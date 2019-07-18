By J. McCarthy
Colorado is only 7-19 its last 26 interleague road games versus a left-handed starter. The Rockies are 1-4 their last 5 series openers. New York is 13-3 its last 16 home games versus a team with a losing record. The Yankees are 11-4 in J.A. Happ’s last 15 starts. Take the NY Yankees over Colorado for another Best Bet winner.
CFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Week 6
WINNIPEG;10 (52.5);Ottawa
Saturday, July 20
Edmonton;4 (53.5);MONTREAL
SASKATCHEWAN;5 (50.5);B.C. Lions
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
CHICAGO CUBS;6½-7½ (9);San Diego
PITTSBURGH;EVEN-6 (10);Philadelphia
CINCINNATI;EVEN-6 (10.5);St. Louis
Washington;EVEN-6 (9.5);ATLANTA
Milwaukee;EVEN-6 (10);ARIZONA
LA DODGERS;12-14 (8);Miami
NY Mets;8-9 (7.5);SAN FRANCISCO
American League
Boston;10-11 (10);BALTIMORE
Toronto;6½-7½ (10);DETROIT
TAMPA BAY;10½-11½ (8.5);Chi White Sox
CLEVELAND;12-14 (9.5);Kansas City
MINNESOTA;5½-6½ (10.5);Oakland
HOUSTON;10-11 (8.5);Texas
SEATTLE;EVEN-6 (9.5);LA Angels
Interleague
NY YANKEES;10-11 (11);Colorado
Home Team in CAPS
