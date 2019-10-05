By J. McCarthy

Atlanta is 0-13 against the spread its last 13 games versus an AFC opponent. The Falcons are 1-8 against the spread their last 9 games in October. Houston is 15-7-1 against the spread its last 23 games after scoring less than 15 Points the previous game. Take Houston -4 for another Best Bet winner. Other plays include Buffalo +3 vs. Tennessee, Denver +6 vs. LA Chargers and Green Bay +3½ vs. Dallas.

NFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Week 5

Baltimore 3 (44) PITTSBURGH

z-Chicago 5 (40.5) Oakland

CINCINNATI 3 (47) Arizona

CAROLINA;3½  (40);Jacksonville

Minnesota 5½ (43.5) NY GIANTS

New England 15½ (42) WASHINGTON

PHILADELPHIA 14 (43.5) NY Jets

NEW ORLEANS 3 (45.5) Tampa Bay

HOUSTON 4 (50) Atlanta

TENNESSEE 3 (39.5) Buffalo

LA CHARGERS 6 (44.5) Denver

DALLAS 3½ (47) Green Bay

KANSAS CITY 11 (56) Indianapolis

Monday, Oct 7

SAN FRANCISCO 4½ (47) Cleveland

z-at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium-London, England.

Bye Week: Detroit, Miami.

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League Division Series

WASHINGTON;EVEN-6 (8);LA Dodgers

Atlanta;EVEN-6 (8.5);ST. LOUIS

NHL

Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog

Tampa Bay;Pick’em  (6);CAROLINA

NY ISLANDERS;EVEN-1/2 (6);Winnipeg

Dallas;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);DETROIT

WNBA

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

WNBA Finals

CONNECTICUT 4 (173) Washington

Home Team in CAPS

