LATEST LINE

Chicago is 5-17 its last 22 Thursday games. The White Sox are 1-5 their last 6 series openers. Minnesota is 4-1 its last 5 home games versus a team with a losing record. The Twins are 7-1 the last 8 games in this series. Take Minnesota over Chicago for another Best Bet winner.
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
MIAMI;6 1/2-7 1/2 (7.5);Pittsburgh
San Diego;6-7 (12);COLORADO
Atlanta;9-11 (9.5);WASHINGTON
LA Dodgers;6 1/2-7 1/2 (8.5);ST. LOUIS
NY Mets;5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5);CHICAGO CUBS
SAN FRANCISCO;Even-6 (7);Milwaukee
American League
TORONTO;7 1/2-8 1/2 (8.5);Kansas City
TAMPA BAY;6-7 (8);Boston
CLEVELAND;7 1/2-8 1/2 (8.5);Detroit
MINNESOTA;7 1/2-8 1/2 (8.5);Chi White Sox
TEXAS;5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5);Seattle
Houston;7-8 (8);LA ANGELS
Interleague
NY YANKEES;8 1/2-9 1/2 (8);Cincinnati
Home Team in CAPS
