Latest Line

By J. McCarthy
Chicago is 4-0 its last 4 games as a road favorite. The White Sox are 11-4 the last 15 games in this series. Detroit is only 9-19 its last 28 games versus a left-handed starter. Take Chicago over Detroit for another Best Bet winner.
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
PHILADELPHIA;6-7 (9);Atlanta
Chi White Sox;6 1/2-7 1/2 (9);DETROIT
Washington;Even-6 (8.5);NY METS
BOSTON;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9.5);Tampa Bay
MILWAUKEE;Even-6 (8.5);Minnesota
COLORADO;5 1/2-6 1/2 (11.5);Arizona
TEXAS;6-7 (9);Seattle
HOUSTON;8 1/2-9 1/2 (9);San Francisco
Oakland;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9);LA ANGELS
LA DODGERS;7-8 (8.5);San Diego
NBA
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
y-PHOENIX;3 1/2 (225);Oklahoma City
x-Dallas;2 (228.5);UTAH
y-MILWAUKEE;4 1/2 (234.5);Toronto
z-MIAMI;2 (226.5);Indiana
x-LA LAKERS;4 1/2 (221.5);Denver
x-at AdventHealth Arena-Orlando, FL.
y-at The Field House-Orlando, FL.
z-at VISA Athletic Center-Orlando, FL.
Home Team in CAPS
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!