St. Louis is 41-20 its last 61 home games versus a right-handed starter. The Cardinals are 49-21 in Adam Wainwright’s last 70 home starts. Washington is 15-36 its last 51 road games in this series. Take St. Louis over Washington for another Best Bet winner.

NFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Week 3

Thursday, Sept 19

Tennessee;1½ (39);JACKSONVILLE

Sunday, Sept 22

GREEN BAY;7½ (42.5);Denver

PHILADELPHIA;7 (46.5);Detroit

KANSAS CITY;6½ (55);Baltimore

BUFFALO;6 (44);Cincinnati

INDIANAPOLIS;2 (46.5);Atlanta

MINNESOTA;8 (43);Oakland

NEW ENGLAND;22½ (43.5);NY Jets

DALLAS;21 (47);Miami

TAMPA BAY;6½ (48);NY Giants

Carolina;2½ (46.5);ARIZONA

SEATTLE;4½ (44.5);New Orleans

LA CHARGERS;3 (47.5);Houston

SAN FRANCISCO;6½ (43);Pittsburgh

LA Rams;3 (50);CLEVELAND

Monday, Sept 23

Chicago;4 (41.5);WASHINGTON

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Thursday, Sept 19

TULANE;4  (56.5);Houston

Friday, Sept 20

Utah;3½ (50.5);SOUTHERN CAL

LOUISIANA TECH;8½ (51.5);Florida Intl

BOISE ST;8 (55);Air Force

Saturday, Sept 21

IOWA ST;18½ (55.5);UL-Monroe

OHIO ST;39 (58);Miami-Ohio

CLEMSON;41 (62);Charlotte

INDIANA;27 (58);Connecticut

Central Florida;12½ (58);PITTSBURGH

OHIO;3½ (66.5);UL-Lafayette

Nebraska;13 (64);ILLINOIS

Temple;14 (54);BUFFALO

MIAMI-FLORIDA;31  (51);Central Michigan

VIRGINIA;30 (47.5);Old Dominion

Coastal Carolina;17 (63);MASSACHUSETTS

Michigan St;9½ (39);NORTHWESTERN

Troy;17 (55.5);AKRON

Boston College;7 (57.5);RUTGERS

SYRACUSE;6 (66);Western Michigan

N. CAROLINA ST;19 (58);Ball St

WISCONSIN;3½ (43);Michigan

Toledo;9½ (67);COLORADO ST

NEW MEXICO;5 (68.5);New Mexico St

Washington;6 (50.5);BYU

ARIZONA ST;7½ (51.5);Colorado

MISSISSIPPI;2 (41.5);California

FLORIDA;14 (48.5);Tennessee

TEXAS ST;3 (63.5);Georgia St

ALABAMA;39 (61.5);Southern Miss

MISSISSIPPI ST;6½ (48);Kentucky

Lsu;23 (62.5);VANDERBILT

NORTH CAROLINA;3 (58);Appalachian St

TEXAS A&M;4 (47.5);Auburn

TULSA;3 (45);Wyoming

MISSOURI;9½ (63.5);South Carolina

West Virginia;4½ (51);KANSAS

TEXAS;5½ (73);Oklahoma St

KENT ST;10 (58);Bowling Green

TCU;9½ (55.5);Smu

ARKANSAS;21 (61.5);San Jose St

ALA-BIRM.;10 (50);South Alabama

Oregon;10½ (58.5);STANFORD

Baylor;27 (58.5);RICE

NORTH TEXAS;19 (58);Utsa

GEORGIA;13½ (56.5);Notre Dame

FLORIDA ST;6½ (61.5);Louisville

Nevada;15 (54);UTEP

WASHINGTON ST;18½ (56.5);Ucla

Utah St;4 (52.5);SAN DIEGO ST

CFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Week 15

Friday, Sept 20

Calgary;6½ (53.5);TORONTO

x-EDMONTON;OFF (OFF);Hamilton

Saturday, Sept 21

Winnipeg;2½ (47);MONTREAL

B.C. Lions;3 (47.5);OTTAWA

x-Edmonton QB T. Harris is questionable.

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

Washington;6½-7½ (7.5);ST. LOUIS

NY Mets;6½-7½ (13);COLORADO

ARIZONA;7½-8½ (9);Miami

ATLANTA;7-8 (10);Philadelphia

MILWAUKEE;6½-7½ (8.5);San Diego

CHICAGO CUBS;8½-9½ (9);Cincinnati

American League

OAKLAND;10½-11½ (9.5);Kansas City

NY YANKEES;12-15 (10.5);LA Angels

Toronto;EVEN-6 (10);BALTIMORE

CLEVELAND;12-15 (9.5);Detroit

MINNESOTA;11-14 (10);Chi White Sox

HOUSTON;20-25 (9);Texas

Interleague

PITTSBURGH;5½-6½ (9.5);Seattle

BOSTON;7½-8½ (10);San Francisco

LA DODGERS;6-7 (9);Tampa Bay

Home Team in CAPS

