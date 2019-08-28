By J. McCarthy

Arizona is 2-8 in Merrill Kelly’s last 10 starts. The Diamondbacks are 2-6 in Kelly’s last 8 starts with 5 days of rest. Los Angeles is 16-5 its last 21 Thursday games. The Dodgers are 5-0 in Hyun-Jin Ryu’s last 5 starts in this series. Take the LA Dodgers over San Diego for another Best Bet winner.

NFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Preseason Week Four

Pittsburgh;4 (33.5);CAROLINA

Minnesota;3 (35);BUFFALO

CINCINNATI;3 (33.5);Indianapolis

NY JETS;3 (32);Philadelphia

JACKSONVILLE;4½ (32);Atlanta

Baltimore;6 (33.5);WASHINGTON

NEW ENGLAND;2½ (35);NY Giants

CLEVELAND;5 (33.5);Detroit

GREEN BAY;2½ (35);Kansas City

DALLAS;5 (33.5);Tampa Bay

CHICAGO;2½ (33);Tennessee

HOUSTON;3 (32.5);LA Rams

NEW ORLEANS;3½ (37);Miami

DENVER;2 (33.5);Arizona

SAN FRANCISCO;4½ (33.5);LA Chargers

SEATTLE;2½ (33.5);Oakland

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

CINCINNATI;3 (58);Ucla

CLEMSON;37 (60);Georgia Tech

TULANE;2½ (58.5);Florida Intl

TEXAS A&M;33½ (56.5);Texas St

ARIZONA ST;24½ (60.5);Kent St

Utah;6½ (48.5);BYU

Friday, Aug 30

ARMY;22½ (48);Rice

WAKE FOREST;3½ (60);Utah St

Wisconsin;12 (59.5);SOUTH FLORIDA

MICHIGAN ST;23½ (47.5);Tulsa

RUTGERS;15½ (55);Massachusetts

1-COLORADO;13 (55.5);Colorado St

Purdue;11 (59);NEVADA

Oklahoma St;14 (72);OREGON ST

Saturday, Aug 31

OHIO ST;27½ (63);Florida Atlantic

NEBRASKA;36½ (66);South Alabama

NORTH CAR. ST;17 (53);East Carolina

ILLINOIS;18 (61);Akron

2-INDIANA;17 (60);Ball St

KENTUCKY;12 (62);Toledo

3-Mississippi St;20 (60);UL LAFAYETTE

MEMPHIS;5½ (66);Mississippi

TENNESSEE;26½ (57.5);Georgia St

Eastern Michigan;6 (53);COAST. CAROLINA

4-South Carolina;10½ (63);N. CAROLINA

5-Alabama;34 (57);Duke

STANFORD;6½ (47.5);Northwestern

Virginia Tech;5 (58.5);BOSTON COLLEGE

Syracuse;18½ (68);LIBERTY

6-FLORIDA ST;4½ (51.5);Boise St

ARKANSAS ST;3 (56);Smu

MICHIGAN;34½ (54);Middle Tenn St

IOWA;22 (47);Miami-Ohio

LSU;27½ (53);Georgia Southern

Georgia;21½ (57.5);VANDERBILT

Virginia;2½ (46.5);PITTSBURGH

Missouri;18 (55);WYOMING

7-Auburn;3½ (55);Oregon

TEXAS;20½ (55);Louisiana Tech

WASHINGTON ST;31½ (64.5);New Mexico St

SOUTHERN CAL;13½ (52.5);Fresno St

Sunday, Sept 1

OKLAHOMA;23½ (79.5);Houston

Monday, Sept 2

Notre Dame;18 (54.5);LOUISVILLE

1-at Broncos Stadium at Mile High-Denver, CO.

2-at Lucas Oil Stadium-Indianapolis, IN.

3-at Mercedes-Benz Superdome-New Orleans, LA.

4-at Bank of America Stadium-Charlotte, NC.

5-at Mercedes-Benz Stadium-Atlanta, GA.

6-at TIAA Bank Field-Jacksonville, FL.

7-at AT&T Stadium-Arlington, TX.

CFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Week 12

Sunday, Sept 1

SASKATCHEWAN;6 (47.5);Winnipeg

Monday, Sept 2

HAMILTON;11½ (51.5);Toronto

CALGARY;3½ (48);Edmonton

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

Cincinnati;6½-7½ (8.5);MIAMI

NY METS;8-9 (7.5);Chicago Cubs

COLORADO;EVEN-6 (14);Pittsburgh

LA Dodgers;9-10 (9);ARIZONA

San Diego;5½-6½ (8);SAN FRANCISCO

American League

Cleveland;11-12 (9);DETROIT

Oakland;8-9 (9.5);KANSAS CITY

HOUSTON;12-13 (8.5);Tampa Bay

Minnesota;7½-8½ (9.5);CHI WHITE SOX

TEXAS;7½-8½ (10);Seattle

WNBA

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Los Angeles;4½ (159.5);INDIANA

CHICAGO;7 (151.5);Dallas

Phoenix;1½ (156);ATLANTA

Home Team in CAPS

 (c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments