Latest Line

Auburn is 10-3 against the spread its last 13 games as the betting favorite. The Tigers are 8-3 against the spread their last 11 games on grass. Big Ten teams are just 2-10 against the spread their last 13 bowl games versus an SEC opponent. Take Auburn -7 for another Best Bet winner. Other plays include Oregon +3 vs. Wisconsin and Baylor +4 vs. Georgia.

NFL

Favorite;Points  (O/U);Underdog

Wild Card Round

Saturday, Jan 4

HOUSTON;2½  (43);Buffalo

NEW ENGLAND;5½  (44);Tennessee

Sunday, Jan 5

NEW ORLEANS;7½  (49);Minnesota

Seattle;1½  (46);PHILADELPHIA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite;Points  (O/U);Underdog

Citrus Bowl

Alabama;7½ (58);Michigan

Outback Bowl

Auburn;7  (53.5);Minnesota

Rose Bowl

Wisconsin;3 (51.5);Oregon

Sugar Bowl

Georgia;4 (41);Baylor

Thursday, Jan 2

Birmingham Bowl

Cincinnati;7½ (55);Boston College

Gator Bowl

Tennessee;2½  (52);Indiana

Friday, Jan 3

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Ohio;8 (58.5);Nevada

Saturday, Jan 4

Armed Forces Bowl

Tulane;7 (56.5);Southern Miss

Monday, Jan 6

Alabama Bowl

UL-Lafayette;14 (56);Miami-Ohio

Saturday, Jan 11

FCS Championship Game

James Madison;2 (51);North Dakota St

Monday, Jan 13

National Championship Game

Lsu;5½ (70);Clemson

NBA

Favorite;Points  (O/U);Underdog

Orlando;2 (229.5);WASHINGTON

Portland;4 (222);NEW YORK

MILWAUKEE;13½ (231.5);Minnesota

LA LAKERS;11 (226.5);Phoenix

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Favorite;Points;Underdog

Furman;10;VMI

WICHITA ST;20;East Carolina

SAMFORD;9;The Citadel

IPFW;1½;South Dakota

SAN DIEGO ST;14½;Fresno St

EAST TENN ST;9;Wofford

SMU;6;South Florida

CINCINNATI;3½;Connecticut

NC GREENSBORO;15;Mercer

BOISE ST;17;Wyoming

CREIGHTON;3;Marquette

NEVADA;7;Colorado St

New Mexico;10;SAN JOSE ST

Utah St;7;UNLV

NHL

Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog

NHL Winter Classic

DALLAS;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);Nashville

Home Team in CAPS

 (c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC

