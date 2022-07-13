LATEST LINE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
By J. McCarthy

Chicago is 5-17 its last 22 Thursday games. The White Sox are 1-5 their last 6 series openers. Minnesota is 4-1 its last 5 home games versus a team with a losing record. The Twins are 7-1 the last 8 games in this series. Take Minnesota over Chicago for another Best Bet winner.

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

MIAMI;6 1/2-7 1/2 (7.5);Pittsburgh

San Diego;6-7 (12);COLORADO

Atlanta;9-11 (9.5);WASHINGTON

LA Dodgers;6 1/2-7 1/2 (8.5);ST. LOUIS

NY Mets;5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5);CHICAGO CUBS

SAN FRANCISCO;Even-6 (7);Milwaukee

American League

TORONTO;7 1/2-8 1/2 (8.5);Kansas City

TAMPA BAY;6-7 (8);Boston

CLEVELAND;7 1/2-8 1/2 (8.5);Detroit

MINNESOTA;7 1/2-8 1/2 (8.5);Chi White Sox

TEXAS;5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5);Seattle

Houston;7-8 (8);LA ANGELS

Interleague

NY YANKEES;8 1/2-9 1/2 (8);Cincinnati

Home Team in CAPS

