By J. McCarthy

Toronto is 16-35 its last 51 games. The Blue Jays are 17-44 their last 61 games versus a left-handed starter. Los Angeles is 9-4 its last 13 road games. The Angels are 5-3 their last 7 Thursday games. Take the LA Angels over Toronto for another Best Bet winner.

CFL

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

Week 2

OTTAWA;5½ (43.5);Saskatchewan

Friday, June 21

EDMONTON;4 (55.5);B.C. Lions

Saturday, June 22

Hamilton;3½ (52);TORONTO

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

ARIZONA;7-8 (9);Colorado

WASHINGTON;6½-7½ (9);Philadelphia

ST. LOUIS;7-8 (8.5);Miami

CHICAGO CUBS;5½-6½ (8.5);NY Mets

MILWAUKEE;6-7 (9.5);Cincinnati

LA DODGERS;9-10 (7);San Francisco

American League

Cleveland;5½-6½ (9);TEXAS

NY YANKEES;5½-6½ (9);Houston

LA Angels;7-8 (10);TORONTO

Minnesota;8-9 (9.5);KANSAS CITY

Tampa Bay;Pick’em (8);OAKLAND

SEATTLE;5½-6½ (9);Baltimore

Home Team in CAPS

