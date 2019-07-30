By J. McCarthy
Chicago is 43-17 to the Under in Kyle Hendricks' last 60 starts. The Cubs are 8-3 to the Under their last 11 games versus a team with a winning record. St. Louis is 20-7 to the Under its last 27 home games versus a right-handed starter. The Under is 4-0 in Miles Mikolas' last 4 starts in this series. Take St. Louis/Chicago Cubs Under 8.5 for another Best Bet winner.
NFL PRESEASON
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Thursday
Hall of Fame Game
Denver;3 (34);Atlanta
CFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Thursday
Winnipeg;14 (48.5);TORONTO
SASKATCHEWAN;3 (50);Hamilton
Friday
MONTREAL;7 (53);Ottawa
Saturday
Edmonton;1 (46.5);CALGARY
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
Atlanta;Even-6 (10);WASHINGTON
CINCINNATI;10-11 (9.5);Pittsburgh
LA Dodgers;5 1/2-6 1/2 (12.5);COLORADO
PHILADELPHIA;5 1/2-6 1/2 (10);San Francisco
Chicago Cubs;Even-6 (8.5);ST. LOUIS
American League
KANSAS CITY;5 1/2-6 1/2 (10);Toronto
LA ANGELS;8-9 (10);Detroit
BOSTON;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9.5);Tampa Bay
Houston;6-7 (10);CLEVELAND
TEXAS;5 1/2-6 1/2 (11);Seattle
Interleague
NY YANKEES;6-7 (10);Arizona
Minnesota;8-9 (8);MIAMI
NY Mets;7-8 (8);CHI WHITE SOX
OAKLAND;6 1/2-7 1/2 (9.5);Milwaukee
Home Team in CAPS
