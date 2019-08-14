By J. McCarthy
Los Angeles is 51-20 its last 71 during game 3 of a series. The Dodgers are 11-2 in Walker Buehler's last 13 starts with 5 days of rest. Miami is 12-39 its last 51 Thursday games. The Marlins are 1-6 in Caleb Smith's last 7 starts versus a team with a winning record. Take the LA Dodgers over Miami for another Best Bet winner.
NFL PRESEASON
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
JACKSONVILLE;3 (34.5);Philadelphia
ATLANTA;2 (44.5);NY Jets
WASHINGTON;3 (41);Cincinnati
BALTIMORE;4 (37.5);Green Bay
ARIZONA;3 (40);Oakland
Friday
CAROLINA;3 (40.5);Buffalo
NY GIANTS;2 1/2 (42.5);Chicago
TAMPA BAY;3 1/2 (43.5);Miami
Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS;3 (43);Cleveland
New England;1 (40.5);TENNESSEE
Dallas;2 (41);LA RAMS
PITTSBURGH;1 (46.5);Kansas City
HOUSTON;4 1/2 (42.5);Detroit
Sunday
LA CHARGERS;3 (44);New Orleans
MINNESOTA;4 1/2 (42);Seattle
Monday
DENVER;3 (42);San Francisco
CFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
WINNIPEG;11 (52.5);B.C. Lions
Friday
Edmonton;8 (50);TORONTO
Saturday
Hamilton;2 1/2 (49.5);OTTAWA
CALGARY;7 (52);Montreal
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
LA Dodgers;12-13 (7.5);MIAMI
Chicago Cubs;6-7 (9.5);PHILADELPHIA
CINCINNATI;7-8 (9.5);St. Louis
ATLANTA;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9.5);NY Mets
ARIZONA;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9);San Francisco
American League
Seattle;Even-6 (9.5);DETROIT
NY YANKEES;7-8 (11);Cleveland
Minnesota;6-7 (11.5);TEXAS
LA ANGELS;6 1/2-7 1/2 (9);Chi White Sox
Houston;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9.5);OAKLAND
Home Team in CAPS
