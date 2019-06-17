By J. McCarthy
Milwaukee is 9-0 in Brandon Woodruff’s last 9 starts with 5 days of rest. The Brewers are 17-5 in Woodruff’s last 23 starts. San Diego is 4-9 its last 13 Tuesday games. The Padres are 3-9 the last 13 games in this series. Take Milwaukee over San Diego for another Best Bet winner.
CFL
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
Thursday, June 20
Week 2
OTTAWA;5 (45);Saskatchewan
Friday, June 21
EDMONTON;4 (55.5);B.C. Lions
Saturday, June 22
Hamilton;2½ (52);TORONTO
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
WASHINGTON;EVEN-6 (10.5);Philadelphia
NY Mets;EVEN-6 (8.5);ATLANTA
ST. LOUIS;9-10 (8);Miami
ARIZONA;6-7 (10);Colorado
LA DODGERS;12½-13½ (8);San Francisco
Milwaukee;5½-6½ (8.5);SAN DIEGO
American League
NY YANKEES;5½-6½ (10);Tampa Bay
LA Angels;EVEN-6 (9.5);TORONTO
Cleveland;EVEN-6 (10.5);TEXAS
Boston;EVEN-6 (10);MINNESOTA
OAKLAND;11-12 (9);Baltimore
SEATTLE;5½-6½ (9.5);Kansas City
Interleague
PITTSBURGH;6-7 (8.5);Detroit
Houston;7½-8½ (8);CINCINNATI
CHI. CUBS;10½-11½ (8.5);Chi White Sox
Home Team in CAPS
