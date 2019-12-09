By J. McCarthy
New York is 1-7 against the spread its last 8 games versus a team with a losing record. The Knicks are 7-19 against the spread their last 26 games when playing on 3 days of rest. Portland is 6-2-1 against the spread its last 9 games following a loss of more than 10 points. Take Portland -9 for another Best Bet winner.
NFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Thursday, Dec 12
Week 15
BALTIMORE;15½ (45);NY Jets
Sunday, Dec 15
Tampa Bay;3½ (47.5);DETROIT
Philadelphia;6 (40.5);WASHINGTON
GREEN BAY;4½ (41);Chicago
New England;9½ (40.5);CINCINNATI
TENNESSEE;3 (49.5);Houston
Seattle;6 (48.5);CAROLINA
KANSAS CITY;11 (45.5);Denver
NY GIANTS;3 (48);Miami
PITTSBURGH;2½ (36.5);Buffalo
OAKLAND;6½ (45.5);Jacksonville
Cleveland;2½ (47.5);ARIZONA
SAN FRANCISCO;11 (47);Atlanta
DALLAS;1 (48);LA Rams
Minnesota;2½ (44.5);LA CHARGERS
Monday, Dec 16
NEW ORLEANS;9½ (46);Indianapolis
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Saturday, Dec 14
Navy;10 (40);Army
NBA
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
PHILADELPHIA;4 (206);Denver
Washington;1½ (234);CHARLOTTE
MIAMI;9½ (227.5);Atlanta
PORTLAND;9 (218.5);New York
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Favorite;Points;Underdog
Maryland;1;PENN ST
TEMPLE;14½;St. Joseph’s
ST. JOHN’S;13;Brown
NOTRE DAME;19½;Detroit
ARK.-LITTLE ROCK;7;Tennessee St
KANSAS;26;Wisc Milwaukee
CENTRAL FLORIDA;11;Wisc Green Bay
PRINCETON;5½;Monmouth
BYU;7½;Nevada
COLORADO;10;Northern Iowa
COLORADO ST;7;South Dakota St
New Mexico St;11;DENVER
BAYLOR;5;Butler
Jimmy V Classic
Louisville;7;Texas Tech
Indiana;2½;Connecticut
NHL
Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog
PITTSBURGH;½-1 (6);Montreal
Tampa Bay;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);FLORIDA
St. Louis;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);BUFFALO
WINNIPEG;1-1½ (6);Detroit
NASHVILLE;½-1 (6.5);San Jose
MINNESOTA;½-1 (5.5);Anaheim
DALLAS;½-1 (5.5);New Jersey
Carolina;EVEN-1/2 (6);EDMONTON
ARIZONA;EVEN-1/2 (6);Calgary
VEGAS;½-1 (6.5);Chicago
Toronto;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);VANCOUVER
LOS ANGELES;EVEN-1/2 (6);NY Rangers
Home Team in CAPS
(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.