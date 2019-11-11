By J. McCarthy

Eastern Michigan is 16-6 against the spread its last 22 games following a loss. The Eagles are 19-7 against the spread their last 26 road games. Akron is 5-17 against the spread its last 22 games. The Zips are 2-15 against the spread their last 17 games following a loss. Take Eastern Michigan -17 for another Best Bet winner.

NFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Thursday

CLEVELAND;2 1/2 (40.5);Pittsburgh

Sunday

Dallas;3 (51.5);DETROIT

New Orleans;5 1/2 (51.5);TAMPA BAY

CAROLINA;6 (50.5);Atlanta

INDIANAPOLIS;3 (44);Jacksonville

MINNESOTA;10 1/2 (39.5);Denver

WASHINGTON;1 (37.5);NY Jets

Buffalo;6 (39);MIAMI

BALTIMORE;4 (49.5);Houston

SAN FRANCISCO;13 1/2 (45.5);Arizona

New England;3 1/2 (44.5);PHILADELPHIA

OAKLAND;10 (48.5);Cincinnati

LA RAMS;6 1/2 (41.5);Chicago

Monday

Kansas City;3 1/2 (53);LA CHARGERS

Bye Week: Green Bay, NY Giants, Seattle, Tennessee.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Eastern Michigan;17 (49.5);AKRON

Western Michigan;1 1/2 (62);OHIO

Wednesday

MIAMI-OHIO;18 1/2 (51.5);Bowling Green

TOLEDO;2 1/2 (55);No. Illinois

Thursday

Buffalo;6 (55.5);KENT ST

PITTSBURGH;5 (49);North Carolina

Friday

MARSHALL;2 1/2 (56);Louisiana Tech

SAN DIEGO ST;2 1/2 (44.5);Fresno St

Saturday

KANSAS ST;15 (50.5);West Virginia

Virginia Tech;5 1/2 (52);GEORGIA TECH

Tulane;4 1/2 (55.5);TEMPLE

PENN ST;14 (50);Indiana

Cincinnati;14 (50);SOUTH FLORIDA

DUKE;11 (55.5);Syracuse

Ohio St;51 1/2 (60.5);RUTGERS

Louisville;3 1/2 (59.5);NC STATE

IOWA;3 (44.5);Minnesota

CLEMSON;33 (62.5);Wake Forest

BALL ST;3 (57);Central Michigan

GA. SOUTHERN;7 (58);UL-Monroe

NORTHWESTERN;39 (56.5);UMass

Troy;8 (61);TEXAS ST

BOISE ST;28 (60);New Mexico

UTAH;21 (54.5);Ucla

Air Force;11 (60);COLORADO ST

UTAH ST;6 (49.5);Wyoming

Appalachian St;15 (62.5);GEORGIA ST

NOTRE DAME;9 1/2 (55);Navy

Arizona St;1 1/2 (58);OREGON ST

Southern Cal;6 1/2 (48.5);CALIFORNIA

OREGON;27 1/2 (67.5);Arizona

ARKANSAS ST;13 (64);Coastal Carolina

ALA-BIRMINGHAM;17 (45);Utep

TEXAS A&M;10 1/2 (50.5);South Carolina

Georgia;2 1/2 (44);AUBURN

UL-Lafayette;28 1/2 (53.5);SOUTH ALABAMA

OKLAHOMA ST;18 (65.5);Kansas

IOWA ST;6 1/2 (66.5);Texas

Tcu;3 (56.5);TEXAS TECH

Oklahoma;10 (67.5);BAYLOR

Memphis;9 1/2 (71.5);HOUSTON

Kentucky;8 1/2 (43.5);VANDERBILT

MICHIGAN;14 (45);Michigan St

Florida;7 (48.5);MISSOURI

Hawaii;6 1/2 (71);UNLV

MIDDLE TENN ST;13 (47);Rice

Southern Miss;17 (52);TEX SAN ANTONIO

Alabama;21 (62);MISSISSIPPI ST

Wisconsin;14 (51.5);NEBRASKA

Lsu;21 (64);MISSISSIPPI

WASHINGTON ST;10 1/2 (62);Stanford

NBA

Favorite;Points (0/U);Underdog

PHILADELPHIA;12 (214.5);Cleveland

INDIANA;3 (209);Oklahoma City

MIAMI;6 1/2 (217.5);Detroit

CHICAGO;5 1/2 (213);New York

LA Lakers;1 1/2 (222.5);PHOENIX

DENVER;9 1/2 (225.5);Atlanta

UTAH;6 1/2 (217);Brooklyn

SACRAMENTO;1 1/2 (227);Portland

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Favorite;Points;Underdog

MICHIGAN;4 1/2;Creighton

Davidson;11 1/2;CHARLOTTE

XAVIER;6;Missouri

Northeastern;1;MASSACHUSETTS

KENTUCKY;25;Evansville

GEORGIA;24;The Citadel

WOFFORD;11;William & Mary

APPALACHIAN ST;7 1/2;East Carolina

TROY;3;Chattanooga

COASTAL CAROLINA;1;No. Kentucky

St. Bonaventure;1;SIENA

Wright St;11;TENNESSEE TECH

EASTERN ILLINOIS;19 1/2;Chicago St

Valparaiso;5;SIU EDWARDSVILLE

MISSOURI ST;16 1/2;Cleveland St

Auburn;7 1/2;SOUTH ALABAMA

ARKANSAS;15 1/2;North Texas

IOWA ST;14;Northern Illinois

TCU;18;UL-Lafayette

TEXAS;16 1/2;California Baptist

TULSA;7 1/2;Oral Roberts

BUTLER;10;Minnesota

TENNESSEE;12 1/2;Murray St

CENTRAL FLORIDA;1;Miami-Florida

STANFORD;14;Long Beach St

UTAH ST;22;Denver

New Mexico St;3 1/2;UTEP

NEVADA;6;UT Arlington

Pepperdine;5;CS NORTHRIDGE

GONZAGA;29;North Dakota

SANTA CLARA;4;Washington St

SOUTHERN CAL;15 1/2;South Dakota St

CALIFORNIA;3;Unlv

PK Invitational

Oregon;3;Memphis

Oklahoma;1 1/2;Oregon St

NHL

Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog

BOSTON;1/2-1 (6);Florida

MONTREAL;1/2-1 (6);Columbus

Pittsburgh;Even-1/2 (6.5);NY RANGERS

WINNIPEG;Even-1/2 (6);Colorado

ST. LOUIS;1/2-1 (5.5);Arizona

ANAHEIM;1/2-1 (5.5);Detroit

VANCOUVER;Even-1/2 (6);Nashville

SAN JOSE;Even-1/2 (6);Edmonton

LOS ANGELES;Even-1/2 (6);Minnesota

Home Team in CAPS

