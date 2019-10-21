By J. McCarthy
San Jose is 1-5 its last 6 road games. The Sharks are 1-8 their last 9 games versus a team with a winning record. Buffalo is 5-0 its last 5 home games. The Sabres are 12-5 the last 17 games in this series. Take Buffalo -1/2 for another Best Bet winner. Other plays include Edmonton over Minnesota and in MLB take Houston over Washington.
NFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Thursday
MINNESOTA;15 1/2 (42);Washington
Sunday
DETROIT;7 (49.5);NY Giants
TENNESSEE;2 1/2 (46);Tampa Bay
CHICAGO;4 1/2 (40);LA Chargers
Seattle;3 1/2 (54);ATLANTA
JACKSONVILLE;4 1/2 (41);NY Jets
BUFFALO;1 1/2 (43);Philadelphia
z-LA Rams;13 (48.5);Cincinnati
NEW ORLEANS;9 1/2 (48);Arizona
HOUSTON;6 1/2 (51.5);Oakland
SAN FRANCISCO;5 1/2 (41);Carolina
INDIANAPOLIS;6 (44);Denver
NEW ENGLAND;10 1/2 (46.5);Cleveland
Green Bay;4 1/2 (48);KANSAS CITY
Monday
PITTSBURGH;14 1/2 (43);Miami
z-at Wembley Stadium-London, England.
Bye Week: Baltimore, Dallas.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite;Points;Underdog
Thursday
Smu;13;HOUSTON
Friday
Southern Cal;13;COLORADO
Saturday
Connecticut;10;MASSACHUSETTS
PURDUE;8;Illinois
ARMY;10;San Jose St
GEORGIA ST;1;Troy
CLEMSON;34 1/2;Boston College
Memphis;11;TULSA
TOLEDO;4 1/2;Eastern Michigan
TEXAS A&M;10;Mississippi St
Central Florida;11;TEMPLE
WESTERN MICHIGAN;26;Bowling Green
NEBRASKA;1 1/2;Indiana
BUFFALO;2 1/2;Central Michigan
Iowa;10 1/2;NORTHWESTERN
South Florida;1;EAST CAROLINA
FLORIDA ST;10;Syracuse
Liberty;7 1/2;RUTGERS
Southern Miss;10 1/2;RICE
UTAH;18;California
WYOMING;13 1/2;Nevada
AIR FORCE;4;Utah St
Hawaii;9 1/2;NEW MEXICO
MARSHALL;5;Western Kentucky
Arizona;1 1/2;STANFORD
OREGON;13 1/2;Washington St
FRESNO ST;14;Colorado St
Missouri;10 1/2;KENTUCKY
NORTH CAROLINA;3 1/2;Duke
Penn St;7;MICHIGAN ST
KENT ST;2 1/2;Miami-Ohio
Appalachian St;26;SOUTH ALABAMA
GEORGIA SOUTHERN;14;New Mexico St
IOWA ST;10 1/2;Oklahoma St
Florida Intl;2 1/2;MIDDLE TENN ST
Florida Atlantic;14;OLD DOMINION
BALL ST;3;Ohio
ALABAMA;32 1/2;Arkansas
South Carolina;4;TENNESSEE
Oklahoma;24;KANSAS ST
MINNESOTA;16 1/2;Maryland
NAVY;3 1/2;Tulane
Texas;1 1/2;TCU
PITTSBURGH;5;Miami-Florida
Virginia;3 1/2;LOUISVILLE
NORTHERN ILLINOIS;23 1/2;Akron
Texas Tech;3;KANSAS
North Texas;4;CHARLOTTE
OHIO ST;14;Wisconsin
ARKANSAS ST;11;Texas St
LSU;11 1/2;Auburn
Louisiana Tech;20 1/2;UTEP
MICHIGAN;1 1/2;Notre Dame
Arizona St;3 1/2;UCLA
San Diego St;13;UNLV
CFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Friday
Calgary;2 (48.5);WINNIPEG
Saturday
Hamilton;2 1/2 (53.5);MONTREAL
TORONTO;5 (52);Ottawa
EDMONTON;1 1/2 (52.5);Saskatchewan
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
World Series
HOUSTON;8 1/2-9 1/2 (6.5);Washington
NBA
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
TORONTO;7 (231.5);New Orleans
LA Lakers;2 1/2 (225.5);LA CLIPPERS
NHL
Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog
BOSTON;Even-1/2 (6);Toronto
BUFFALO;Even-1/2 (6.5);San Jose
FLORIDA;Even-1/2 (6);Pittsburgh
NY RANGERS;Pick'em (6);Arizona
Vancouver;Even-1/2 (6);DETROIT
MINNESOTA;Even-1/2 (6);Edmonton
WINNIPEG;Even-1/2 (6.5);Los Angeles
NASHVILLE;1/2-1 (5.5);Anaheim
Vegas;Even-1/2 (6.5);CHICAGO
CALGARY;Even-1/2 (6);Washington
Home Team in CAPS
