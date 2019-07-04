By J. McCarthy

Los Angeles is 93-38 its last 131 home games versus a team with a losing record. The Dodgers are 36-15 their last 51 games overall. San Diego is only 13-40 its last 53 road games in this series. Take the LA Dodgers over San Diego for another Best Bet winner.

CFL

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

OTTAWA;3 1/2 (53);Winnipeg

Saturday

B.C. Lions;7 1/2 (55);TORONTO

SASKATCHEWAN;4 1/2 (50.5);Calgary

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

Milwaukee;Pick'em (10);PITTSBURGH

NY METS;8 1/2-9 1/2 (8);Philadelphia

ATLANTA;8 1/2-9 1/2 (10);Miami

ARIZONA;8 1/2-9 1/2 (9);Colorado

LA DODGERS;8 1/2-9 1/2 (8.5);San Diego

St. Louis;Even-6 (8.5);SAN FRANCISCO

American League

TORONTO;Even-6 (10);Baltimore

Boston;8 1/2-9 1/2 (9.5);DETROIT

NY Yankees;Even-6 (9);TAMPA BAY

HOUSTON;8 1/2-9 1/2 (9);LA Angels

MINNESOTA;8-9 (10.5);Texas

Oakland;6-7 (9.5);SEATTLE

Interleague

WASHINGTON;7 1/2-8 1/2 (10);Kansas City

Home Team in CAPS

