PORTLAND

x-at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Home Team in CAPS

