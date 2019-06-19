By J. McCarthy
Toronto is 16-35 its last 51 games. The Blue Jays are 17-44 their last 61 games versus a left-handed starter. Los Angeles is 9-4 its last 13 road games. The Angels are 5-3 their last 7 Thursday games. Take the LA Angels over Toronto for another Best Bet winner.
CFL
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
Week 2
OTTAWA;5½ (43.5);Saskatchewan
Friday, June 21
EDMONTON;4 (55.5);B.C. Lions
Saturday, June 22
Hamilton;3½ (52);TORONTO
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
ARIZONA;7-8 (9);Colorado
WASHINGTON;6½-7½ (9);Philadelphia
ST. LOUIS;7-8 (8.5);Miami
CHICAGO CUBS;5½-6½ (8.5);NY Mets
MILWAUKEE;6-7 (9.5);Cincinnati
LA DODGERS;9-10 (7);San Francisco
American League
Cleveland;5½-6½ (9);TEXAS
NY YANKEES;5½-6½ (9);Houston
LA Angels;7-8 (10);TORONTO
Minnesota;8-9 (9.5);KANSAS CITY
Tampa Bay;Pick’em (8);OAKLAND
SEATTLE;5½-6½ (9);Baltimore
Home Team in CAPS
(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.