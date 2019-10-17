By J. McCarthy

UNLV is 8-3-1 against the spread its last 13 Friday games. The Rebels are 11-5 against the spread their last 16 road games. Fresno State is just 1-13 against the spread in the first of back-to-back home games. Take UNLV +16 for another Best Bet winner.

NFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Sunday, Oct 20

Week 7

NY GIANTS;3 (50.5);Arizona

INDIANAPOLIS;1 (47);Houston

BUFFALO;17 (40.5);Miami

Minnesota;1½ (44);DETROIT

GREEN BAY;4½ (47);Oakland

Jacksonville;4 (44);CINCINNATI

LA Rams;3 (55);ATLANTA

San Francisco;9½ (41);WASHINGTON

TENNESSEE;2½ (41);LA Chargers

SEATTLE;3 (48.5);Baltimore

CHICAGO;3 (38);New Orleans

DALLAS;2½ (49);Philadelphia

Monday, Oct 21

New England;9½ (44);NY JETS

Bye Week: Carolina, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

FLA ATLANTIC;5½ (59.5);Marshall

Pittsburgh;3½ (52);SYRACUSE

Ohio St;28 (49.5);NORTHWESTERN

FRESNO ST;16 (53);Unlv

Saturday, Oct 19

VIRGINIA;3 (45);Duke

MIAMI-FLORIDA;18 (45);Georgia Tech

Clemson;24 (61);LOUISVILLE

Army;5 (56.5);GEORGIA ST

Buffalo;17½ (47.5);AKRON

Indiana;6 (59);MARYLAND

Houston;22 (57.5);CONNECTICUT

WAKE FOREST;1½ (68);Florida St

GEORGIA SO.;6½ (45);Coastal Carolina

Central Michigan;10½ (53);BOWLING GREEN

CENTRAL FLORIDA;33 (62.5);East Carolina

CINCINNATI;17 (47.5);Tulsa

North Carolina St;3 (51);BOSTON COLLEGE

IOWA;17½ (48.5);Purdue

OHIO;7½ (62.5);Kent St

Western Michigan;8½ (61);E.MICHIGAN

TEXAS;21 (62.5);Kansas

Wisconsin;31 (51);ILLINOIS

UTAH ST;21 (59);Nevada

Boise St;7 (45.5);BYU

WYOMING;19½ (48.5);New Mexico

UTAH;14  (45);Arizona St

BALL ST;2 (57.5);Toledo

Northern Illinois;2½ (48.5);MIAMI-OHIO

CALIFORNIA;11 (52);Oregon St

Oregon;2½ (48.5);WASHINGTON

SOUTHERN CAL;10 (67);Arizona

WASHINGTON ST;12½ (71);Colorado

Florida;5 (47);SOUTH CAROLINA

GEORGIA;25 (46);Kentucky

Tcu;3½ (44);KANSAS ST

Lsu;18 (62);MISSISSIPPI ST

ALABAMA;34½ (61);Tennessee

Southern Miss;1 (57);LOUISIANA TECH

ALA-BIRMINGHAM;16½ (42);Old Dominion

OKLAHOMA;34 (62.5);West Virginia

OKLAHOMA ST;4 (68.5);Baylor

Auburn;19½ (55);ARKANSAS

Texas A&M;6½ (56);MISSISSIPPI

MEMPHIS;4 (59.5);Tulane

North Carolina;3½ (57);VIRGINIA TECH

Minnesota;28½ (47.5);RUTGERS

Iowa St;7 (57.5);TEXAS TECH

NAVY;14½ (51.5);South Florida

APP. ST;15 (66);UL-Monroe

Missouri;21 (55.5);VANDERBILT

San Diego St;8 (46);SAN JOSE ST

W. KENTUCKY;9 (48);Charlotte

NORTH TEXAS;7½ (59);Middle Tenn St

Rice;4½ (42);TEX SAN ANTONIO

SMU;7½ (59.5);Temple

FLORIDA INTL;24 (52);Utep

PENN ST;9 (47);Michigan

Air Force;3 (66.5);HAWAII

CFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Week 19

MONTREAL;10½ (53);Toronto

Saskatchewan;7 (47);B.C. LIONS

Saturday, Oct 19

HAMILTON;17½ (51);Ottawa

CALGARY;7 (50.5);Winnipeg

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

American League Championship Series

NY YANKEES;5½-6½ (7.5);Houston

NHL

Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog

FLORIDA;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);Colorado

PITTSBURGH;EVEN-1/2 (6);Dallas

WASHINGTON;½-1 (6.5);NY Rangers

CHICAGO;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);Columbus

EDMONTON;1-1½ (6.5);Detroit

Carolina;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);ANAHEIM

Home Team in CAPS

