By J. McCarthy

Chicago is 11-4 in Lucas Giolito's last 15 starts. The White Sox are 9-4 their last 13 home games versus a right-handed starter. Minnesota is only 12-25 in Jose Berrios' last 37 road starts. Take the Chicago White Sox over Minnesota for another Best Bet winner.

CFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Calgary;6 (50.5);OTTAWA

EDMONTON;11 1/2 (51);Toronto

Friday

Winnipeg;2 (53);HAMILTON

Saturday

Saskatchewan;3 (52.5);B.C. LIONS

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

NY METS;9-10 (7.5);San Diego

PITTSBURGH;Even-6 (9);St. Louis

WASHINGTON;14-16 (9);Colorado

American League

NY Yankees;5 1/2-6 1/2 (11);BOSTON

Minnesota;6-7 (8.5);CHI WHITE SOX

Cleveland;6-7 (10.5);KANSAS CITY

LA ANGELS;9-10 (9.5);Baltimore

OAKLAND;7 1/2-8 1/2 (9.5);Texas

SEATTLE;6 1/2-7 1/2 (9.5);Detroit

Home Team in CAPS

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments