By J. McCarthy
Atlanta is 8-0 in Mike Soroka’s last 8 starts versus a team with a losing record. The Braves are 4-1 their last 5 during game 3 of a series. Pittsburgh is only 3-7 the last 10 games in this series. Take Atlanta over Pittsburgh for another Best Bet winner.
CFL
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
Week 1
Thursday, June 13
HAMILTON;3 (48);Saskatchewan
Friday, June 14
EDMONTON;10 (50.5);Montreal
Saturday, June 15
CALGARY;8½ (51);Ottawa
B.C. LIONS;2 (53);Winnipeg
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
Chicago Cubs;5½-6½ (12.5);COLORADO
PHILADELPHIA;6-7 (9.5);Arizona
St. Louis;6½-7½ (8);MIAMI
ATLANTA;7½-8½ (9.5);Pittsburgh
San Diego;6½-7½ (7.5);SAN FRANCISCO
American League
TAMPA BAY;6½-7½ (8.5);Oakland
Toronto;EVEN-6 (11);BALTIMORE
BOSTON;7-8 (9.5);Texas
MINNESOTA;10½-11½ (9.5);Seattle
KANSAS CITY;5½-6½ (9);Detroit
Interleague
CLEVELAND;5½-6½ (9.5);Cincinnati
HOUSTON;6½-7½ (7.5);Milwaukee
NBA PLAYOFFS
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Thursday, June 13
NBA Finals
GOLDEN STATE;2½ (211.5);Toronto
NHL PLAYOFFS
Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog
Stanley Cup Finals
BOSTON;½-1 (5);St. Louis
Home Team in CAPS
