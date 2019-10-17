By J. McCarthy
UNLV is 8-3-1 against the spread its last 13 Friday games. The Rebels are 11-5 against the spread their last 16 road games. Fresno State is just 1-13 against the spread in the first of back-to-back home games. Take UNLV +16 for another Best Bet winner.
NFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Sunday, Oct 20
Week 7
NY GIANTS;3 (50.5);Arizona
INDIANAPOLIS;1 (47);Houston
BUFFALO;17 (40.5);Miami
Minnesota;1½ (44);DETROIT
GREEN BAY;4½ (47);Oakland
Jacksonville;4 (44);CINCINNATI
LA Rams;3 (55);ATLANTA
San Francisco;9½ (41);WASHINGTON
TENNESSEE;2½ (41);LA Chargers
SEATTLE;3 (48.5);Baltimore
CHICAGO;3 (38);New Orleans
DALLAS;2½ (49);Philadelphia
Monday, Oct 21
New England;9½ (44);NY JETS
Bye Week: Carolina, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
FLA ATLANTIC;5½ (59.5);Marshall
Pittsburgh;3½ (52);SYRACUSE
Ohio St;28 (49.5);NORTHWESTERN
FRESNO ST;16 (53);Unlv
Saturday, Oct 19
VIRGINIA;3 (45);Duke
MIAMI-FLORIDA;18 (45);Georgia Tech
Clemson;24 (61);LOUISVILLE
Army;5 (56.5);GEORGIA ST
Buffalo;17½ (47.5);AKRON
Indiana;6 (59);MARYLAND
Houston;22 (57.5);CONNECTICUT
WAKE FOREST;1½ (68);Florida St
GEORGIA SO.;6½ (45);Coastal Carolina
Central Michigan;10½ (53);BOWLING GREEN
CENTRAL FLORIDA;33 (62.5);East Carolina
CINCINNATI;17 (47.5);Tulsa
North Carolina St;3 (51);BOSTON COLLEGE
IOWA;17½ (48.5);Purdue
OHIO;7½ (62.5);Kent St
Western Michigan;8½ (61);E.MICHIGAN
TEXAS;21 (62.5);Kansas
Wisconsin;31 (51);ILLINOIS
UTAH ST;21 (59);Nevada
Boise St;7 (45.5);BYU
WYOMING;19½ (48.5);New Mexico
UTAH;14 (45);Arizona St
BALL ST;2 (57.5);Toledo
Northern Illinois;2½ (48.5);MIAMI-OHIO
CALIFORNIA;11 (52);Oregon St
Oregon;2½ (48.5);WASHINGTON
SOUTHERN CAL;10 (67);Arizona
WASHINGTON ST;12½ (71);Colorado
Florida;5 (47);SOUTH CAROLINA
GEORGIA;25 (46);Kentucky
Tcu;3½ (44);KANSAS ST
Lsu;18 (62);MISSISSIPPI ST
ALABAMA;34½ (61);Tennessee
Southern Miss;1 (57);LOUISIANA TECH
ALA-BIRMINGHAM;16½ (42);Old Dominion
OKLAHOMA;34 (62.5);West Virginia
OKLAHOMA ST;4 (68.5);Baylor
Auburn;19½ (55);ARKANSAS
Texas A&M;6½ (56);MISSISSIPPI
MEMPHIS;4 (59.5);Tulane
North Carolina;3½ (57);VIRGINIA TECH
Minnesota;28½ (47.5);RUTGERS
Iowa St;7 (57.5);TEXAS TECH
NAVY;14½ (51.5);South Florida
APP. ST;15 (66);UL-Monroe
Missouri;21 (55.5);VANDERBILT
San Diego St;8 (46);SAN JOSE ST
W. KENTUCKY;9 (48);Charlotte
NORTH TEXAS;7½ (59);Middle Tenn St
Rice;4½ (42);TEX SAN ANTONIO
SMU;7½ (59.5);Temple
FLORIDA INTL;24 (52);Utep
PENN ST;9 (47);Michigan
Air Force;3 (66.5);HAWAII
CFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Week 19
MONTREAL;10½ (53);Toronto
Saskatchewan;7 (47);B.C. LIONS
Saturday, Oct 19
HAMILTON;17½ (51);Ottawa
CALGARY;7 (50.5);Winnipeg
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
American League Championship Series
NY YANKEES;5½-6½ (7.5);Houston
NHL
Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog
FLORIDA;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);Colorado
PITTSBURGH;EVEN-1/2 (6);Dallas
WASHINGTON;½-1 (6.5);NY Rangers
CHICAGO;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);Columbus
EDMONTON;1-1½ (6.5);Detroit
Carolina;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);ANAHEIM
Home Team in CAPS
