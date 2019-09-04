By J. McCarthy
Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers is 42-18-1 straight-up and 38-23 against the spread his last 61 games versus a division rival. Chicago is just 5-21 straight-up and 7-19 against the spread its last 26 home games in this series. The Bears are 0-4 against the spread their last 4 home openers versus a division rival. Take Green Bay +3 for another Best Bet winner.
NFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
CHICAGO;3 (46.5);Green Bay
Sunday
MINNESOTA;4 (48);Atlanta
PHILADELPHIA;10 (45);Washington
NY JETS;3 (41);Buffalo
Baltimore;7 (39);MIAMI
TAMPA BAY;1 (51);San Francisco
Kansas City;3 1/2 (52);JACKSONVILLE
CLEVELAND;5 1/2 (45.5);Tennessee
LA Rams;2 1/2 (49.5);CAROLINA
Detroit;2 1/2 (46.5);ARIZONA
SEATTLE;9 1/2 (44);Cincinnati
LA CHARGERS;6 1/2 (44.5);Indianapolis
DALLAS;7 (45.5);NY Giants
NEW ENGLAND;5 1/2 (50);Pittsburgh
Monday
NEW ORLEANS;7 (53);Houston
Denver;1 (43);OAKLAND
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Friday
Wake Forest;19 (58.5);RICE
BOISE ST;12 (57);Marshall
Saturday
PITTSBURGH;5 1/2 (54.5);Ohio
VIRGINIA TECH;28 1/2 (56);Old Dominion
Ala-Birmingham;9 (46);AKRON
MICHIGAN;22 (46);Army
PURDUE;7 (56.5);Vanderbilt
IOWA;20 1/2 (49.5);Rutgers
MARYLAND;2 (58);Syracuse
MISSOURI;13 1/2 (62.5);West Virginia
OHIO ST;16 (54);Cincinnati
KANSAS ST;24 (58.5);Bowling Green
UTAH;21 1/2 (43.5);No. Illinois
GEORGIA TECH;6 (62.5);South Florida
Tulsa;6 (52.5);SAN JOSE ST
Nebraska;4 (65);COLORADO
CLEMSON;17 1/2 (64.5);Texas A&M
WISCONSIN;35 (52);Central Michigan
APPALACHIAN ST;22 1/2 (54);Charlotte
MISSISSIPPI ST;17 (52);Southern Miss
Illinois;21 1/2 (59);CONNECTICUT
UNLV;1 (63);Arkansas St
BAYLOR;26 (57.5);Utsa
ALABAMA;55 1/2 (64.5);New Mexico St
UCLA;8 (46);San Diego St
FLORIDA ST;21 (64);UL-Monroe
Wyoming;7 (47.5);TEXAS ST
SMU;3 (73);North Texas
TENNESSEE;3 1/2 (51.5);Byu
Central Florida;10 (67);FLORIDA ATLANTIC
FLORIDA INTL;7 1/2 (56);Western Kentucky
KANSAS;7 1/2 (54);Coastal Carolina
UL-LAFAYETTE;13 1/2 (65.5);Liberty
MICHIGAN ST;16 (46);Western Michigan
Lsu;6 1/2 (56);TEXAS
AUBURN;17 1/2 (51.5);Tulane
MISSISSIPPI;6 1/2 (50.5);Arkansas
OREGON;24 (61.5);Nevada
PENN ST;29 1/2 (56);Buffalo
KENTUCKY;15 (54);Eastern Michigan
TEXAS TECH;33 1/2 (65);Utep
Miami-Florida;4 1/2 (47.5);NORTH CAROLINA
SOUTHERN CAL;1 1/2 (45.5);Stanford
WASHINGTON;14 (44.5);California
Minnesota;3 (48.5);FRESNO ST
HAWAII;6 1/2 (78);Oregon St
CFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Friday
MONTREAL;7 (51.5);B.C. Lions
Saturday
OTTAWA;5 1/2 (51.5);Toronto
WINNIPEG;1 (48);Saskatchewan
EDMONTON;2 1/2 (47.5);Calgary
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
CINCINNATI;7-8 (9);Philadelphia
ST. LOUIS;7 1/2-8 1/2 (8.5);San Francisco
PITTSBURGH;6 1/2-7 1/2 (9.5);Miami
Chicago Cubs;Even-6 (9.5);MILWAUKEE
Washington;Even-6 (9);ATLANTA
American League
CLEVELAND;9-10 (9.5);Chi White Sox
Detroit;Even-6 (9.5);KANSAS CITY
OAKLAND;8 1/2-9 1/2 (10);LA Angels
BALTIMORE;Even-6 (10.5);Texas
TAMPA BAY;10-11 (9);Toronto
BOSTON;6-7 (12.5);Minnesota
HOUSTON;11-12 (9.5);Seattle
WNBA
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Las Vegas;7 1/2 (158.5);ATLANTA
LOS ANGELES;4 1/2 (148.5);Seattle
Home Team in CAPS
