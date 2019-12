Latest Line

Houston is 8-3 to the Over its last 10 road games as the betting favorite. Tampa Bay is 11-1 to the Over its last 13 games. The Buccaneers are 16-5 to the Over their last 21 games as an underdog. Take Houston/Tampa Bay Over 50 for another Best Bet winner. Other plays include New England -6½ vs. Buffalo, Liberty +4½ vs. Georgia Southern, and Florida International +1½ vs. Arkansas State.