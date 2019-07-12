By J. McCarthy
Cleveland is 19-7 its last 26 games. The Indians are 5-1 their last 6 Saturday games. Minnesota is 3-10 in Jake Odorizzi's last 13 road starts versus a team with a winning record. The Twins are 0-6 in Jake Odorizzi's last 6 starts in this series. Take Cleveland over Minnesota for another Best Bet winner.
CFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
OTTAWA;9 (51);Montreal
HAMILTON;4 (55);Calgary
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
CHICAGO CUBS;7 1/2-8 1/2 (9.5);Pittsburgh
NY Mets;6 1/2-7 1/2 (7.5);MIAMI
PHILADELPHIA;Even-6 (8);Washington
ST. LOUIS;Even-6 (9);Arizona
MILWAUKEE;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9);San Francisco
COLORADO;6-7 (13.5);Cincinnati
Atlanta;Even-6 (8.5);SAN DIEGO
American League
NY YANKEES;13-15 (11.5);Toronto
OAKLAND;6 1/2-7 1/2 (9.5);Chi White Sox
Tampa Bay;(1) 5 1/2-6 1/2 (9);BALTIMORE
Tampa Bay;(2) 8 1/2-9 1/2 (8.5);BALTIMORE
CLEVELAND;5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5);Minnesota
KANSAS CITY;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9);Detroit
Houston;5 1/2-6 1/2 (10);TEXAS
LA ANGELS;6-7 (9.5);Seattle
Interleague
BOSTON;7 1/2-8 1/2 (9.5);LA Dodgers
Home Team in CAPS
