By J. McCarthy

Chicago is 1-4 its last 5 road games versus a right-handed starter. The Cubs are 1-5 in Kyle Hendricks' last 6 road starts. Pittsburgh is 5-1 its last 6 home games in this series. The Pirates are 5-1 in Joe Musgrave's last 6 home starts versus a team with a winning record. Take Pittsburgh over Chicago Cubs for another Best Bet winner.

NFL PRESEASON

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

CAROLINA;2 1/2 (40.5);Buffalo

NY GIANTS;2 1/2 (42);Chicago

TAMPA BAY;3 (43);Miami

Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS;3 (43);Cleveland

New England;1 (41);TENNESSEE

Dallas;2 1/2 (40);LA RAMS

Kansas City;2 (46);PITTSBURGH

HOUSTON;4 1/2 (42.5);Detroit

Sunday

LA CHARGERS;3 (44);New Orleans

MINNESOTA;3 1/2 (42);Seattle

Monday

DENVER;2 1/2 (42);San Francisco

CFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Edmonton;8 (50.5);TORONTO

Saturday

Hamilton;2 1/2 (48.5);OTTAWA

CALGARY;7 (51);Montreal

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

WASHINGTON;6 1/2-7 1/2 (9);Milwaukee

San Diego;Even-6 (9);PHILADELPHIA

Chicago Cubs;6 1/2-7 1/2 (9);PITTSBURGH

CINCINNATI;7-8 (9);St. Louis

ATLANTA;Even-6 (10);LA Dodgers

COLORADO;8-9 (12);Miami

ARIZONA;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9);San Francisco

American League

NY YANKEES;6 1/2-7 1/2 (10.5);Cleveland

TORONTO;6 1/2-7 1/2 (10);Seattle

BOSTON;12-13 (12);Baltimore

TAMPA BAY;13-15 (8);Detroit

TEXAS;Even-6 (10);Minnesota

Houston;9-10 (9);OAKLAND

LA ANGELS;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9);Chi White Sox

Interleague

NY Mets;8 1/2-9 1/2 (9);KANSAS CITY

WNBA

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

CONNECTICUT;7 1/2 (157);Seattle

DALLAS;4 1/2 (168.5);New York

Los Angeles;3 (171);CHICAGO

MINNESOTA;2 (174);Washington

PHOENIX;3 1/2 (168);Atlanta

Home Team in CAPS

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments