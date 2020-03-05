Latest Line
By J. McCarthy

Washington is 10-4 against the spread its last 14 home games. The Wizards are 6-3 against the spread their last 8 games following a loss. Atlanta is 11-26 against the spread its last 37 Friday games. The Hawks are 2-6 against the spread their last 8 road games. Take Washington -3 for another Best Bet winner.

XFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Saturday, March 7

Week 5

HOUSTON;12½ (46);Seattle

DALLAS;8 (37);New York

Sunday, March 8

St. Louis;4½ (39);DC

LOS ANGELES;2 (40.5);Tampa Bay

NBA

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

WASHINGTON;3 (245.5);Atlanta

Oklahoma City;7 (219);NEW YORK

BROOKLYN;3 (219.5);San Antonio

BOSTON;5 (218.5);Utah

NEW ORLEANS;2 (235.5);Miami

Orlando;2 (234.5);MINNESOTA

Indiana;3½ (217.5);CHICAGO

DALLAS;4½ (225.5);Memphis

PHOENIX;3½ (234.5);Portland

LA LAKERS;1 (227);Milwaukee

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Favorite;Points;Underdog

TOLEDO;5;Eastern Michigan

AKRON;6½;Kent St

BOWLING GREEN;2½;Buffalo

MIAMI-OHIO;3;Ohio

ST. PETER’S;3½;Iona

CANISIUS;5½;Niagara

MANHATTAN;5½;Fairfield

MONMOUTH;1½;Siena

PRINCETON;11½;Columbia

HARVARD;11;Brown

PENNSYLVANIA;13;Cornell

Yale;7;DARTMOUTH

Richmond;1;DUQUESNE

CLEMSON;4;Georgia Tech

N. CAROLINA ST;7;Wake Forest

CENT. MICHIGAN;5½;Western Michigan

NO. ILLINOIS;3;Ball St

DAVIDSON;4;VA Commonwealth

Missouri Valley Conference

Quarterfinals

Bradley;6;Southern Illinois

Missouri St;1½;Indiana St

Southern Conference

First Round

Vmi;3½;Samford

Wofford;14½;The Citadel

NHL

Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog

St. Louis;½-1 (5.5);NEW JERSEY

Chicago;EVEN-1/2 (6);DETROIT

Vegas;EVEN-1/2 (6);WINNIPEG

CALGARY;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);Arizona

Colorado;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);VANCOUVER

Toronto;½-1 (6.5);ANAHEIM

