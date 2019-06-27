By J. McCarthy
Chicago is 11-4 in Cole Hamels’ last 15 starts. The Cubs are 6-1 in Hamels’ last 7 starts with 4 days of rest. Cincinnati is 0-4 its last 4 games following an off day. Take the Chicago Cubs over Cincinnati for another Best Bet winner.
CFL
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
Week 3
HAMILTON;13 (58);Montreal
Saturday, June 29
CALGARY;10½ (53);B.C. Lions
Monday, July 1
SASKATCHEWAN;11½ (53.5);Toronto
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
Chicago Cubs;EVEN-6 (9);CINCINNATI
NY METS;EVEN-6 (7.5);Atlanta
Philadelphia;6-7 (8);MIAMI
MILWAUKEE;6½-7½ (10.5);Pittsburgh
LA Dodgers;8½-9½ (11.5);COLORADO
SAN DIEGO;EVEN-6 (8.5);St. Louis
Arizona;EVEN-6 (8);SAN FRANCISCO
American League
Cleveland;8-9 (9);BALTIMORE
TORONTO;EVEN-6 (9.5);Kansas City
TAMPA BAY;5½-6½ (8.5);Texas
HOUSTON;10-11 (9);Seattle
Minnesota;5½-6½ (9);CHI WHITE SOX
LA ANGELS;EVEN-6 (9.5);Oakland
Interleague
Washington;7-8 (10);DETROIT
Home Team in CAPS
