By J. McCarthy

Los Angeles is 51-20 its last 71 during game 3 of a series. The Dodgers are 11-2 in Walker Buehler's last 13 starts with 5 days of rest. Miami is 12-39 its last 51 Thursday games. The Marlins are 1-6 in Caleb Smith's last 7 starts versus a team with a winning record. Take the LA Dodgers over Miami for another Best Bet winner.

NFL PRESEASON

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

JACKSONVILLE;3 (34.5);Philadelphia

ATLANTA;2 (44.5);NY Jets

WASHINGTON;3 (41);Cincinnati

BALTIMORE;4 (37.5);Green Bay

ARIZONA;3 (40);Oakland

Friday

CAROLINA;3 (40.5);Buffalo

NY GIANTS;2 1/2 (42.5);Chicago

TAMPA BAY;3 1/2 (43.5);Miami

Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS;3 (43);Cleveland

New England;1 (40.5);TENNESSEE

Dallas;2 (41);LA RAMS

PITTSBURGH;1 (46.5);Kansas City

HOUSTON;4 1/2 (42.5);Detroit

Sunday

LA CHARGERS;3 (44);New Orleans

MINNESOTA;4 1/2 (42);Seattle

Monday

DENVER;3 (42);San Francisco

CFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

WINNIPEG;11 (52.5);B.C. Lions

Friday

Edmonton;8 (50);TORONTO

Saturday

Hamilton;2 1/2 (49.5);OTTAWA

CALGARY;7 (52);Montreal

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

LA Dodgers;12-13 (7.5);MIAMI

Chicago Cubs;6-7 (9.5);PHILADELPHIA

CINCINNATI;7-8 (9.5);St. Louis

ATLANTA;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9.5);NY Mets

ARIZONA;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9);San Francisco

American League

Seattle;Even-6 (9.5);DETROIT

NY YANKEES;7-8 (11);Cleveland

Minnesota;6-7 (11.5);TEXAS

LA ANGELS;6 1/2-7 1/2 (9);Chi White Sox

Houston;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9.5);OAKLAND

Home Team in CAPS

