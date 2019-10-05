By J. McCarthy
Atlanta is 0-13 against the spread its last 13 games versus an AFC opponent. The Falcons are 1-8 against the spread their last 9 games in October. Houston is 15-7-1 against the spread its last 23 games after scoring less than 15 Points the previous game. Take Houston -4 for another Best Bet winner. Other plays include Buffalo +3 vs. Tennessee, Denver +6 vs. LA Chargers and Green Bay +3½ vs. Dallas.
NFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Week 5
Baltimore 3 (44) PITTSBURGH
z-Chicago 5 (40.5) Oakland
CINCINNATI 3 (47) Arizona
CAROLINA;3½ (40);Jacksonville
Minnesota 5½ (43.5) NY GIANTS
New England 15½ (42) WASHINGTON
PHILADELPHIA 14 (43.5) NY Jets
NEW ORLEANS 3 (45.5) Tampa Bay
HOUSTON 4 (50) Atlanta
TENNESSEE 3 (39.5) Buffalo
LA CHARGERS 6 (44.5) Denver
DALLAS 3½ (47) Green Bay
KANSAS CITY 11 (56) Indianapolis
Monday, Oct 7
SAN FRANCISCO 4½ (47) Cleveland
z-at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium-London, England.
Bye Week: Detroit, Miami.
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League Division Series
WASHINGTON;EVEN-6 (8);LA Dodgers
Atlanta;EVEN-6 (8.5);ST. LOUIS
NHL
Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog
Tampa Bay;Pick’em (6);CAROLINA
NY ISLANDERS;EVEN-1/2 (6);Winnipeg
Dallas;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);DETROIT
WNBA
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
WNBA Finals
CONNECTICUT 4 (173) Washington
Home Team in CAPS
