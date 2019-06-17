By J. McCarthy

Milwaukee is 9-0 in Brandon Woodruff’s last 9 starts with 5 days of rest. The Brewers are 17-5 in Woodruff’s last 23 starts. San Diego is 4-9 its last 13 Tuesday games. The Padres are 3-9 the last 13 games in this series. Take Milwaukee over San Diego for another Best Bet winner.

CFL

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

Thursday, June 20

Week 2

OTTAWA;5 (45);Saskatchewan

Friday, June 21

EDMONTON;4 (55.5);B.C. Lions

Saturday, June 22

Hamilton;2½ (52);TORONTO

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

WASHINGTON;EVEN-6 (10.5);Philadelphia

NY Mets;EVEN-6 (8.5);ATLANTA

ST. LOUIS;9-10 (8);Miami

ARIZONA;6-7 (10);Colorado

LA DODGERS;12½-13½ (8);San Francisco

Milwaukee;5½-6½ (8.5);SAN DIEGO

American League

NY YANKEES;5½-6½ (10);Tampa Bay

LA Angels;EVEN-6 (9.5);TORONTO

Cleveland;EVEN-6 (10.5);TEXAS

Boston;EVEN-6 (10);MINNESOTA

OAKLAND;11-12 (9);Baltimore

SEATTLE;5½-6½ (9.5);Kansas City

Interleague

PITTSBURGH;6-7 (8.5);Detroit

Houston;7½-8½ (8);CINCINNATI

CHI. CUBS;10½-11½ (8.5);Chi White Sox

Home Team in CAPS

 (c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments