By J. McCarthy

Dallas is 8-3-1 against the spread its last 13 road games as the betting favorite. The Cowboys are 21-8-1 against the spread their last 30 games on grass. Chicago is just 1-7 against the spread its last 8 games. Take Dallas -3 for another Best Bet winner.

NFL

Favorite;Points  (O/U);Underdog

Week 14

Dallas;3 (43);CHICAGO

Sunday, Dec 8

Baltimore;5½ (43.5);BUFFALO

GREEN BAY;13 (41.5);Washington

HOUSTON;9 (42.5);Denver

NEW ORLEANS;2½ (44);San Francisco

CLEVELAND;8½ (41);Cincinnati

ATLANTA;3 (47.5);Carolina

MINNESOTA;13 (43);Detroit

NY JETS;5½ (45);Miami

TAMPA BAY;3 (47);Indianapolis

LA Chargers;3 (43);JACKSONVILLE

NEW ENGLAND;3 (49);Kansas City

Pittsburgh;3 (43.5);ARIZONA

Tennessee;2 (46.5);OAKLAND

Seattle;1 (47);LA RAMS

Monday, Dec 9

PHILADELPHIA;9½ (46);NY Giants

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite;Points  (O/U);Underdog

Friday, Dec 6

Pac 12 Championship Game

Utah;6½ (46);Oregon

Saturday, Dec 7

MAC Championship Game

Central Michigan;6½ (54);Miami-Ohio

Sun Belt Championship Game

APPALACHIAN ST;6 (56);UL-Lafayette

Big 12 Championship Game

Oklahoma;8½ (64);Baylor

Conference USA Championship Game

FLA ATLANTIC;8 (49);Ala-Birmingham

American Championship Game

MEMPHIS;9½ (57.5);Cincinnati

Mountain West Championship Game

BOISE ST;14 (64.5);Hawaii

SEC Championship Game

Lsu;7 (55);Georgia

Big 10 Championship Game

Ohio St;16½ (56);Wisconsin

ACC Championship Game

Clemson;29 (55.5);Virginia

NBA

Favorite;Points  (O/U);Underdog

Philadelphia;6½ (234);WASHINGTON

TORONTO;1½ (231);Houston

Denver;6 (217.5);NEW YORK

NEW ORLEANS;3 (233);Phoenix

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Favorite;Points;Underdog

MISSISSIPPI ST;8;Louisiana Tech

Oklahoma;5½;NORTH TEXAS

AUBURN;12½;Furman

SAINT MARY’S, CA;13;Northern Illinois

MONTANA ST;1;South Dakota St

NHL

Favorite;Goals  (O/U);Underdog

PHILADELPHIA;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);Arizona

BOSTON;1-1½ (6);Chicago

NY ISLANDERS;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);Vegas

MONTREAL;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);Colorado

COLUMBUS;EVEN-1/2 (6);NY Rangers

TAMPA BAY;½-1 (6);Minnesota

CAROLINA;½-1 (6.5);San Jose

DALLAS;½-1 (5.5);Winnipeg

CALGARY;½-1 (5.5);Buffalo

Home Team in CAPS

 (c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments