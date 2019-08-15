By J. McCarthy
Chicago is 1-4 its last 5 road games versus a right-handed starter. The Cubs are 1-5 in Kyle Hendricks' last 6 road starts. Pittsburgh is 5-1 its last 6 home games in this series. The Pirates are 5-1 in Joe Musgrave's last 6 home starts versus a team with a winning record. Take Pittsburgh over Chicago Cubs for another Best Bet winner.
NFL PRESEASON
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
CAROLINA;2 1/2 (40.5);Buffalo
NY GIANTS;2 1/2 (42);Chicago
TAMPA BAY;3 (43);Miami
Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS;3 (43);Cleveland
New England;1 (41);TENNESSEE
Dallas;2 1/2 (40);LA RAMS
Kansas City;2 (46);PITTSBURGH
HOUSTON;4 1/2 (42.5);Detroit
Sunday
LA CHARGERS;3 (44);New Orleans
MINNESOTA;3 1/2 (42);Seattle
Monday
DENVER;2 1/2 (42);San Francisco
CFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Edmonton;8 (50.5);TORONTO
Saturday
Hamilton;2 1/2 (48.5);OTTAWA
CALGARY;7 (51);Montreal
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
WASHINGTON;6 1/2-7 1/2 (9);Milwaukee
San Diego;Even-6 (9);PHILADELPHIA
Chicago Cubs;6 1/2-7 1/2 (9);PITTSBURGH
CINCINNATI;7-8 (9);St. Louis
ATLANTA;Even-6 (10);LA Dodgers
COLORADO;8-9 (12);Miami
ARIZONA;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9);San Francisco
American League
NY YANKEES;6 1/2-7 1/2 (10.5);Cleveland
TORONTO;6 1/2-7 1/2 (10);Seattle
BOSTON;12-13 (12);Baltimore
TAMPA BAY;13-15 (8);Detroit
TEXAS;Even-6 (10);Minnesota
Houston;9-10 (9);OAKLAND
LA ANGELS;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9);Chi White Sox
Interleague
NY Mets;8 1/2-9 1/2 (9);KANSAS CITY
WNBA
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
CONNECTICUT;7 1/2 (157);Seattle
DALLAS;4 1/2 (168.5);New York
Los Angeles;3 (171);CHICAGO
MINNESOTA;2 (174);Washington
PHOENIX;3 1/2 (168);Atlanta
Home Team in CAPS
