San Jose is 1-5 its last 6 road games. The Sharks are 1-8 their last 9 games versus a team with a winning record. Buffalo is 5-0 its last 5 home games. The Sabres are 12-5 the last 17 games in this series. Take Buffalo -1/2 for another Best Bet winner. Other plays include Edmonton over Minnesota and in MLB take Houston over Washington.

NFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Thursday

MINNESOTA;15 1/2 (42);Washington

Sunday

DETROIT;7 (49.5);NY Giants

TENNESSEE;2 1/2 (46);Tampa Bay

CHICAGO;4 1/2 (40);LA Chargers

Seattle;3 1/2 (54);ATLANTA

JACKSONVILLE;4 1/2 (41);NY Jets

BUFFALO;1 1/2 (43);Philadelphia

z-LA Rams;13 (48.5);Cincinnati

NEW ORLEANS;9 1/2 (48);Arizona

HOUSTON;6 1/2 (51.5);Oakland

SAN FRANCISCO;5 1/2 (41);Carolina

INDIANAPOLIS;6 (44);Denver

NEW ENGLAND;10 1/2 (46.5);Cleveland

Green Bay;4 1/2 (48);KANSAS CITY

Monday

PITTSBURGH;14 1/2 (43);Miami

z-at Wembley Stadium-London, England.

Bye Week: Baltimore, Dallas.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite;Points;Underdog

Thursday

Smu;13;HOUSTON

Friday

Southern Cal;13;COLORADO

Saturday

Connecticut;10;MASSACHUSETTS

PURDUE;8;Illinois

ARMY;10;San Jose St

GEORGIA ST;1;Troy

CLEMSON;34 1/2;Boston College

Memphis;11;TULSA

TOLEDO;4 1/2;Eastern Michigan

TEXAS A&M;10;Mississippi St

Central Florida;11;TEMPLE

WESTERN MICHIGAN;26;Bowling Green

NEBRASKA;1 1/2;Indiana

BUFFALO;2 1/2;Central Michigan

Iowa;10 1/2;NORTHWESTERN

South Florida;1;EAST CAROLINA

FLORIDA ST;10;Syracuse

Liberty;7 1/2;RUTGERS

Southern Miss;10 1/2;RICE

UTAH;18;California

WYOMING;13 1/2;Nevada

AIR FORCE;4;Utah St

Hawaii;9 1/2;NEW MEXICO

MARSHALL;5;Western Kentucky

Arizona;1 1/2;STANFORD

OREGON;13 1/2;Washington St

FRESNO ST;14;Colorado St

Missouri;10 1/2;KENTUCKY

NORTH CAROLINA;3 1/2;Duke

Penn St;7;MICHIGAN ST

KENT ST;2 1/2;Miami-Ohio

Appalachian St;26;SOUTH ALABAMA

GEORGIA SOUTHERN;14;New Mexico St

IOWA ST;10 1/2;Oklahoma St

Florida Intl;2 1/2;MIDDLE TENN ST

Florida Atlantic;14;OLD DOMINION

BALL ST;3;Ohio

ALABAMA;32 1/2;Arkansas

South Carolina;4;TENNESSEE

Oklahoma;24;KANSAS ST

MINNESOTA;16 1/2;Maryland

NAVY;3 1/2;Tulane

Texas;1 1/2;TCU

PITTSBURGH;5;Miami-Florida

Virginia;3 1/2;LOUISVILLE

NORTHERN ILLINOIS;23 1/2;Akron

Texas Tech;3;KANSAS

North Texas;4;CHARLOTTE

OHIO ST;14;Wisconsin

ARKANSAS ST;11;Texas St

LSU;11 1/2;Auburn

Louisiana Tech;20 1/2;UTEP

MICHIGAN;1 1/2;Notre Dame

Arizona St;3 1/2;UCLA

San Diego St;13;UNLV

CFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Friday

Calgary;2 (48.5);WINNIPEG

Saturday

Hamilton;2 1/2 (53.5);MONTREAL

TORONTO;5 (52);Ottawa

EDMONTON;1 1/2 (52.5);Saskatchewan

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

World Series

HOUSTON;8 1/2-9 1/2 (6.5);Washington

NBA

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

TORONTO;7 (231.5);New Orleans

LA Lakers;2 1/2 (225.5);LA CLIPPERS

NHL

Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog

BOSTON;Even-1/2 (6);Toronto

BUFFALO;Even-1/2 (6.5);San Jose

FLORIDA;Even-1/2 (6);Pittsburgh

NY RANGERS;Pick'em (6);Arizona

Vancouver;Even-1/2 (6);DETROIT

MINNESOTA;Even-1/2 (6);Edmonton

WINNIPEG;Even-1/2 (6.5);Los Angeles

NASHVILLE;1/2-1 (5.5);Anaheim

Vegas;Even-1/2 (6.5);CHICAGO

CALGARY;Even-1/2 (6);Washington

Home Team in CAPS

