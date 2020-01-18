Latest Line

Tennessee is 7-3 against the spread its last 9 games. Kansas City is 1-7 against the spread its last 8 playoff home games. NFL teams who scored 40 or more Points in a playoff game are 6-25-1 against the spread the following postseason game. Take Tennessee +7 for another Best Bet winner. Other plays include Green Bay +7½ vs. San Francisco and San Antonio +1 vs. Miami.