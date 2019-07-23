By J. McCarthy

New York is 11-2 its last 13 home games versus a team with a losing record. The Mets are 4-0 in Noah Syndergaard's last 4 home starts. San Diego is 3-13 its last 16 games versus a team with a losing record. The Padres are 1-11 in Dinelson Lamet's last 12 starts. Take the NY Mets over San Diego for another Best Bet winner.

CFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Thursday

Calgary;6 (51);OTTAWA

EDMONTON;12 1/2 (52.5);Toronto

Friday

Winnipeg;2 (54);HAMILTON

Saturday

Saskatchewan;3 (52.5);B.C. LIONS

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

MILWAUKEE;6 1/2-7 1/2 (10);Cincinnati

Chicago Cubs;5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5);SAN FRANCISCO

PITTSBURGH;Even-6 (9.5);St. Louis

WASHINGTON (1);7 1/2-8 1/2 (8.5);Colorado

WASHINGTON (2);6-7 (9.5);Colorado

NY METS;6 1/2-7 1/2 (8.5);San Diego

American League

TAMPA BAY;Even-6 (8);Boston

HOUSTON;10-11 (8.5);Oakland

Texas;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9);SEATTLE

Cleveland;6-7 (8.5);TORONTO

MINNESOTA;Even-6 (10.5);NY Yankees

Interleague

Philadelphia;6-7 (10.5);DETROIT

ARIZONA;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9);Baltimore

ATLANTA;9-10 (10);Kansas City

CHI WHITE SOX;Pick'em (9.5);Miami

LA DODGERS;8 1/2-9 1/2 (9.5);LA Angels

Home Team in CAPS

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments