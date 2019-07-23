By J. McCarthy
New York is 11-2 its last 13 home games versus a team with a losing record. The Mets are 4-0 in Noah Syndergaard's last 4 home starts. San Diego is 3-13 its last 16 games versus a team with a losing record. The Padres are 1-11 in Dinelson Lamet's last 12 starts. Take the NY Mets over San Diego for another Best Bet winner.
CFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Thursday
Calgary;6 (51);OTTAWA
EDMONTON;12 1/2 (52.5);Toronto
Friday
Winnipeg;2 (54);HAMILTON
Saturday
Saskatchewan;3 (52.5);B.C. LIONS
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
MILWAUKEE;6 1/2-7 1/2 (10);Cincinnati
Chicago Cubs;5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5);SAN FRANCISCO
PITTSBURGH;Even-6 (9.5);St. Louis
WASHINGTON (1);7 1/2-8 1/2 (8.5);Colorado
WASHINGTON (2);6-7 (9.5);Colorado
NY METS;6 1/2-7 1/2 (8.5);San Diego
American League
TAMPA BAY;Even-6 (8);Boston
HOUSTON;10-11 (8.5);Oakland
Texas;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9);SEATTLE
Cleveland;6-7 (8.5);TORONTO
MINNESOTA;Even-6 (10.5);NY Yankees
Interleague
Philadelphia;6-7 (10.5);DETROIT
ARIZONA;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9);Baltimore
ATLANTA;9-10 (10);Kansas City
CHI WHITE SOX;Pick'em (9.5);Miami
LA DODGERS;8 1/2-9 1/2 (9.5);LA Angels
Home Team in CAPS
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.