Toledo is 5-1 against the spread its last 6 games following a point spread loss. The Rockets are 4-1 against the spread their last 5 home games. Northern Illinois is just 2-8 against the spread its last 10 games after allowing more than 40 Points the previous game. Take Toledo -2½ for another Best Bet winner.
NFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Thursday, Nov 14
Week 11
CLEVELAND;3 (40);Pittsburgh
Sunday, Nov 17
Dallas;3 (51.5);DETROIT
New Orleans;5½ (50.5);TAMPA BAY
CAROLINA;5½ (50);Atlanta
INDIANAPOLIS;3 (44);Jacksonville
MINNESOTA;10½ (39.5);Denver
WASHINGTON;1 (38.5);NY Jets
Buffalo;5½ (40);MIAMI
BALTIMORE;4 (49.5);Houston
SAN FRANCISCO;11½ (46.5);Arizona
New England;3½ (44.5);PHILADELPHIA
OAKLAND;10 (48.5);Cincinnati
LA RAMS;6½ (41);Chicago
Monday, Nov 18
Kansas City;3½ (52.5);LA CHARGERS
Bye Week: Green Bay, NY Giants, Seattle, Tennessee.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
MIAMI-OHIO;18 (50);Bowling Green
TOLEDO;2½ (53);No. Illinois
Thursday, Nov 14
Buffalo;6 (56.5);KENT ST
PITTSBURGH;4½ (51);North Carolina
Friday, Nov 15
MARSHALL;2½ (56);Louisiana Tech
SAN DIEGO ST;1 (43);Fresno St
Saturday, Nov 16
KANSAS ST;14 (47.5);West Virginia
Virginia Tech;5½ (52.5);GEORGIA TECH
Tulane;4½ (55.5);TEMPLE
PENN ST;14½ (55);Indiana
Cincinnati;14 (50);SOUTH FLORIDA
DUKE;11 (54.5);Syracuse
Ohio St;52½ (61);RUTGERS
Louisville 3½ (58.5) NC STATE
IOWA;3 (44.5);Minnesota
CLEMSON;33 (59);Wake Forest
BALL ST;2½ (57);Central Michigan
GEORGIA SO.;6½ (58);UL-Monroe
NORTHWESTERN;40 (56.5);Massachusetts
Troy;8 (61);TEXAS ST
BOISE ST;28 (59.5);New Mexico
UTAH;21 (51.5);Ucla
Air Force;10 (61.5);COLORADO ST
UTAH ST;6 (49.5);Wyoming
Appalachian St;16½ (62);GEORGIA ST
NOTRE DAME;9½ (54);Navy
Arizona St;3 (58);OREGON ST
Southern Cal;6½ (48.5);CALIFORNIA
OREGON;27½ (67.5);Arizona
ARKANSAS ST;13 (60);Coastal Carolina
ALA-BIRM.;18 (45);Utep
TEXAS A&M;11 (50.5);South Carolina
Georgia;2½ (40);AUBURN
UL-Lafayette;28½ (53.5);S. ALABAMA
OKLAHOMA ST;18 (65.5);Kansas
IOWA ST;7 (66.5);Texas
Tcu;3 (56.5);TEXAS TECH
Oklahoma;10 (67.5);BAYLOR
Memphis;10 (69);HOUSTON
Kentucky;10 (44);VANDERBILT
MICHIGAN;13½ (44);Michigan St
Florida;6½ (50.5);MISSOURI
Hawaii;6½ (74.5);UNLV
MIDDLE TENN ST;14½ (47.5);Rice
Southern Miss;16½ (52);TEX SAN ANTONIO
Alabama;21 (63);MISSISSIPPI ST
Wisconsin;14½ (51.5);NEBRASKA
Lsu 21 (63.5) MISSISSIPPI
WASHINGTON ST;11½ (64);Stanford
NBA
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Philadelphia;4 (218);ORLANDO
CHARLOTTE;1½ (220);Memphis
HOUSTON;5½ (234.5);LA Clippers
BOSTON;9 (228);Washington
MINNESOTA;1½ (227.5);San Antonio
PORTLAND;3 (221);Toronto
LA LAKERS;15 (226.5);Golden St
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Favorite;Points;Underdog
VA COMMON.;3;Lsu
OHIO ST;2½;Villanova
CONNECTICUT;15;St. Joseph’s
SOUTH FLORIDA;14½;Iupui
BROWN;6½;Quinnipiac
PENNSYLVANIA;9½;La Salle
IONA;6;Ohio
Miami-Ohio;2½;IPFW
LOUISVILLE;23;Indiana St
NORTHERN IOWA;10;CS Bakersfield
ILLINOIS CHICAGO;1;Ball St
RUTGERS;16;Drexel
SAINT LOUIS;6½;E. Washington
KANSAS ST;18;Monmouth
WESTERN ILLINOIS;3;Tennessee Martin
DRAKE;9½;Umkc
MARQUETTE;3;Purdue
BYU;13½;Southern Utah
NEW MEXICO;12½;Wisc Green Bay
N. CAROLINA ST;16½;Florida Intl
Oklahoma St;5;CHARLESTON
COLORADO ST;3½;Nebraska Omaha
Providence;8½;NORTHWESTERN
WYOMING;2½;CS Fullerton
SAN DIEGO ST;11½;Grand Canyon
NHL
Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog
NEW JERSEY;½-1 (6.5);Ottawa
NY ISLANDERS;EVEN-1/2 (6);Toronto
Washington;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);PHILA.
CALGARY;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);Dallas
VEGAS;1-1½ (6.5);Chicago
Home Team in CAPS
