Chicago is 43-17 to the Under in Kyle Hendricks' last 60 starts. The Cubs are 8-3 to the Under their last 11 games versus a team with a winning record. St. Louis is 20-7 to the Under its last 27 home games versus a right-handed starter. The Under is 4-0 in Miles Mikolas' last 4 starts in this series. Take St. Louis/Chicago Cubs Under 8.5 for another Best Bet winner.

NFL PRESEASON

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Thursday

Hall of Fame Game

Denver;3 (34);Atlanta

CFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Thursday

Winnipeg;14 (48.5);TORONTO

SASKATCHEWAN;3 (50);Hamilton

Friday

MONTREAL;7 (53);Ottawa

Saturday

Edmonton;1 (46.5);CALGARY

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

Atlanta;Even-6 (10);WASHINGTON

CINCINNATI;10-11 (9.5);Pittsburgh

LA Dodgers;5 1/2-6 1/2 (12.5);COLORADO

PHILADELPHIA;5 1/2-6 1/2 (10);San Francisco

Chicago Cubs;Even-6 (8.5);ST. LOUIS

American League

KANSAS CITY;5 1/2-6 1/2 (10);Toronto

LA ANGELS;8-9 (10);Detroit

BOSTON;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9.5);Tampa Bay

Houston;6-7 (10);CLEVELAND

TEXAS;5 1/2-6 1/2 (11);Seattle

Interleague

NY YANKEES;6-7 (10);Arizona

Minnesota;8-9 (8);MIAMI

NY Mets;7-8 (8);CHI WHITE SOX

OAKLAND;6 1/2-7 1/2 (9.5);Milwaukee

Home Team in CAPS

