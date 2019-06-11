By J. McCarthy

Atlanta is 8-0 in Mike Soroka’s last 8 starts versus a team with a losing record. The Braves are 4-1 their last 5 during game 3 of a series. Pittsburgh is only 3-7 the last 10 games in this series. Take Atlanta over Pittsburgh for another Best Bet winner.

CFL

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

Week 1

Thursday, June 13

HAMILTON;3 (48);Saskatchewan

Friday, June 14

EDMONTON;10 (50.5);Montreal

Saturday, June 15

CALGARY;8½ (51);Ottawa

B.C. LIONS;2 (53);Winnipeg

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

Chicago Cubs;5½-6½ (12.5);COLORADO

PHILADELPHIA;6-7 (9.5);Arizona

St. Louis;6½-7½ (8);MIAMI

ATLANTA;7½-8½ (9.5);Pittsburgh

San Diego;6½-7½ (7.5);SAN FRANCISCO

American League

TAMPA BAY;6½-7½ (8.5);Oakland

Toronto;EVEN-6 (11);BALTIMORE

BOSTON;7-8 (9.5);Texas

MINNESOTA;10½-11½ (9.5);Seattle

KANSAS CITY;5½-6½ (9);Detroit

Interleague

CLEVELAND;5½-6½ (9.5);Cincinnati

HOUSTON;6½-7½ (7.5);Milwaukee

NBA PLAYOFFS

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Thursday, June 13

NBA Finals

GOLDEN STATE;2½ (211.5);Toronto

NHL PLAYOFFS

Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog

Stanley Cup Finals

BOSTON;½-1 (5);St. Louis

Home Team in CAPS

(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments