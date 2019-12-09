By J. McCarthy

New York is 1-7 against the spread its last 8 games versus a team with a losing record. The Knicks are 7-19 against the spread their last 26 games when playing on 3 days of rest. Portland is 6-2-1 against the spread its last 9 games following a loss of more than 10 points. Take Portland -9 for another Best Bet winner.

NFL

Favorite;Points  (O/U);Underdog

Thursday, Dec 12

Week 15

BALTIMORE;15½ (45);NY Jets

Sunday, Dec 15

Tampa Bay;3½ (47.5);DETROIT

Philadelphia;6 (40.5);WASHINGTON

GREEN BAY;4½ (41);Chicago

New England;9½ (40.5);CINCINNATI

TENNESSEE;3 (49.5);Houston

Seattle;6 (48.5);CAROLINA

KANSAS CITY;11 (45.5);Denver

NY GIANTS;3 (48);Miami

PITTSBURGH;2½ (36.5);Buffalo

OAKLAND;6½ (45.5);Jacksonville

Cleveland;2½ (47.5);ARIZONA

SAN FRANCISCO;11 (47);Atlanta

DALLAS;1 (48);LA Rams

Minnesota;2½ (44.5);LA CHARGERS

Monday, Dec 16

NEW ORLEANS;9½ (46);Indianapolis

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite;Points  (O/U);Underdog

Saturday, Dec 14

Navy;10 (40);Army

NBA

Favorite;Points  (O/U);Underdog

PHILADELPHIA;4 (206);Denver

Washington;1½ (234);CHARLOTTE

MIAMI;9½ (227.5);Atlanta

PORTLAND;9 (218.5);New York

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Favorite;Points;Underdog

Maryland;1;PENN ST

TEMPLE;14½;St. Joseph’s

ST. JOHN’S;13;Brown

NOTRE DAME;19½;Detroit

ARK.-LITTLE ROCK;7;Tennessee St

KANSAS;26;Wisc Milwaukee

CENTRAL FLORIDA;11;Wisc Green Bay

PRINCETON;5½;Monmouth

BYU;7½;Nevada

COLORADO;10;Northern Iowa

COLORADO ST;7;South Dakota St

New Mexico St;11;DENVER

BAYLOR;5;Butler

Jimmy V Classic

Louisville;7;Texas Tech

Indiana;2½;Connecticut

NHL

Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog

PITTSBURGH;½-1 (6);Montreal

Tampa Bay;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);FLORIDA

St. Louis;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);BUFFALO

WINNIPEG;1-1½ (6);Detroit

NASHVILLE;½-1 (6.5);San Jose

MINNESOTA;½-1 (5.5);Anaheim

DALLAS;½-1 (5.5);New Jersey

Carolina;EVEN-1/2 (6);EDMONTON

ARIZONA;EVEN-1/2 (6);Calgary

VEGAS;½-1 (6.5);Chicago

Toronto;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);VANCOUVER

LOS ANGELES;EVEN-1/2 (6);NY Rangers

Home Team in CAPS

