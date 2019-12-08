By J. McCarthy
New York is 10-3 against the spread its last 13 road games. The Giants are 8-3 against the spread their last 11 games after scoring less than 15 points the previous game. Philadelphia is just 4-9 against the spread its last 13 home games. Take the NY Giants +9 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.
NFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
PHILADELPHIA;9 1/2 (45);NY Giants
Thursday
BALTIMORE;14 1/2 (44.5);NY Jets
Sunday
Tampa Bay;3 1/2 (47.5);DETROIT
Philadelphia;6 (40);WASHINGTON
GREEN BAY;5 1/2 (41);Chicago
New England;11 (40);CINCINNATI
TENNESSEE;2 1/2 (47.5);Houston
Seattle;4 1/2 (48.5);CAROLINA
KANSAS CITY;13 (46.5);Denver
NY GIANTS;3 1/2 (48);Miami
PITTSBURGH;1 (37);Buffalo
OAKLAND;4 (44.5);Jacksonville
Cleveland;2 1/2 (47);ARIZONA
SAN FRANCISCO;11 1/2 (45.5);Atlanta
DALLAS;3 (47);LA Rams
Minnesota;3 (46);LA CHARGERS
Monday, Dec. 16
NEW ORLEANS;7 1/2 (45);Indianapolis
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite;Points;Underdog
Saturday
Lincoln Financial Field-Philadelphia, PA.
Navy;10 1/2;Army
NBA
Favorite;Points (0/U);Underdog
INDIANA;1 (219.5);LA Clippers
BOSTON;11 1/2 (209.5);Cleveland
Toronto;4 1/2 (216);CHICAGO
NEW ORLEANS;1 (226.5);Detroit
HOUSTON;12 (227);Sacramento
MILWAUKEE;11 1/2 (219);Orlando
PHOENIX;2 (230);Minnesota
UTAH;8 1/2 (212);Oklahoma City
GOLDEN ST;3 1/2 (217.5);Memphis
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Favorite;Points;Underdog
DUQUESNE;11 1/2;Columbia
IOWA;6 1/2;Minnesota
SOUTH DAKOTA;15;Alabama St
NHL
Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog
WASHINGTON;1-1 1/2 (6);Columbus
TAMPA BAY;1/2-1 (6);NY Islanders
Boston;1/2-1 (6);OTTAWA
COLORADO;Even-1/2 (6);Calgary
Home Team in CAPS
