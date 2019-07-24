By J. McCarthy
Chicago is 11-4 in Lucas Giolito's last 15 starts. The White Sox are 9-4 their last 13 home games versus a right-handed starter. Minnesota is only 12-25 in Jose Berrios' last 37 road starts. Take the Chicago White Sox over Minnesota for another Best Bet winner.
CFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Calgary;6 (50.5);OTTAWA
EDMONTON;11 1/2 (51);Toronto
Friday
Winnipeg;2 (53);HAMILTON
Saturday
Saskatchewan;3 (52.5);B.C. LIONS
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
NY METS;9-10 (7.5);San Diego
PITTSBURGH;Even-6 (9);St. Louis
WASHINGTON;14-16 (9);Colorado
American League
NY Yankees;5 1/2-6 1/2 (11);BOSTON
Minnesota;6-7 (8.5);CHI WHITE SOX
Cleveland;6-7 (10.5);KANSAS CITY
LA ANGELS;9-10 (9.5);Baltimore
OAKLAND;7 1/2-8 1/2 (9.5);Texas
SEATTLE;6 1/2-7 1/2 (9.5);Detroit
Home Team in CAPS
