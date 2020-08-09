Latest Line

You have permission to edit this article.
By J. McCarthy

Chicago is 4-0 its last 4 games as a road favorite. The White Sox are 11-4 the last 15 games in this series. Detroit is only 9-19 its last 28 games versus a left-handed starter. Take Chicago over Detroit for another Best Bet winner.

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

PHILADELPHIA;6-7 (9);Atlanta

Chi White Sox;6 1/2-7 1/2 (9);DETROIT

Washington;Even-6 (8.5);NY METS

BOSTON;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9.5);Tampa Bay

MILWAUKEE;Even-6 (8.5);Minnesota

COLORADO;5 1/2-6 1/2 (11.5);Arizona

TEXAS;6-7 (9);Seattle

HOUSTON;8 1/2-9 1/2 (9);San Francisco

Oakland;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9);LA ANGELS

LA DODGERS;7-8 (8.5);San Diego

NBA

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

y-PHOENIX;3 1/2 (225);Oklahoma City

x-Dallas;2 (228.5);UTAH

y-MILWAUKEE;4 1/2 (234.5);Toronto

z-MIAMI;2 (226.5);Indiana

x-LA LAKERS;4 1/2 (221.5);Denver

x-at AdventHealth Arena-Orlando, FL.

y-at The Field House-Orlando, FL.

z-at VISA Athletic Center-Orlando, FL.

Home Team in CAPS

