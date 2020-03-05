Latest Line

By J. McCarthy
Washington is 10-4 against the spread its last 14 home games. The Wizards are 6-3 against the spread their last 8 games following a loss. Atlanta is 11-26 against the spread its last 37 Friday games. The Hawks are 2-6 against the spread their last 8 road games. Take Washington -3 for another Best Bet winner.
XFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Saturday, March 7
Week 5
HOUSTON;12½ (46);Seattle
DALLAS;8 (37);New York
Sunday, March 8
St. Louis;4½ (39);DC
LOS ANGELES;2 (40.5);Tampa Bay
NBA
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
WASHINGTON;3 (245.5);Atlanta
Oklahoma City;7 (219);NEW YORK
BROOKLYN;3 (219.5);San Antonio
BOSTON;5 (218.5);Utah
NEW ORLEANS;2 (235.5);Miami
Orlando;2 (234.5);MINNESOTA
Indiana;3½ (217.5);CHICAGO
DALLAS;4½ (225.5);Memphis
PHOENIX;3½ (234.5);Portland
LA LAKERS;1 (227);Milwaukee
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Favorite;Points;Underdog
TOLEDO;5;Eastern Michigan
AKRON;6½;Kent St
BOWLING GREEN;2½;Buffalo
MIAMI-OHIO;3;Ohio
ST. PETER’S;3½;Iona
CANISIUS;5½;Niagara
MANHATTAN;5½;Fairfield
MONMOUTH;1½;Siena
PRINCETON;11½;Columbia
HARVARD;11;Brown
PENNSYLVANIA;13;Cornell
Yale;7;DARTMOUTH
Richmond;1;DUQUESNE
CLEMSON;4;Georgia Tech
N. CAROLINA ST;7;Wake Forest
CENT. MICHIGAN;5½;Western Michigan
NO. ILLINOIS;3;Ball St
DAVIDSON;4;VA Commonwealth
Missouri Valley Conference
Quarterfinals
Bradley;6;Southern Illinois
Missouri St;1½;Indiana St
Southern Conference
First Round
Vmi;3½;Samford
Wofford;14½;The Citadel
NHL
Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog
St. Louis;½-1 (5.5);NEW JERSEY
Chicago;EVEN-1/2 (6);DETROIT
Vegas;EVEN-1/2 (6);WINNIPEG
CALGARY;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);Arizona
Colorado;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);VANCOUVER
Toronto;½-1 (6.5);ANAHEIM
Home Team in CAPS
