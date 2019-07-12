By J. McCarthy

Cleveland is 19-7 its last 26 games. The Indians are 5-1 their last 6 Saturday games. Minnesota is 3-10 in Jake Odorizzi's last 13 road starts versus a team with a winning record. The Twins are 0-6 in Jake Odorizzi's last 6 starts in this series. Take Cleveland over Minnesota for another Best Bet winner.

CFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

OTTAWA;9 (51);Montreal

HAMILTON;4 (55);Calgary

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

CHICAGO CUBS;7 1/2-8 1/2 (9.5);Pittsburgh

NY Mets;6 1/2-7 1/2 (7.5);MIAMI

PHILADELPHIA;Even-6 (8);Washington

ST. LOUIS;Even-6 (9);Arizona

MILWAUKEE;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9);San Francisco

COLORADO;6-7 (13.5);Cincinnati

Atlanta;Even-6 (8.5);SAN DIEGO

American League

NY YANKEES;13-15 (11.5);Toronto

OAKLAND;6 1/2-7 1/2 (9.5);Chi White Sox

Tampa Bay;(1) 5 1/2-6 1/2 (9);BALTIMORE

Tampa Bay;(2) 8 1/2-9 1/2 (8.5);BALTIMORE

CLEVELAND;5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5);Minnesota

KANSAS CITY;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9);Detroit

Houston;5 1/2-6 1/2 (10);TEXAS

LA ANGELS;6-7 (9.5);Seattle

Interleague

BOSTON;7 1/2-8 1/2 (9.5);LA Dodgers

Home Team in CAPS

