By J. McCarthy
Arizona is 2-8 in Merrill Kelly’s last 10 starts. The Diamondbacks are 2-6 in Kelly’s last 8 starts with 5 days of rest. Los Angeles is 16-5 its last 21 Thursday games. The Dodgers are 5-0 in Hyun-Jin Ryu’s last 5 starts in this series. Take the LA Dodgers over San Diego for another Best Bet winner.
NFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Preseason Week Four
Pittsburgh;4 (33.5);CAROLINA
Minnesota;3 (35);BUFFALO
CINCINNATI;3 (33.5);Indianapolis
NY JETS;3 (32);Philadelphia
JACKSONVILLE;4½ (32);Atlanta
Baltimore;6 (33.5);WASHINGTON
NEW ENGLAND;2½ (35);NY Giants
CLEVELAND;5 (33.5);Detroit
GREEN BAY;2½ (35);Kansas City
DALLAS;5 (33.5);Tampa Bay
CHICAGO;2½ (33);Tennessee
HOUSTON;3 (32.5);LA Rams
NEW ORLEANS;3½ (37);Miami
DENVER;2 (33.5);Arizona
SAN FRANCISCO;4½ (33.5);LA Chargers
SEATTLE;2½ (33.5);Oakland
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
CINCINNATI;3 (58);Ucla
CLEMSON;37 (60);Georgia Tech
TULANE;2½ (58.5);Florida Intl
TEXAS A&M;33½ (56.5);Texas St
ARIZONA ST;24½ (60.5);Kent St
Utah;6½ (48.5);BYU
Friday, Aug 30
ARMY;22½ (48);Rice
WAKE FOREST;3½ (60);Utah St
Wisconsin;12 (59.5);SOUTH FLORIDA
MICHIGAN ST;23½ (47.5);Tulsa
RUTGERS;15½ (55);Massachusetts
1-COLORADO;13 (55.5);Colorado St
Purdue;11 (59);NEVADA
Oklahoma St;14 (72);OREGON ST
Saturday, Aug 31
OHIO ST;27½ (63);Florida Atlantic
NEBRASKA;36½ (66);South Alabama
NORTH CAR. ST;17 (53);East Carolina
ILLINOIS;18 (61);Akron
2-INDIANA;17 (60);Ball St
KENTUCKY;12 (62);Toledo
3-Mississippi St;20 (60);UL LAFAYETTE
MEMPHIS;5½ (66);Mississippi
TENNESSEE;26½ (57.5);Georgia St
Eastern Michigan;6 (53);COAST. CAROLINA
4-South Carolina;10½ (63);N. CAROLINA
5-Alabama;34 (57);Duke
STANFORD;6½ (47.5);Northwestern
Virginia Tech;5 (58.5);BOSTON COLLEGE
Syracuse;18½ (68);LIBERTY
6-FLORIDA ST;4½ (51.5);Boise St
ARKANSAS ST;3 (56);Smu
MICHIGAN;34½ (54);Middle Tenn St
IOWA;22 (47);Miami-Ohio
LSU;27½ (53);Georgia Southern
Georgia;21½ (57.5);VANDERBILT
Virginia;2½ (46.5);PITTSBURGH
Missouri;18 (55);WYOMING
7-Auburn;3½ (55);Oregon
TEXAS;20½ (55);Louisiana Tech
WASHINGTON ST;31½ (64.5);New Mexico St
SOUTHERN CAL;13½ (52.5);Fresno St
Sunday, Sept 1
OKLAHOMA;23½ (79.5);Houston
Monday, Sept 2
Notre Dame;18 (54.5);LOUISVILLE
1-at Broncos Stadium at Mile High-Denver, CO.
2-at Lucas Oil Stadium-Indianapolis, IN.
3-at Mercedes-Benz Superdome-New Orleans, LA.
4-at Bank of America Stadium-Charlotte, NC.
5-at Mercedes-Benz Stadium-Atlanta, GA.
6-at TIAA Bank Field-Jacksonville, FL.
7-at AT&T Stadium-Arlington, TX.
CFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Week 12
Sunday, Sept 1
SASKATCHEWAN;6 (47.5);Winnipeg
Monday, Sept 2
HAMILTON;11½ (51.5);Toronto
CALGARY;3½ (48);Edmonton
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
Cincinnati;6½-7½ (8.5);MIAMI
NY METS;8-9 (7.5);Chicago Cubs
COLORADO;EVEN-6 (14);Pittsburgh
LA Dodgers;9-10 (9);ARIZONA
San Diego;5½-6½ (8);SAN FRANCISCO
American League
Cleveland;11-12 (9);DETROIT
Oakland;8-9 (9.5);KANSAS CITY
HOUSTON;12-13 (8.5);Tampa Bay
Minnesota;7½-8½ (9.5);CHI WHITE SOX
TEXAS;7½-8½ (10);Seattle
WNBA
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Los Angeles;4½ (159.5);INDIANA
CHICAGO;7 (151.5);Dallas
Phoenix;1½ (156);ATLANTA
Home Team in CAPS
(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.