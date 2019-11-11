By J. McCarthy
Eastern Michigan is 16-6 against the spread its last 22 games following a loss. The Eagles are 19-7 against the spread their last 26 road games. Akron is 5-17 against the spread its last 22 games. The Zips are 2-15 against the spread their last 17 games following a loss. Take Eastern Michigan -17 for another Best Bet winner.
NFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Thursday
CLEVELAND;2 1/2 (40.5);Pittsburgh
Sunday
Dallas;3 (51.5);DETROIT
New Orleans;5 1/2 (51.5);TAMPA BAY
CAROLINA;6 (50.5);Atlanta
INDIANAPOLIS;3 (44);Jacksonville
MINNESOTA;10 1/2 (39.5);Denver
WASHINGTON;1 (37.5);NY Jets
Buffalo;6 (39);MIAMI
BALTIMORE;4 (49.5);Houston
SAN FRANCISCO;13 1/2 (45.5);Arizona
New England;3 1/2 (44.5);PHILADELPHIA
OAKLAND;10 (48.5);Cincinnati
LA RAMS;6 1/2 (41.5);Chicago
Monday
Kansas City;3 1/2 (53);LA CHARGERS
Bye Week: Green Bay, NY Giants, Seattle, Tennessee.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Eastern Michigan;17 (49.5);AKRON
Western Michigan;1 1/2 (62);OHIO
Wednesday
MIAMI-OHIO;18 1/2 (51.5);Bowling Green
TOLEDO;2 1/2 (55);No. Illinois
Thursday
Buffalo;6 (55.5);KENT ST
PITTSBURGH;5 (49);North Carolina
Friday
MARSHALL;2 1/2 (56);Louisiana Tech
SAN DIEGO ST;2 1/2 (44.5);Fresno St
Saturday
KANSAS ST;15 (50.5);West Virginia
Virginia Tech;5 1/2 (52);GEORGIA TECH
Tulane;4 1/2 (55.5);TEMPLE
PENN ST;14 (50);Indiana
Cincinnati;14 (50);SOUTH FLORIDA
DUKE;11 (55.5);Syracuse
Ohio St;51 1/2 (60.5);RUTGERS
Louisville;3 1/2 (59.5);NC STATE
IOWA;3 (44.5);Minnesota
CLEMSON;33 (62.5);Wake Forest
BALL ST;3 (57);Central Michigan
GA. SOUTHERN;7 (58);UL-Monroe
NORTHWESTERN;39 (56.5);UMass
Troy;8 (61);TEXAS ST
BOISE ST;28 (60);New Mexico
UTAH;21 (54.5);Ucla
Air Force;11 (60);COLORADO ST
UTAH ST;6 (49.5);Wyoming
Appalachian St;15 (62.5);GEORGIA ST
NOTRE DAME;9 1/2 (55);Navy
Arizona St;1 1/2 (58);OREGON ST
Southern Cal;6 1/2 (48.5);CALIFORNIA
OREGON;27 1/2 (67.5);Arizona
ARKANSAS ST;13 (64);Coastal Carolina
ALA-BIRMINGHAM;17 (45);Utep
TEXAS A&M;10 1/2 (50.5);South Carolina
Georgia;2 1/2 (44);AUBURN
UL-Lafayette;28 1/2 (53.5);SOUTH ALABAMA
OKLAHOMA ST;18 (65.5);Kansas
IOWA ST;6 1/2 (66.5);Texas
Tcu;3 (56.5);TEXAS TECH
Oklahoma;10 (67.5);BAYLOR
Memphis;9 1/2 (71.5);HOUSTON
Kentucky;8 1/2 (43.5);VANDERBILT
MICHIGAN;14 (45);Michigan St
Florida;7 (48.5);MISSOURI
Hawaii;6 1/2 (71);UNLV
MIDDLE TENN ST;13 (47);Rice
Southern Miss;17 (52);TEX SAN ANTONIO
Alabama;21 (62);MISSISSIPPI ST
Wisconsin;14 (51.5);NEBRASKA
Lsu;21 (64);MISSISSIPPI
WASHINGTON ST;10 1/2 (62);Stanford
NBA
Favorite;Points (0/U);Underdog
PHILADELPHIA;12 (214.5);Cleveland
INDIANA;3 (209);Oklahoma City
MIAMI;6 1/2 (217.5);Detroit
CHICAGO;5 1/2 (213);New York
LA Lakers;1 1/2 (222.5);PHOENIX
DENVER;9 1/2 (225.5);Atlanta
UTAH;6 1/2 (217);Brooklyn
SACRAMENTO;1 1/2 (227);Portland
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Favorite;Points;Underdog
MICHIGAN;4 1/2;Creighton
Davidson;11 1/2;CHARLOTTE
XAVIER;6;Missouri
Northeastern;1;MASSACHUSETTS
KENTUCKY;25;Evansville
GEORGIA;24;The Citadel
WOFFORD;11;William & Mary
APPALACHIAN ST;7 1/2;East Carolina
TROY;3;Chattanooga
COASTAL CAROLINA;1;No. Kentucky
St. Bonaventure;1;SIENA
Wright St;11;TENNESSEE TECH
EASTERN ILLINOIS;19 1/2;Chicago St
Valparaiso;5;SIU EDWARDSVILLE
MISSOURI ST;16 1/2;Cleveland St
Auburn;7 1/2;SOUTH ALABAMA
ARKANSAS;15 1/2;North Texas
IOWA ST;14;Northern Illinois
TCU;18;UL-Lafayette
TEXAS;16 1/2;California Baptist
TULSA;7 1/2;Oral Roberts
BUTLER;10;Minnesota
TENNESSEE;12 1/2;Murray St
CENTRAL FLORIDA;1;Miami-Florida
STANFORD;14;Long Beach St
UTAH ST;22;Denver
New Mexico St;3 1/2;UTEP
NEVADA;6;UT Arlington
Pepperdine;5;CS NORTHRIDGE
GONZAGA;29;North Dakota
SANTA CLARA;4;Washington St
SOUTHERN CAL;15 1/2;South Dakota St
CALIFORNIA;3;Unlv
PK Invitational
Oregon;3;Memphis
Oklahoma;1 1/2;Oregon St
NHL
Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog
BOSTON;1/2-1 (6);Florida
MONTREAL;1/2-1 (6);Columbus
Pittsburgh;Even-1/2 (6.5);NY RANGERS
WINNIPEG;Even-1/2 (6);Colorado
ST. LOUIS;1/2-1 (5.5);Arizona
ANAHEIM;1/2-1 (5.5);Detroit
VANCOUVER;Even-1/2 (6);Nashville
SAN JOSE;Even-1/2 (6);Edmonton
LOS ANGELES;Even-1/2 (6);Minnesota
