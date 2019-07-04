By J. McCarthy
Los Angeles is 93-38 its last 131 home games versus a team with a losing record. The Dodgers are 36-15 their last 51 games overall. San Diego is only 13-40 its last 53 road games in this series. Take the LA Dodgers over San Diego for another Best Bet winner.
CFL
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
OTTAWA;3 1/2 (53);Winnipeg
Saturday
B.C. Lions;7 1/2 (55);TORONTO
SASKATCHEWAN;4 1/2 (50.5);Calgary
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
Milwaukee;Pick'em (10);PITTSBURGH
NY METS;8 1/2-9 1/2 (8);Philadelphia
ATLANTA;8 1/2-9 1/2 (10);Miami
ARIZONA;8 1/2-9 1/2 (9);Colorado
LA DODGERS;8 1/2-9 1/2 (8.5);San Diego
St. Louis;Even-6 (8.5);SAN FRANCISCO
American League
TORONTO;Even-6 (10);Baltimore
Boston;8 1/2-9 1/2 (9.5);DETROIT
NY Yankees;Even-6 (9);TAMPA BAY
HOUSTON;8 1/2-9 1/2 (9);LA Angels
MINNESOTA;8-9 (10.5);Texas
Oakland;6-7 (9.5);SEATTLE
Interleague
WASHINGTON;7 1/2-8 1/2 (10);Kansas City
Home Team in CAPS
