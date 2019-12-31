Latest Line

By J. McCarthy
Auburn is 10-3 against the spread its last 13 games as the betting favorite. The Tigers are 8-3 against the spread their last 11 games on grass. Big Ten teams are just 2-10 against the spread their last 13 bowl games versus an SEC opponent. Take Auburn -7 for another Best Bet winner. Other plays include Oregon +3 vs. Wisconsin and Baylor +4 vs. Georgia.
NFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Wild Card Round
Saturday, Jan 4
HOUSTON;2½ (43);Buffalo
NEW ENGLAND;5½ (44);Tennessee
Sunday, Jan 5
NEW ORLEANS;7½ (49);Minnesota
Seattle;1½ (46);PHILADELPHIA
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Citrus Bowl
Alabama;7½ (58);Michigan
Outback Bowl
Auburn;7 (53.5);Minnesota
Rose Bowl
Wisconsin;3 (51.5);Oregon
Sugar Bowl
Georgia;4 (41);Baylor
Thursday, Jan 2
Birmingham Bowl
Cincinnati;7½ (55);Boston College
Gator Bowl
Tennessee;2½ (52);Indiana
Friday, Jan 3
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Ohio;8 (58.5);Nevada
Saturday, Jan 4
Armed Forces Bowl
Tulane;7 (56.5);Southern Miss
Monday, Jan 6
Alabama Bowl
UL-Lafayette;14 (56);Miami-Ohio
Saturday, Jan 11
FCS Championship Game
James Madison;2 (51);North Dakota St
Monday, Jan 13
National Championship Game
Lsu;5½ (70);Clemson
NBA
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Orlando;2 (229.5);WASHINGTON
Portland;4 (222);NEW YORK
MILWAUKEE;13½ (231.5);Minnesota
LA LAKERS;11 (226.5);Phoenix
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Favorite;Points;Underdog
Furman;10;VMI
WICHITA ST;20;East Carolina
SAMFORD;9;The Citadel
IPFW;1½;South Dakota
SAN DIEGO ST;14½;Fresno St
EAST TENN ST;9;Wofford
SMU;6;South Florida
CINCINNATI;3½;Connecticut
NC GREENSBORO;15;Mercer
BOISE ST;17;Wyoming
CREIGHTON;3;Marquette
NEVADA;7;Colorado St
New Mexico;10;SAN JOSE ST
Utah St;7;UNLV
NHL
Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog
NHL Winter Classic
DALLAS;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);Nashville
Home Team in CAPS
