By J. McCarthy

New York is 10-3 against the spread its last 13 road games. The Giants are 8-3 against the spread their last 11 games after scoring less than 15 points the previous game. Philadelphia is just 4-9 against the spread its last 13 home games. Take the NY Giants +9 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.

NFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

PHILADELPHIA;9 1/2 (45);NY Giants

Thursday

BALTIMORE;14 1/2 (44.5);NY Jets

Sunday

Tampa Bay;3 1/2 (47.5);DETROIT

Philadelphia;6 (40);WASHINGTON

GREEN BAY;5 1/2 (41);Chicago

New England;11 (40);CINCINNATI

TENNESSEE;2 1/2 (47.5);Houston

Seattle;4 1/2 (48.5);CAROLINA

KANSAS CITY;13 (46.5);Denver

NY GIANTS;3 1/2 (48);Miami

PITTSBURGH;1 (37);Buffalo

OAKLAND;4 (44.5);Jacksonville

Cleveland;2 1/2 (47);ARIZONA

SAN FRANCISCO;11 1/2 (45.5);Atlanta

DALLAS;3 (47);LA Rams

Minnesota;3 (46);LA CHARGERS

Monday, Dec. 16

NEW ORLEANS;7 1/2 (45);Indianapolis

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite;Points;Underdog

Saturday

Lincoln Financial Field-Philadelphia, PA.

Navy;10 1/2;Army

NBA

Favorite;Points (0/U);Underdog

INDIANA;1 (219.5);LA Clippers

BOSTON;11 1/2 (209.5);Cleveland

Toronto;4 1/2 (216);CHICAGO

NEW ORLEANS;1 (226.5);Detroit

HOUSTON;12 (227);Sacramento

MILWAUKEE;11 1/2 (219);Orlando

PHOENIX;2 (230);Minnesota

UTAH;8 1/2 (212);Oklahoma City

GOLDEN ST;3 1/2 (217.5);Memphis

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Favorite;Points;Underdog

DUQUESNE;11 1/2;Columbia

IOWA;6 1/2;Minnesota

SOUTH DAKOTA;15;Alabama St

NHL

Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog

WASHINGTON;1-1 1/2 (6);Columbus

TAMPA BAY;1/2-1 (6);NY Islanders

Boston;1/2-1 (6);OTTAWA

COLORADO;Even-1/2 (6);Calgary

Home Team in CAPS

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments