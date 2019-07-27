By J. McCarthy

Detroit is 30-68 its last 98 road games. The Tigers are 1-8 in Matthew Boyd’s last 9 starts. Seattle is a solid 16-5 its last 21 home games in this series. Take Seattle over Detroit for another Best Bet winner.

NFL PRESEASON

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Thursday, August 1

Hall of Fame Game

Denver;2½ (34);Atlanta

ARENA FOOTBALL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Playoffs

First Round

WASHINGTON;3 (88);Philadelphia

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

PHILADELPHIA;6-7 (9);Atlanta

Arizona;7-8 (8);MIAMI

NY METS;5½-6½ (9);Pittsburgh

CINCINNATI;7-8 (10.5);Colorado

LA Dodgers;EVEN-6 (9);WASHINGTON

MILWAUKEE;EVEN-6 (10);Chicago Cubs

SAN DIEGO;EVEN-6 (8);San Francisco

American League

Tampa Bay;6½-7½ (10);TORONTO

Minnesota;8½-9½ (10);CHI WHITE SOX

Cleveland;8-9 (9.5);KANSAS CITY

OAKLAND;9-10 (9.5);Texas

LA ANGELS;9-10 (10);Baltimore

SEATTLE;7-8 (9);Detroit

BOSTON;7½-8½ (10.5);NY Yankees

Interleague

Houston;5½-6½ (9);ST. LOUIS

Home Team in CAPS

