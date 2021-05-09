Latest Line

By J. McCarthy
San Antonio is 8-3 against the spread its last 11 games following a loss of more than 10 points. The Spurs are 5-1-1 against the spread their last 7 games when playing on one day of rest. Milwaukee is 5-11 against the spread its last 16 road games versus a team with a losing home record. Take San Antonio +7 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
Cincinnati;5 1/2-6 1/2 (8);PITTSBURGH
San Diego;6 1/2-7 1/2 (10);COLORADO
ARIZONA;5 1/2-6 1/2 (8);Miami
American League
Boston;6-7 (9.5);BALTIMORE
HOUSTON;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9);LA Angels
Interleague
SAN FRANCISCO;6-7 (7);Texas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Sunday, May 16
FCS Football Championship Game
South Dakota St;4 (46);Sam Houston St
NBA
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
ATLANTA;3 1/2 (241.5);Washington
Indiana;5 1/2 (218.5);CLEVELAND
MEMPHIS;10 (223.5);New Orleans
Milwaukee;7 1/2 (234);SAN ANTONIO
Utah;6 (233.5);GOLDEN ST
PORTLAND 15 (229.5);Houston
NHL
Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog
PHILADELPHIA;Even-1/2 (6);New Jersey
Carolina;Even-1/2 (5.5);NASHVILLE
Dallas;Even-1/2 (6);CHICAGO
Edmonton;Even-1/2 (6);MONTREAL
BOSTON;1/2-1 (5.5);NY Islanders