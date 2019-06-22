By J. McCarthy
Detroit is 19-45 its last 64 road games versus a right-handed starter. The Tigers are 3-7 in Daniel Norris' last 10 road starts. Cleveland is 7-1 its last 8 games versus a left-handed starter. The Indians are 22-7 their last 29 home games in this series. Take Cleveland over Detroit for another Best Bet winner.
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
PHILADELPHIA;6 1/2-7 1/2 (9);Miami
WASHINGTON;Pick'em (9);Atlanta
San Diego;6-7 (9);PITTSBURGH
MILWAUKEE;8 1/2-9 1/2 (8.5);Cincinnati
CHICAGO CUBS;Even-6 (8.5);NY Mets
LA DODGERS;10-11 (9);Colorado
ARIZONA;6 1/2-7 1/2 (9);San Francisco
American League
BOSTON;7 1/2-8 1/2 (9.5);Toronto
CLEVELAND;9-10 (8.5);Detroit
Houston;Even-6 (9.5);NY YANKEES
Minnesota;7 1/2-8 1/2 (10.5);KANSAS CITY
TEXAS;5 1/2-6 1/2 (11);Chi White Sox
OAKLAND;Even-6 (9);Tampa Bay
SEATTLE;7-8 (9.5);Baltimore
Interleague
ST. LOUIS;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9);LA Angels
Home Team in CAPS
