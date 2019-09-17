By J. McCarthy
St. Louis is 41-20 its last 61 home games versus a right-handed starter. The Cardinals are 49-21 in Adam Wainwright’s last 70 home starts. Washington is 15-36 its last 51 road games in this series. Take St. Louis over Washington for another Best Bet winner.
NFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Week 3
Thursday, Sept 19
Tennessee;1½ (39);JACKSONVILLE
Sunday, Sept 22
GREEN BAY;7½ (42.5);Denver
PHILADELPHIA;7 (46.5);Detroit
KANSAS CITY;6½ (55);Baltimore
BUFFALO;6 (44);Cincinnati
INDIANAPOLIS;2 (46.5);Atlanta
MINNESOTA;8 (43);Oakland
NEW ENGLAND;22½ (43.5);NY Jets
DALLAS;21 (47);Miami
TAMPA BAY;6½ (48);NY Giants
Carolina;2½ (46.5);ARIZONA
SEATTLE;4½ (44.5);New Orleans
LA CHARGERS;3 (47.5);Houston
SAN FRANCISCO;6½ (43);Pittsburgh
LA Rams;3 (50);CLEVELAND
Monday, Sept 23
Chicago;4 (41.5);WASHINGTON
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Thursday, Sept 19
TULANE;4 (56.5);Houston
Friday, Sept 20
Utah;3½ (50.5);SOUTHERN CAL
LOUISIANA TECH;8½ (51.5);Florida Intl
BOISE ST;8 (55);Air Force
Saturday, Sept 21
IOWA ST;18½ (55.5);UL-Monroe
OHIO ST;39 (58);Miami-Ohio
CLEMSON;41 (62);Charlotte
INDIANA;27 (58);Connecticut
Central Florida;12½ (58);PITTSBURGH
OHIO;3½ (66.5);UL-Lafayette
Nebraska;13 (64);ILLINOIS
Temple;14 (54);BUFFALO
MIAMI-FLORIDA;31 (51);Central Michigan
VIRGINIA;30 (47.5);Old Dominion
Coastal Carolina;17 (63);MASSACHUSETTS
Michigan St;9½ (39);NORTHWESTERN
Troy;17 (55.5);AKRON
Boston College;7 (57.5);RUTGERS
SYRACUSE;6 (66);Western Michigan
N. CAROLINA ST;19 (58);Ball St
WISCONSIN;3½ (43);Michigan
Toledo;9½ (67);COLORADO ST
NEW MEXICO;5 (68.5);New Mexico St
Washington;6 (50.5);BYU
ARIZONA ST;7½ (51.5);Colorado
MISSISSIPPI;2 (41.5);California
FLORIDA;14 (48.5);Tennessee
TEXAS ST;3 (63.5);Georgia St
ALABAMA;39 (61.5);Southern Miss
MISSISSIPPI ST;6½ (48);Kentucky
Lsu;23 (62.5);VANDERBILT
NORTH CAROLINA;3 (58);Appalachian St
TEXAS A&M;4 (47.5);Auburn
TULSA;3 (45);Wyoming
MISSOURI;9½ (63.5);South Carolina
West Virginia;4½ (51);KANSAS
TEXAS;5½ (73);Oklahoma St
KENT ST;10 (58);Bowling Green
TCU;9½ (55.5);Smu
ARKANSAS;21 (61.5);San Jose St
ALA-BIRM.;10 (50);South Alabama
Oregon;10½ (58.5);STANFORD
Baylor;27 (58.5);RICE
NORTH TEXAS;19 (58);Utsa
GEORGIA;13½ (56.5);Notre Dame
FLORIDA ST;6½ (61.5);Louisville
Nevada;15 (54);UTEP
WASHINGTON ST;18½ (56.5);Ucla
Utah St;4 (52.5);SAN DIEGO ST
CFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Week 15
Friday, Sept 20
Calgary;6½ (53.5);TORONTO
x-EDMONTON;OFF (OFF);Hamilton
Saturday, Sept 21
Winnipeg;2½ (47);MONTREAL
B.C. Lions;3 (47.5);OTTAWA
x-Edmonton QB T. Harris is questionable.
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
Washington;6½-7½ (7.5);ST. LOUIS
NY Mets;6½-7½ (13);COLORADO
ARIZONA;7½-8½ (9);Miami
ATLANTA;7-8 (10);Philadelphia
MILWAUKEE;6½-7½ (8.5);San Diego
CHICAGO CUBS;8½-9½ (9);Cincinnati
American League
OAKLAND;10½-11½ (9.5);Kansas City
NY YANKEES;12-15 (10.5);LA Angels
Toronto;EVEN-6 (10);BALTIMORE
CLEVELAND;12-15 (9.5);Detroit
MINNESOTA;11-14 (10);Chi White Sox
HOUSTON;20-25 (9);Texas
Interleague
PITTSBURGH;5½-6½ (9.5);Seattle
BOSTON;7½-8½ (10);San Francisco
LA DODGERS;6-7 (9);Tampa Bay
Home Team in CAPS
