By J. McCarthy

Chicago is 11-4 in Cole Hamels’ last 15 starts. The Cubs are 6-1 in Hamels’ last 7 starts with 4 days of rest. Cincinnati is 0-4 its last 4 games following an off day. Take the Chicago Cubs over Cincinnati for another Best Bet winner.

CFL

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

Week 3

HAMILTON;13 (58);Montreal

Saturday, June 29

CALGARY;10½ (53);B.C. Lions

Monday, July 1

SASKATCHEWAN;11½ (53.5);Toronto

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

Chicago Cubs;EVEN-6 (9);CINCINNATI

NY METS;EVEN-6 (7.5);Atlanta

Philadelphia;6-7 (8);MIAMI

MILWAUKEE;6½-7½ (10.5);Pittsburgh

LA Dodgers;8½-9½ (11.5);COLORADO

SAN DIEGO;EVEN-6 (8.5);St. Louis

Arizona;EVEN-6 (8);SAN FRANCISCO

American League

Cleveland;8-9 (9);BALTIMORE

TORONTO;EVEN-6 (9.5);Kansas City

TAMPA BAY;5½-6½ (8.5);Texas

HOUSTON;10-11 (9);Seattle

Minnesota;5½-6½ (9);CHI WHITE SOX

LA ANGELS;EVEN-6 (9.5);Oakland

Interleague

Washington;7-8 (10);DETROIT

Home Team in CAPS

 (c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments