By J. McCarthy
Detroit is 30-68 its last 98 road games. The Tigers are 1-8 in Matthew Boyd’s last 9 starts. Seattle is a solid 16-5 its last 21 home games in this series. Take Seattle over Detroit for another Best Bet winner.
NFL PRESEASON
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Thursday, August 1
Hall of Fame Game
Denver;2½ (34);Atlanta
ARENA FOOTBALL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Playoffs
First Round
WASHINGTON;3 (88);Philadelphia
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
PHILADELPHIA;6-7 (9);Atlanta
Arizona;7-8 (8);MIAMI
NY METS;5½-6½ (9);Pittsburgh
CINCINNATI;7-8 (10.5);Colorado
LA Dodgers;EVEN-6 (9);WASHINGTON
MILWAUKEE;EVEN-6 (10);Chicago Cubs
SAN DIEGO;EVEN-6 (8);San Francisco
American League
Tampa Bay;6½-7½ (10);TORONTO
Minnesota;8½-9½ (10);CHI WHITE SOX
Cleveland;8-9 (9.5);KANSAS CITY
OAKLAND;9-10 (9.5);Texas
LA ANGELS;9-10 (10);Baltimore
SEATTLE;7-8 (9);Detroit
BOSTON;7½-8½ (10.5);NY Yankees
Interleague
Houston;5½-6½ (9);ST. LOUIS
Home Team in CAPS
(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC
