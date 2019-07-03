By J. McCarthy
Texas is 5-0 its last 5 games versus a right-handed starter. The Rangers are 7-1 in Lance Lynn's last 8 home starts. Los Angeles is just 3-8 in Felix Pena's last 11 starts versus a team with a winning record. Take Texas over LA Angels for another Best Bet winner.
CFL
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
Hamilton;12 1/2 (56.5);MONTREAL
Friday
OTTAWA;3 1/2 (53.5);Winnipeg
Saturday
B.C. Lions;7 1/2 (55);TORONTO
SASKATCHEWAN;4 1/2 (50.5);Calgary
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
WASHINGTON;8 1/2-9 1/2 (10);Miami
Milwaukee;Even-6 (9);CINCINNATI
Chicago Cubs;Even-6 (9.5);PITTSBURGH
ATLANTA;7 1/2-8 1/2 (10.5);Philadelphia
LA DODGERS;10 1/2-11 1/2 (8);San Diego
American League
Cleveland;Even-6 (9.5);KANSAS CITY
CHI WHITE SOX;Pick'em (9.5);Detroit
Minnesota;6-7 (10);OAKLAND
NY Yankees;Even-6 (9);TAMPA BAY
Boston;Even-6 (10);TORONTO
TEXAS;6-7 (11);LA Angels
Interleague
St. Louis;Even-6 (9);SEATTLE
Home Team in CAPS
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.