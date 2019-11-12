By J. McCarthy

Toledo is 5-1 against the spread its last 6 games following a point spread loss. The Rockets are 4-1 against the spread their last 5 home games. Northern Illinois is just 2-8 against the spread its last 10 games after allowing more than 40 Points the previous game. Take Toledo -2½ for another Best Bet winner.

NFL

Favorite;Points  (O/U);Underdog

Thursday, Nov 14

Week 11

CLEVELAND;3 (40);Pittsburgh

Sunday, Nov 17

Dallas;3 (51.5);DETROIT

New Orleans;5½ (50.5);TAMPA BAY

CAROLINA;5½ (50);Atlanta

INDIANAPOLIS;3 (44);Jacksonville

MINNESOTA;10½ (39.5);Denver

WASHINGTON;1 (38.5);NY Jets

Buffalo;5½ (40);MIAMI

BALTIMORE;4 (49.5);Houston

SAN FRANCISCO;11½ (46.5);Arizona

New England;3½ (44.5);PHILADELPHIA

OAKLAND;10 (48.5);Cincinnati

LA RAMS;6½ (41);Chicago

Monday, Nov 18

Kansas City;3½ (52.5);LA CHARGERS

Bye Week: Green Bay, NY Giants, Seattle, Tennessee.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite;Points  (O/U);Underdog

MIAMI-OHIO;18 (50);Bowling Green

TOLEDO;2½ (53);No. Illinois

Thursday, Nov 14

Buffalo;6 (56.5);KENT ST

PITTSBURGH;4½ (51);North Carolina

Friday, Nov 15

MARSHALL;2½ (56);Louisiana Tech

SAN DIEGO ST;1 (43);Fresno St

Saturday, Nov 16

KANSAS ST;14 (47.5);West Virginia

Virginia Tech;5½ (52.5);GEORGIA TECH

Tulane;4½ (55.5);TEMPLE

PENN ST;14½ (55);Indiana

Cincinnati;14 (50);SOUTH FLORIDA

DUKE;11 (54.5);Syracuse

Ohio St;52½ (61);RUTGERS

Louisville 3½  (58.5) NC STATE

IOWA;3 (44.5);Minnesota

CLEMSON;33 (59);Wake Forest

BALL ST;2½ (57);Central Michigan

GEORGIA SO.;6½ (58);UL-Monroe

NORTHWESTERN;40 (56.5);Massachusetts

Troy;8 (61);TEXAS ST

BOISE ST;28 (59.5);New Mexico

UTAH;21 (51.5);Ucla

Air Force;10 (61.5);COLORADO ST

UTAH ST;6 (49.5);Wyoming

Appalachian St;16½ (62);GEORGIA ST

NOTRE DAME;9½ (54);Navy

Arizona St;3 (58);OREGON ST

Southern Cal;6½ (48.5);CALIFORNIA

OREGON;27½ (67.5);Arizona

ARKANSAS ST;13 (60);Coastal Carolina

ALA-BIRM.;18 (45);Utep

TEXAS A&M;11 (50.5);South Carolina

Georgia;2½ (40);AUBURN

UL-Lafayette;28½ (53.5);S. ALABAMA

OKLAHOMA ST;18 (65.5);Kansas

IOWA ST;7 (66.5);Texas

Tcu;3 (56.5);TEXAS TECH

Oklahoma;10 (67.5);BAYLOR

Memphis;10 (69);HOUSTON

Kentucky;10 (44);VANDERBILT

MICHIGAN;13½ (44);Michigan St

Florida;6½ (50.5);MISSOURI

Hawaii;6½ (74.5);UNLV

MIDDLE TENN ST;14½ (47.5);Rice

Southern Miss;16½ (52);TEX SAN ANTONIO

Alabama;21 (63);MISSISSIPPI ST

Wisconsin;14½ (51.5);NEBRASKA

Lsu 21  (63.5) MISSISSIPPI

WASHINGTON ST;11½ (64);Stanford

NBA

Favorite;Points  (O/U);Underdog

Philadelphia;4 (218);ORLANDO

CHARLOTTE;1½ (220);Memphis

HOUSTON;5½ (234.5);LA Clippers

BOSTON;9 (228);Washington

MINNESOTA;1½ (227.5);San Antonio

PORTLAND;3 (221);Toronto

LA LAKERS;15 (226.5);Golden St

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Favorite;Points;Underdog

VA COMMON.;3;Lsu

OHIO ST;2½;Villanova

CONNECTICUT;15;St. Joseph’s

SOUTH FLORIDA;14½;Iupui

BROWN;6½;Quinnipiac

PENNSYLVANIA;9½;La Salle

IONA;6;Ohio

Miami-Ohio;2½;IPFW

LOUISVILLE;23;Indiana St

NORTHERN IOWA;10;CS Bakersfield

ILLINOIS CHICAGO;1;Ball St

RUTGERS;16;Drexel

SAINT LOUIS;6½;E. Washington

KANSAS ST;18;Monmouth

WESTERN ILLINOIS;3;Tennessee Martin

DRAKE;9½;Umkc

MARQUETTE;3;Purdue

BYU;13½;Southern Utah

NEW MEXICO;12½;Wisc Green Bay

N. CAROLINA ST;16½;Florida Intl

Oklahoma St;5;CHARLESTON

COLORADO ST;3½;Nebraska Omaha

Providence;8½;NORTHWESTERN

WYOMING;2½;CS Fullerton

SAN DIEGO ST;11½;Grand Canyon

NHL

Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog

NEW JERSEY;½-1 (6.5);Ottawa

NY ISLANDERS;EVEN-1/2 (6);Toronto

Washington;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);PHILA.

CALGARY;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);Dallas

VEGAS;1-1½ (6.5);Chicago

Home Team in CAPS

