By J. McCarthy
Dallas is 8-3-1 against the spread its last 13 road games as the betting favorite. The Cowboys are 21-8-1 against the spread their last 30 games on grass. Chicago is just 1-7 against the spread its last 8 games. Take Dallas -3 for another Best Bet winner.
NFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Week 14
Dallas;3 (43);CHICAGO
Sunday, Dec 8
Baltimore;5½ (43.5);BUFFALO
GREEN BAY;13 (41.5);Washington
HOUSTON;9 (42.5);Denver
NEW ORLEANS;2½ (44);San Francisco
CLEVELAND;8½ (41);Cincinnati
ATLANTA;3 (47.5);Carolina
MINNESOTA;13 (43);Detroit
NY JETS;5½ (45);Miami
TAMPA BAY;3 (47);Indianapolis
LA Chargers;3 (43);JACKSONVILLE
NEW ENGLAND;3 (49);Kansas City
Pittsburgh;3 (43.5);ARIZONA
Tennessee;2 (46.5);OAKLAND
Seattle;1 (47);LA RAMS
Monday, Dec 9
PHILADELPHIA;9½ (46);NY Giants
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Friday, Dec 6
Pac 12 Championship Game
Utah;6½ (46);Oregon
Saturday, Dec 7
MAC Championship Game
Central Michigan;6½ (54);Miami-Ohio
Sun Belt Championship Game
APPALACHIAN ST;6 (56);UL-Lafayette
Big 12 Championship Game
Oklahoma;8½ (64);Baylor
Conference USA Championship Game
FLA ATLANTIC;8 (49);Ala-Birmingham
American Championship Game
MEMPHIS;9½ (57.5);Cincinnati
Mountain West Championship Game
BOISE ST;14 (64.5);Hawaii
SEC Championship Game
Lsu;7 (55);Georgia
Big 10 Championship Game
Ohio St;16½ (56);Wisconsin
ACC Championship Game
Clemson;29 (55.5);Virginia
NBA
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Philadelphia;6½ (234);WASHINGTON
TORONTO;1½ (231);Houston
Denver;6 (217.5);NEW YORK
NEW ORLEANS;3 (233);Phoenix
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Favorite;Points;Underdog
MISSISSIPPI ST;8;Louisiana Tech
Oklahoma;5½;NORTH TEXAS
AUBURN;12½;Furman
SAINT MARY’S, CA;13;Northern Illinois
MONTANA ST;1;South Dakota St
NHL
Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog
PHILADELPHIA;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);Arizona
BOSTON;1-1½ (6);Chicago
NY ISLANDERS;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);Vegas
MONTREAL;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);Colorado
COLUMBUS;EVEN-1/2 (6);NY Rangers
TAMPA BAY;½-1 (6);Minnesota
CAROLINA;½-1 (6.5);San Jose
DALLAS;½-1 (5.5);Winnipeg
CALGARY;½-1 (5.5);Buffalo
Home Team in CAPS
(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.