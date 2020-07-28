Latest Line

By J. McCarthy
Minnesota is 36-15 its last 51 games as the betting favorite. The Twins are 19-9 their last 28 games versus a right-handed starter. St. Louis is 1-5 its last 6 interleague road games versus a left-handed starter. Take Minnesota over St. Louis for another Best Bet winner.
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
OAKLAND;6-7 (8.5);Colorado
TEXAS;6-7 (8.5);Arizona
CLEVELAND;Even-6 (9);Chi White Sox
Washington;7 1/2-8 1/2 (9);TORONTO
CINCINNATI;Even-6 (9);Chicago Cubs
Milwaukee;7-8 (9);PITTSBURGH
LA Dodgers;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9.5);HOUSTON
NY METS;9-10 (8);Boston
ATLANTA;6-7 (8.5);Tampa Bay
DETROIT;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9);Kansas City
MINNESOTA;6 1/2-7 1/2 (10);St. Louis
San Diego;7-8 (7.5);SAN FRANCISCO
LA ANGELS;9-10 (9);Seattle
NBA
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Thursday
x-NEW ORLEANS;2 1/2 (220.5);Utah
y-LA LAKERS;4 (216);LA Clippers
x-at HP Field House-Orlando, FL.
y-at The Arena-Orlando, FL.
Home Team in CAPS
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!