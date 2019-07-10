By J. McCarthy

Houston is 39-19 its last 58 games. The Astros are 49-19 their last 68 series openers. Texas is 2-6 its last 8 games. The Rangers are 7-19 their last 26 home games in this series. Take Houston over Texas for another Best Bet winner.

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

American League

Houston;Even-6 (11);TEXAS

Home Team in CAPS

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments