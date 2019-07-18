By J. McCarthy

Colorado is only 7-19 its last 26 interleague road games versus a left-handed starter. The Rockies are 1-4 their last 5 series openers. New York is 13-3 its last 16 home games versus a team with a losing record. The Yankees are 11-4 in J.A. Happ’s last 15 starts. Take the NY Yankees over Colorado for another Best Bet winner.

CFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Week 6

WINNIPEG;10 (52.5);Ottawa

Saturday, July 20

Edmonton;4 (53.5);MONTREAL

SASKATCHEWAN;5 (50.5);B.C. Lions

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

CHICAGO CUBS;6½-7½ (9);San Diego

PITTSBURGH;EVEN-6 (10);Philadelphia

CINCINNATI;EVEN-6 (10.5);St. Louis

Washington;EVEN-6 (9.5);ATLANTA

Milwaukee;EVEN-6 (10);ARIZONA

LA DODGERS;12-14 (8);Miami

NY Mets;8-9 (7.5);SAN FRANCISCO

American League

Boston;10-11 (10);BALTIMORE

Toronto;6½-7½ (10);DETROIT

TAMPA BAY;10½-11½ (8.5);Chi White Sox

CLEVELAND;12-14 (9.5);Kansas City

MINNESOTA;5½-6½ (10.5);Oakland

HOUSTON;10-11 (8.5);Texas

SEATTLE;EVEN-6 (9.5);LA Angels

Interleague

NY YANKEES;10-11 (11);Colorado

Home Team in CAPS

