Latest Line

By J. McCarthy
Tennessee is 7-3 against the spread its last 9 games. Kansas City is 1-7 against the spread its last 8 playoff home games. NFL teams who scored 40 or more Points in a playoff game are 6-25-1 against the spread the following postseason game. Take Tennessee +7 for another Best Bet winner. Other plays include Green Bay +7½ vs. San Francisco and San Antonio +1 vs. Miami.
NFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Conference Championships
KANSAS CITY;7 (53);Tennessee
SAN FRANCISCO;7½ (46.5);Green Bay
NBA
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Miami;1 (221);SAN ANTONIO
DENVER;1½ (211.5);Indiana
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Favorite;Points;Underdog
Davidson;7½;FORDHAM
RUTGERS;4;Minnesota
Siena;3;NIAGARA
Rider;1;CANISIUS
Iona;5;MARIST
Loyola Chicago;3½;ILLINOIS ST
SO. ILLINOIS;1½;Drake
South Dakota St;1½;SOUTH DAKOTA
WAKE FOREST;7½;Boston College
CINCINNATI;17;East Carolina
UCLA;8;California
MAINE;3;Binghamton
NHL
Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog
PITTSBURGH;EVEN-1/2 (6);Boston
CAROLINA;½-1 (5.5);NY Islanders
CHICAGO;EVEN-1/2 (6);Winnipeg
NY RANGERS;EVEN-1/2 (6);Columbus
Home Team in CAPS
