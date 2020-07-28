Latest Line
0 comments
agate

Latest Line

  • 0

By J. McCarthy

Minnesota is 36-15 its last 51 games as the betting favorite. The Twins are 19-9 their last 28 games versus a right-handed starter. St. Louis is 1-5 its last 6 interleague road games versus a left-handed starter. Take Minnesota over St. Louis for another Best Bet winner.

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

OAKLAND;6-7 (8.5);Colorado

TEXAS;6-7 (8.5);Arizona

CLEVELAND;Even-6 (9);Chi White Sox

Washington;7 1/2-8 1/2 (9);TORONTO

CINCINNATI;Even-6 (9);Chicago Cubs

Milwaukee;7-8 (9);PITTSBURGH

LA Dodgers;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9.5);HOUSTON

NY METS;9-10 (8);Boston

ATLANTA;6-7 (8.5);Tampa Bay

DETROIT;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9);Kansas City

MINNESOTA;6 1/2-7 1/2 (10);St. Louis

San Diego;7-8 (7.5);SAN FRANCISCO

LA ANGELS;9-10 (9);Seattle

NBA

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Thursday

x-NEW ORLEANS;2 1/2 (220.5);Utah

y-LA LAKERS;4 (216);LA Clippers

x-at HP Field House-Orlando, FL.

y-at The Arena-Orlando, FL.

Home Team in CAPS

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News