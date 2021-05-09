Latest Line

 Skip to main content
By J. McCarthy

San Antonio is 8-3 against the spread its last 11 games following a loss of more than 10 points. The Spurs are 5-1-1 against the spread their last 7 games when playing on one day of rest. Milwaukee is 5-11 against the spread its last 16 road games versus a team with a losing home record. Take San Antonio +7 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

Cincinnati;5 1/2-6 1/2 (8);PITTSBURGH

San Diego;6 1/2-7 1/2 (10);COLORADO

ARIZONA;5 1/2-6 1/2 (8);Miami

American League

Boston;6-7 (9.5);BALTIMORE

HOUSTON;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9);LA Angels

Interleague

SAN FRANCISCO;6-7 (7);Texas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Sunday, May 16

FCS Football Championship Game

South Dakota St;4 (46);Sam Houston St

NBA

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

ATLANTA;3 1/2 (241.5);Washington

Indiana;5 1/2 (218.5);CLEVELAND

MEMPHIS;10 (223.5);New Orleans

Milwaukee;7 1/2 (234);SAN ANTONIO

Utah;6 (233.5);GOLDEN ST

PORTLAND 15 (229.5);Houston

NHL

Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog

PHILADELPHIA;Even-1/2 (6);New Jersey

Carolina;Even-1/2 (5.5);NASHVILLE

Dallas;Even-1/2 (6);CHICAGO

Edmonton;Even-1/2 (6);MONTREAL

BOSTON;1/2-1 (5.5);NY Islanders

FLORIDA;Even-1/2 (5.5);Tampa Bay

WINNIPEG;1/2-1 (5.5);Vancouver

St. Louis;Even-1/2 (5.5);LOS ANGELES

VEGAS;Even-1/2 (5.5);Colorado

Home Team in CAPS

(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

