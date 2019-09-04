By J. McCarthy

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers is 42-18-1 straight-up and 38-23 against the spread his last 61 games versus a division rival. Chicago is just 5-21 straight-up and 7-19 against the spread its last 26 home games in this series. The Bears are 0-4 against the spread their last 4 home openers versus a division rival. Take Green Bay +3 for another Best Bet winner.

NFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

CHICAGO;3 (46.5);Green Bay

Sunday

MINNESOTA;4 (48);Atlanta

PHILADELPHIA;10 (45);Washington

NY JETS;3 (41);Buffalo

Baltimore;7 (39);MIAMI

TAMPA BAY;1 (51);San Francisco

Kansas City;3 1/2 (52);JACKSONVILLE

CLEVELAND;5 1/2 (45.5);Tennessee

LA Rams;2 1/2 (49.5);CAROLINA

Detroit;2 1/2 (46.5);ARIZONA

SEATTLE;9 1/2 (44);Cincinnati

LA CHARGERS;6 1/2 (44.5);Indianapolis

DALLAS;7 (45.5);NY Giants

NEW ENGLAND;5 1/2 (50);Pittsburgh

Monday

NEW ORLEANS;7 (53);Houston

Denver;1 (43);OAKLAND

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Friday

Wake Forest;19 (58.5);RICE

BOISE ST;12 (57);Marshall

Saturday

PITTSBURGH;5 1/2 (54.5);Ohio

VIRGINIA TECH;28 1/2 (56);Old Dominion

Ala-Birmingham;9 (46);AKRON

MICHIGAN;22 (46);Army

PURDUE;7 (56.5);Vanderbilt

IOWA;20 1/2 (49.5);Rutgers

MARYLAND;2 (58);Syracuse

MISSOURI;13 1/2 (62.5);West Virginia

OHIO ST;16 (54);Cincinnati

KANSAS ST;24 (58.5);Bowling Green

UTAH;21 1/2 (43.5);No. Illinois

GEORGIA TECH;6 (62.5);South Florida

Tulsa;6 (52.5);SAN JOSE ST

Nebraska;4 (65);COLORADO

CLEMSON;17 1/2 (64.5);Texas A&M

WISCONSIN;35 (52);Central Michigan

APPALACHIAN ST;22 1/2 (54);Charlotte

MISSISSIPPI ST;17 (52);Southern Miss

Illinois;21 1/2 (59);CONNECTICUT

UNLV;1 (63);Arkansas St

BAYLOR;26 (57.5);Utsa

ALABAMA;55 1/2 (64.5);New Mexico St

UCLA;8 (46);San Diego St

FLORIDA ST;21 (64);UL-Monroe

Wyoming;7 (47.5);TEXAS ST

SMU;3 (73);North Texas

TENNESSEE;3 1/2 (51.5);Byu

Central Florida;10 (67);FLORIDA ATLANTIC

FLORIDA INTL;7 1/2 (56);Western Kentucky

KANSAS;7 1/2 (54);Coastal Carolina

UL-LAFAYETTE;13 1/2 (65.5);Liberty

MICHIGAN ST;16 (46);Western Michigan

Lsu;6 1/2 (56);TEXAS

AUBURN;17 1/2 (51.5);Tulane

MISSISSIPPI;6 1/2 (50.5);Arkansas

OREGON;24 (61.5);Nevada

PENN ST;29 1/2 (56);Buffalo

KENTUCKY;15 (54);Eastern Michigan

TEXAS TECH;33 1/2 (65);Utep

Miami-Florida;4 1/2 (47.5);NORTH CAROLINA

SOUTHERN CAL;1 1/2 (45.5);Stanford

WASHINGTON;14 (44.5);California

Minnesota;3 (48.5);FRESNO ST

HAWAII;6 1/2 (78);Oregon St

CFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Friday

MONTREAL;7 (51.5);B.C. Lions

Saturday

OTTAWA;5 1/2 (51.5);Toronto

WINNIPEG;1 (48);Saskatchewan

EDMONTON;2 1/2 (47.5);Calgary

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

CINCINNATI;7-8 (9);Philadelphia

ST. LOUIS;7 1/2-8 1/2 (8.5);San Francisco

PITTSBURGH;6 1/2-7 1/2 (9.5);Miami

Chicago Cubs;Even-6 (9.5);MILWAUKEE

Washington;Even-6 (9);ATLANTA

American League

CLEVELAND;9-10 (9.5);Chi White Sox

Detroit;Even-6 (9.5);KANSAS CITY

OAKLAND;8 1/2-9 1/2 (10);LA Angels

BALTIMORE;Even-6 (10.5);Texas

TAMPA BAY;10-11 (9);Toronto

BOSTON;6-7 (12.5);Minnesota

HOUSTON;11-12 (9.5);Seattle

WNBA

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Las Vegas;7 1/2 (158.5);ATLANTA

LOS ANGELES;4 1/2 (148.5);Seattle

Home Team in CAPS

