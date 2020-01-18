Latest Line
By J. McCarthy

Tennessee is 7-3 against the spread its last 9 games. Kansas City is 1-7 against the spread its last 8 playoff home games. NFL teams who scored 40 or more Points in a playoff game are 6-25-1 against the spread the following postseason game. Take Tennessee +7 for another Best Bet winner. Other plays include Green Bay +7½ vs. San Francisco and San Antonio +1 vs. Miami.

NFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Conference Championships

KANSAS CITY;7 (53);Tennessee

SAN FRANCISCO;7½ (46.5);Green Bay

NBA

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Miami;1 (221);SAN ANTONIO

DENVER;1½ (211.5);Indiana

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Favorite;Points;Underdog

Davidson;7½;FORDHAM

RUTGERS;4;Minnesota

Siena;3;NIAGARA

Rider;1;CANISIUS

Iona;5;MARIST

Loyola Chicago;3½;ILLINOIS ST

SO. ILLINOIS;1½;Drake

South Dakota St;1½;SOUTH DAKOTA

WAKE FOREST;7½;Boston College

CINCINNATI;17;East Carolina

UCLA;8;California

MAINE;3;Binghamton

NHL

Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog

PITTSBURGH;EVEN-1/2 (6);Boston

CAROLINA;½-1 (5.5);NY Islanders

CHICAGO;EVEN-1/2 (6);Winnipeg

NY RANGERS;EVEN-1/2 (6);Columbus

Home Team in CAPS

